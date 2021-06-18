Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme Isolating After 'Irregularities' in COVID-19 Test

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is isolating from the team at his home after "irregularities" in COVID-19 testing, the team said Friday.

The Canadiens canceled a scheduled Zoom conference with the coach before providing the update, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.

The Canadiens are scheduled to play Game 3 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Montreal on Friday night.

The teams are tied 1-1 in the series.

Ducharme, who was promoted to his current role in February after Claude Julien was fired, will undergo more tests before the game. Everything could still work out for him before puck drop—just ask the guys on the other side of the ice.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar was pulled from morning skate before Game 6 of the series against the Golden Knights because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity but was cleared to coach in the game.

The 48-year-old Ducharme, who led the Canadiens to fourth place in the North Division and engineered upsets over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets this postseason, is not considered fully vaccinated against the virus as he is not two weeks from the date of his second vaccine.

He received his second dose on June 9, according to the Associated Press.