Danielle Hunter, Vikings Reportedly Rework Contract; 'Significant' Money Moved Up

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter got his wish.

The Vikings have restructured his contract, with $5.6 million moved up in the deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will also have an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year in 2022, giving both sides options in the future.

Hunter, who didn't participate in any voluntary work this offseason, will be in Minnesota when minicamp begins on Tuesday, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

He had a $100,000 workout bonus in his deal, but still elected to skip the voluntary portion of the offseason.

Hunter signed a five-year, $72 million deal in 2018. According to Goessling, he was the 17th-highest paid player at the position as of Monday afternoon, before the news broke about his restructured contract.

The fastest player to 50 sacks, Hunter didn't have the greatest leverage coming into negotiations. A third-round pick by the Vikings out of LSU in 2015, Hunter missed the 2020 campaign after he had surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

The Jamaica native had two Pro Bowl seasons in 2018 and 2019. Prior to his neck injury, he missed just two games in five seasons, both of which came when he was a rookie.

In 2019, he forced a career-high three fumbles and had a fumble recovery, with 70 combined tackles (52 solo), 15 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits.