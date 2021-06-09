X

    Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson Charged with DUI, Speeding

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson was charged with drunken driving May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

    Brownson was allegedly driving 20 mph over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol content of .2150, well above state's legal limit of .08.

    "We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation," the Browns said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions."

    Brownson was a coaching intern for the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 season before joining Cleveland's staff in 2020. The 31-year-old filled in as the tight ends coach for a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making her the first woman to coach a position group in a regular-season game.

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised the work of Brownson behind the scenes in an interview with The Athletic's Lyndsey D'Arcangelo.

    "(She) really knows football and has a bright future in this profession," he said. "She’s an integral part of everything we do. In a lot of ways, she runs the day-to-day operation here. Especially this last year, she showed her selflessness and her versatility where she would take on any job."

    Cabot noted Brownson is subject to discipline from the NFL in addition to any repercussions from the team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Chief of staff Callie Brownson facing discipline after drunken driving charge

      Chief of staff Callie Brownson facing discipline after drunken driving charge
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Chief of staff Callie Brownson facing discipline after drunken driving charge

      Associated Press
      via Brownszone

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

      jaredmueller
      via Browns Wire

      Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

      Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving in Brunswick

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving in Brunswick
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving in Brunswick

      cleveland
      via cleveland