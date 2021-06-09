Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson Charged with DUI, Speeding

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson was charged with drunken driving May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Brownson was allegedly driving 20 mph over the speed limit and had a blood alcohol content of .2150, well above state's legal limit of .08.

"We aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation," the Browns said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions."

Brownson was a coaching intern for the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 season before joining Cleveland's staff in 2020. The 31-year-old filled in as the tight ends coach for a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, making her the first woman to coach a position group in a regular-season game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised the work of Brownson behind the scenes in an interview with The Athletic's Lyndsey D'Arcangelo.

"(She) really knows football and has a bright future in this profession," he said. "She’s an integral part of everything we do. In a lot of ways, she runs the day-to-day operation here. Especially this last year, she showed her selflessness and her versatility where she would take on any job."

Cabot noted Brownson is subject to discipline from the NFL in addition to any repercussions from the team.