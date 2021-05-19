X

    Blues Among NHL Playoff Teams Affected by COVID-19 Testing Discrepancies

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2021

    Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The St. Louis Blues were among the playoff teams retested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after the league received potential false positive tests on Tuesday, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

    Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement on the situation:

    "We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players. We have been in touch with and are working with the league to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon. The league will provide a further update when we have more information."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

