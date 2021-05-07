Cowboys Rumors: Jeff Driskel Won't Sign Contract After 'Great Visit'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Jeff Driskel reportedly had a positive visit with the Dallas Cowboys, but may not end up signing with the organization.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Driskel had a "great visit" Thursday, and there is a "strong chance" he will sign with the Cowboys and become the instant favorite to serve as starting quarterback Dak Prescott's primary backup.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram followed up that report with a report of his own that the Cowboys will not be signing Driskel "at this time," however.

The 28-year-old Driskel, who is set to enter his sixth NFL season, was released by the Denver Broncos this week.

The former University of Florida and Louisiana Tech signal-caller was a sixth-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He was released by the Niners prior to the 2016 season and ended up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Driskel remained with the Bengals from 2016-19, spent part of 2019 with the Detroit Lions and spent all of 2020 with the Broncos.

During his NFL career, the 6'4", 235-pound Florida native has appeared in 15 regular-season games and made nine starts. His record is just 1-8, and he has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 309 yards and three scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Driskel's most extensive action came in 2018 when he started five games for the Bengals and threw for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two picks.

In his only start for the Broncos last season, Driskel went 17-of-30 for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Currently, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush are on the Cowboys' depth chart behind Prescott.

With Prescott missing 11 games last season, four quarterbacks started a game for the Cowboys, including DiNucci and Gilbert. Andy Dalton started nine games as well, but he signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

In his three games of action (one start), DiNucci completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 219 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Gilbert appeared in and started one game, completing 55.3 percent of his attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given the lack of experience of the Cowboys' other quarterback options beyond Prescott, Driskel could be Dallas' best backup option if the organization changes its mind on signing him.