Police Video of Ex-Dolphins RB Mark Walton's Arrest at Pizza Hut Leaks

John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

TMZ Sports released video of former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton's arrest at a Pizza Hut in late January.

Per TMZ, Walton was at the Pizza Hut and banging on the windows when the police arrived. In the video, he said his order had been canceled and that one of the Pizza Hut employees had called him a racial slur, and he was attempting to get the store number to complain to the corporate office.

As Walton became more angry, a man he referred to as his cousin attempted to get him to leave the scene. The two men walked around the building, and the video showed when the police followed, they found Walton standing over the other man, who was on the ground and bleeding.

Walton said he hadn't punched the man but that the man had fallen, and police took Walton into custody.

He was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, though TMZ Sports reported that Walton made a deal with prosecutors to have the case dismissed.

Walton, 24, was drafted in 2018 by the Dolphins. He was released in 2019 after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.