Aaron Rodgers Reiterates Packers Future Isn't in His Control Amid Contract Rumors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reiterated Friday on SportsCenter that his future with the team is not in his control.

Speaking to Kenny Mayne about ending his career with Green Bay, Rodgers said, "I don't know that a lot of that's in my hands."

Rodgers had expressed a similar sentiment on The Pat McAfee Show in January (h/t Bill Huber of Packer Central).

"To me, a reality, not a certainty or an absolute, is that my future is not in my hands.

"Now, that's really the case of all of us as players. Naturally, there's time when you let your mind go to maybe, 'I'm going to be a Packer for life.' Or, 'I'm going to be like a Tim Duncan or [Derek] Jeter or Kobe [Bryant] and play with one team my entire career.' Naturally, you dream about that. That's kind of like a dream scenario. I've talked about that for much of my career. When they drafted Jordan [Love], it was more the reality kicking in. Like, hey, that's actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business."

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers through the 2023 season, per Over the Cap, though Green Bay could release him after the 2022 campaign and save $25.5 million in cap space while incurring just $2.9 million in dead money.

Green Bay also has a young quarterback waiting in the wings in Utah State product Love, whom the Pack traded up to select in the first round of the 2020 draft. The 22-year-old sat behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle on last year's depth chart but figures to move up to the No. 2 spot in 2021.

The 37-year-old Rodgers has shown no signs of slowing down. He's coming off an MVP season in which he threw for 48 touchdowns for a 13-3 team that reached the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers also completed an NFL-high 70.7 percent of his passes.

Barring a dramatic decline in production, Rodgers looks like he'll be productive into his 40s a la Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. If that's the case, Green Bay would be wise to make him a Packer for life.