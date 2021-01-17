    Bills Fans Donate Money to Lamar Jackson's Charity After Ravens QB's Injury

    Tyler Conway
January 17, 2021
    Bryan M. Bennett

    Buffalo Bills fans have a longstanding tradition of being a charitable lot, and that trend continued Saturday after the team's divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    Fans flocked to Louisville's "Blessings in a Backpack" charity Saturday night in honor of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left in the second half of the game with a concussion.

    Blessings in a Backpack typically provides food for children on the weekend who are on the free and reduced meal program during weekdays. However, the program has increased its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many kids on the program are forced to miss out on those meals because they are not attending in-person school.

    Jackson has a long relationship with the organization, dating back to his days at Louisville.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

