Bills Fans Donate Money to Lamar Jackson's Charity After Ravens QB's Injury

Bryan M. Bennett

Buffalo Bills fans have a longstanding tradition of being a charitable lot, and that trend continued Saturday after the team's divisional-round win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans flocked to Louisville's "Blessings in a Backpack" charity Saturday night in honor of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left in the second half of the game with a concussion.

Blessings in a Backpack typically provides food for children on the weekend who are on the free and reduced meal program during weekdays. However, the program has increased its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many kids on the program are forced to miss out on those meals because they are not attending in-person school.

Jackson has a long relationship with the organization, dating back to his days at Louisville.

