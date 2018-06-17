Follow B/R

World Cup Moments

    COUTINHO. GOLAZO. 🔥

    Unreal finish gave Brazil 1-0 lead vs. Switzerland

    Highlights: Brazil Stumble in Opener

    Switzerland hold Neymar & Co. to 1-1 draw

  Neymar...or Pink? 🤔

  2. Neymar's Hair Is _______ ➡️

    World Cup Moments

    Neymar's Hair Is _______ ➡️

    3. Mexico Stun the Champions 💥

    Chucky Lozano rocks the world in 1-0 win 😱

  Mexico Show vs. Germany Lights Up Twitter 🤩➡️

    World Cup Moments

    Mexico Show vs. Germany Lights Up Twitter 🤩➡️

  4. Mexico Making Moves

  5. Earthquake in Mexico After Goal 💥

    World Cup Moments

    Earthquake in Mexico After Goal 💥

    Gill Clark
  6. The Rock Smells What Mexico Are Cooking

  7. Mexico Fans Show NO Fear

    Right in the middle of German crowd 😳

  8. The Truest Love...

  9. What Is Happening 🤣

    Spain training is where all the fun is

    10. Serbia Win with Outrageous Free-Kick 🎯

    Kolarov seals 1-0 win vs. Costa Rica

  10. Serbia's Milinkovic-Savic Goes Up!

    (🎥 US only)

    11. MESSI DENIED 😱

    Iceland keeper's heroic save seals 1-1 draw

  11. 😳

  12. Salah Got a Little Surprise Today 🎂

    13. Pogba Seals France Win 🇫🇷

    Australia lose dramatic Group C game 2-1 (that video ref tho 👀)

  13. From Painter to Painted — Gabriel Jesus' Incredible Rise

    World Cup Moments

    From Painter to Painted — Gabriel Jesus' Incredible Rise

  14. Denmark Fans Go Absolutely Wild for Their Winner vs. Peru

  15. Croatia into the Lead by the Finest of Margins

    Nigeria's og gave Croatia their opening goal (🎥 US Only)

  16. Denmark Get the Breakthrough

    Poulsen's dagger put Peru 1-0 down (🎥 US Only)

  17. Iceland Score 1st World Cup Goal 🇮🇸

    Finnbogason equalises vs. Argentina (🎥 US Only)

  18. That Schmeichel Save

    Denmark keeper turns superman

  19. Aguero with a Rocket 💥

    Argentina took 1-0 lead over Iceland (🎥 US Only)

  20. World Cup Penalty Drama 😳

    Griezmann gave France the lead after video ref stepped in (🎥US Only)

  21. Australia Back in It at 1-1! 😱

    Umtiti...you can't get away with the handball (🎥US Only)

  22. Ronaldo Stopped Times Square 😳

    The man can move buildings at this rate

  23. Penalty Drama Divides Twitter: All the Reaction ➡️

    World Cup Moments

    Penalty Drama Divides Twitter: All the Reaction ➡️

  24. Ronaldo Rap Is Legit Fire 🎧

    Just wait for that punchline 🔥

    25. Ronaldo Hat-Trick Lights Up World Cup 💥

    Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain already down as a classic

  25. Put Spain vs. Portugal in the Books

  26. Twitter Can't Handle Clutch Ronaldo ⬇️

    World Cup Moments

    Twitter Can't Handle Clutch Ronaldo ⬇️

  27. Twitter Smashes De Gea After HUGE Mistake ➡️

    World Cup Moments

    Twitter Smashes De Gea After HUGE Mistake ➡️

  28. Ronaldo Leads His Troops

    29. Iran Win as Morocco Score 94' OG 😱

    Last-second winner in the most dramatic way possible

  29. Cruel Way to Lose

  30. Iran's Women Are Winning Their Own World Cup Battle

    World Cup Moments

    Iran's Women Are Winning Their Own World Cup Battle

    Dean Jones
    31. Uruguay Saved at the Death 😱

    Atletico's Gimenez gets late, LATE winner vs. Egypt

  31. Suarez Annihilated by Twitter After Shocker ➡️

    World Cup Moments

    Suarez Annihilated by Twitter After Shocker ➡️

  32. Happy Birthday Salah 👀

    Egyptian hero gets the L

  33. Suarez's Chance Was So Simple

    Even the scoreboard thought it was in

  34. Sad Salah ☹️

  35. KDB Absolutely Blasts Januzaj 💥

    No respect at all...AND no apology to his teammate

  36. Stop It, Marcelo 👏

    Just look at that skill 😳

  37. Cavani with a Rocket...but Egypt Saved It Somehow

  38. How Did Uruguay Not Score There!?

    Cavani would have regretted that if they didn't win

  39. Oh Come On, Dude...

    Awful dive by Egypt's Abdallah Said vs. Uruguay

  40. Uruguay vs. Egypt Is Being Played Here 😳

    What's happened there?!

    41. Russia Hammer Saudi Arabia

    Golovin's perfect free-kick completes 5-0 rout

    Just Ridiculous 😱

    Cheryshev sets the bar with Russia's 4th goal

    Dzyuba Scores with First Touch

    Substitute made it Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia

  41. What. A. Touch.

    42. Cheryshev's the Man of the Moment

    Saudi Arabia were two down at HT

  42. Putin DGAF 😂

    Foul? What?

  43. Golovin Ruled Day 1 👑

    44. Russia's Opener Was Controversial

    Yury Gazinsky headed first goal of World Cup 🙌

  44. Russian Fan Moves >>>

    45. Mourinho: Russia Shouldn't Be 'Super Optimistic'

  45. Salah and Suarez Are Waiting 😬