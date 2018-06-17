World Cup Moments
Neymar...or Pink? 🤔
Jacob James Peter @JJPFrost
Barber: so what would you like? Neymar: I want to look like Pink Barber: say no more https://t.co/vUH6Hs4jtJ
Neymar's Hair Is _______ ➡️
Mexico Show vs. Germany Lights Up Twitter 🤩➡️
Mexico Making Moves
B/R Football @brfootball
Don’t sleep on Mexico ⚡ https://t.co/NKvlijvARs
Earthquake in Mexico After Goal 💥
The Rock Smells What Mexico Are Cooking
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Family 👊🏾 Congrats boys! 🇲🇽 Thank you to my… https://t.co/YHVaFki6hV
Mexico Fans Show NO Fear
Right in the middle of German crowd 😳
azy @azymanzur
Shout out to these Mexico fans in Berlin, surrounded by Germany fans, going crazy with no fear 😂 https://t.co/KNBYdo4lB1
The Truest Love...
ESPN @espn
What better time to ask someone to marry you than after your team beats the defending World Cup champs? (via @ESPNFC) https://t.co/rZPrAPlMdk
What Is Happening 🤣
Spain training is where all the fun is
B/R Football @brfootball
Spain training looks wild 😂 https://t.co/tsTcLcIvvZ
Serbia's Milinkovic-Savic Goes Up!
(🎥 US only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Acrobatic effort from Milinkovic-Savic! https://t.co/4aXsxlpTB6
😳
FIFA World Cup @worIdcupfan
30,000 Iceland fans doing the 'Viking Clap' unbelievable! Almost 10% of their entire population! 👏🏻https://t.co/PU7E2ZLk2f
Salah Got a Little Surprise Today 🎂
B/R Football @brfootball
Mohamed Salah was surprised with a Golden Boot birthday cake at Egypt's training base 🎂🇪🇬 https://t.co/EUegqUfHWc
From Painter to Painted — Gabriel Jesus' Incredible Rise
Denmark Fans Go Absolutely Wild for Their Winner vs. Peru
TV 2 Sporten @2sporten
STEMNING i Parken da Danmark satte inn 1-0 🔈#2vm https://t.co/kKXpd2a5TG
Croatia into the Lead by the Finest of Margins
Nigeria's og gave Croatia their opening goal (🎥 US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Mandzukic gets there first, but Nigeria's Etebo gets the final touch to put the Croatians ahead! https://t.co/fmmoTpEbPf
Denmark Get the Breakthrough
Poulsen's dagger put Peru 1-0 down (🎥 US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen! Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities. https://t.co/jjQYBDcDEm
Iceland Score 1st World Cup Goal 🇮🇸
Finnbogason equalises vs. Argentina (🎥 US Only)
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
That moment when you score your country's first ever World Cup goal 🙌 #ARGISL https://t.co/MjbZSGeJy8
That Schmeichel Save
Denmark keeper turns superman
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Kasper Schmeichel is doing his best brick wall impression. https://t.co/WJ1j93rqPH
Aguero with a Rocket 💥
Argentina took 1-0 lead over Iceland (🎥 US Only)
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
AGÜERO! That is stunning! Live World Cup coverage here: https://t.co/wa6L7Ey1Jp https://t.co/xAxxv01sY1
World Cup Penalty Drama 😳
Griezmann gave France the lead after video ref stepped in (🎥US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Antoine Griezmann buries the penalty after VAR ruled he was fouled in the box! https://t.co/uO2QsI3BRl
Australia Back in It at 1-1! 😱
Umtiti...you can't get away with the handball (🎥US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Penalties giveth, penalties taketh away. Australia equalizes after Umtiti is called for a handball in the box. https://t.co/fxzQQNiN21
Ronaldo Stopped Times Square 😳
The man can move buildings at this rate
COPA90 US @COPA90US
Cristiano Ronaldo stopped Times Square traffic as he led #POR to an incredible comeback! #WorldCup https://t.co/nZh1lsGM4j
Penalty Drama Divides Twitter: All the Reaction ➡️
Ronaldo Rap Is Legit Fire 🎧
Just wait for that punchline 🔥
B/R Football @brfootball
Tell us again how Portugal-Spain went down, @MysDiggi 🎤 https://t.co/ZvUq79nBNE
Put Spain vs. Portugal in the Books
B/R Football @brfootball
A game so good it belongs in the #WorldCup museum. https://t.co/lNs432dN2A
Twitter Can't Handle Clutch Ronaldo ⬇️
Twitter Smashes De Gea After HUGE Mistake ➡️
Ronaldo Leads His Troops
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
Vamos família!👍🏽🇵🇹 https://t.co/YjfMbdx8xN
Cruel Way to Lose
B/R Football @brfootball
It’s a cruel game. https://t.co/VXZqRr0Tec
Iran's Women Are Winning Their Own World Cup Battle
Suarez Annihilated by Twitter After Shocker ➡️
Happy Birthday Salah 👀
Egyptian hero gets the L
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Uruguay ruins Mo Salah's birthday. 🙃 https://t.co/9sXSQFQSRV
Suarez's Chance Was So Simple
Even the scoreboard thought it was in
Futhead @Futhead
Even the scoreboard operator assumed that Suarez chance was a gimme. Whoops https://t.co/S0vOR5Kont
Sad Salah ☹️
Nabeel Hashmi @HashmeNabeel
Egypt’s despair perfectly summed up by @MoSalah after 1-0 loss to Uruguay https://t.co/vWaatxzQZ1
KDB Absolutely Blasts Januzaj 💥
No respect at all...AND no apology to his teammate
Enzio Houwaart @EnzioHouwaart
Stevig tackeltje op training, toch? 😅 https://t.co/jkdchklFLi
Stop It, Marcelo 👏
Just look at that skill 😳
CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol
⚽️⤴️⤵️🤲 Não entendeu? Veja! #GigantesPorNatureza #Copa2018 @MarceloM12 https://t.co/0GeDoCVkKM
Cavani with a Rocket...but Egypt Saved It Somehow
OGGY Sekulovic @OSekulovic
What a save from El Shenawi to deny Cavani :O https://t.co/2lm2oULIre
How Did Uruguay Not Score There!?
Cavani would have regretted that if they didn't win
BarstoolSC @StoolSoccer
Let it be noted...Carlos Sanchez blocked an open net after the Cavani FK. https://t.co/SJx94nMC02
Oh Come On, Dude...
Awful dive by Egypt's Abdallah Said vs. Uruguay
Mark Peters @MarkPeters81
Match 2 - Egypt 🇪🇬0-1 🇺🇾Uruguay - Spot the dive! #EGYURU #WorldCup https://t.co/MB6vEXSpmS
Uruguay vs. Egypt Is Being Played Here 😳
What's happened there?!
Coral @Coral
This is one of the stands in the Ekaterinburg Arena, which is staging Uruguay vs. Egypt. Let's just hope there's no t-shirt cannon. https://t.co/TrcNCYuSy3
What. A. Touch.
beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS
GOAL ⚽️ Super sub @Cheryshev doubles the #RUS lead in style! That touch to evade two defenders though... 👌 🇷🇺 2 - 0 🇸🇦 #beINRussia #beINFWC #RUSKSA #WorldCup https://t.co/l0Dg9La13E
Putin DGAF 😂
Foul? What?
William @willclem10
Lol trash talkin Putin https://t.co/HsqkTGmlTd
Golovin Ruled Day 1 👑
B/R Football @brfootball
Aleksandr Golovin ran the show on the opening day 💯 https://t.co/ncmVeomd2g
Russian Fan Moves >>>
Patrick Reevell @Reevellp
What 5-0 for #Russia looks like. #WorldCup https://t.co/cYphIRhnGR
Salah and Suarez Are Waiting 😬
B/R Football @brfootball
Watching Saudi Arabia defend like... https://t.co/iu8bBatizJ
Highlights: Brazil Stumble in Opener
Switzerland hold Neymar & Co. to 1-1 draw
Mexico Stun the Champions 💥
Chucky Lozano rocks the world in 1-0 win 😱
Serbia Win with Outrageous Free-Kick 🎯
Kolarov seals 1-0 win vs. Costa Rica
MESSI DENIED 😱
Iceland keeper's heroic save seals 1-1 draw
Pogba Seals France Win 🇫🇷
Australia lose dramatic Group C game 2-1 (that video ref tho 👀)
Ronaldo Hat-Trick Lights Up World Cup 💥
Portugal's 3-3 draw with Spain already down as a classic
Iran Win as Morocco Score 94' OG 😱
Last-second winner in the most dramatic way possible
Uruguay Saved at the Death 😱
Atletico's Gimenez gets late, LATE winner vs. Egypt
Russia Hammer Saudi Arabia
Golovin's perfect free-kick completes 5-0 rout
Just Ridiculous 😱
Cheryshev sets the bar with Russia's 4th goal
Dzyuba Scores with First Touch
Substitute made it Russia 3-0 Saudi Arabia
Cheryshev's the Man of the Moment
Saudi Arabia were two down at HT
Russia's Opener Was Controversial
Yury Gazinsky headed first goal of World Cup 🙌
COUTINHO. GOLAZO. 🔥
Unreal finish gave Brazil 1-0 lead vs. Switzerland