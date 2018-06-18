Twitter Reacts to England vs Tunisia
Squawka Football @Squawka
Harry Kane has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last eight games for England: ⚽️ ⚽️⚽️ ⚽️⚽️🅰️ ❌ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️⚽️ You just got... https://t.co/WcVUKlSp8l
Phil McNulty @philmcnulty
England win 2-1. Left it late but justice done after those two penalty area fouls on Kane were ridiculously ignored.
Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5
Captain Kane..... GET IN @England #WorldCup
B/R Football @brfootball
Match-winner. 🔑 https://t.co/kGnegNhNsE
Footy Humour @FootyHumour
Harry Kane is England’s saviour! #ENGTUN https://t.co/rD6GrSqfKT
Alex Scott MBE @AlexScott
THAT MAN HARRY KANE!!!!!!!!!!!! Get in!! YES!!!!! #threelions #eng https://t.co/3K3VJRjEm0
John Nicholson @JohnnyTheNic
I thought that was the best we've played at a WC for yonks. And so pleased to see Gareth so happy. I like this England. A lot.
Not Letting England Through
COPA90 US @COPA90US
#TUN bunkered in for the final 15 minutes. #ENGTUN https://t.co/BK9qppTPJC
Paddy Power @paddypower
Roy Hodgson is currently sat at home thinking, 'maybe Kane shouldn’t have been on corners after all’. Then he smiles, shakes his head ruefully, and gets back to his jigsaw. #ENG
Cartilage Free Captain @cartilagefree
Harry Kane has now equaled Didier Drogba’s total of 2 career World Cup goals
Garry Hayes @garryhayes
Rubes man of the match. Did a Torres to win the all-important corner. C’mon boys!
Different Angle of Kane's Penalty Shout
Tony M @tony_my_son
Here's the replay of the Harry Kane penalty shout. #ENGTUN https://t.co/WHbAuYByXv
Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD
...and Jesse Lingard plays it through to RAHEEM STERLING....." https://t.co/TeuDBUKaGe
Abdi 🔌 @AbdiTV
the Sun tomorrow morning “Sterling trying to sabotage England World Cup chances “
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
6 - England have had six shots on target so far, their most in the first half of a World Cup match since the 1966 semi-final against Portugal (also six). Frustration. #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup https://t.co/tkvtW9HArl
Lauren Powell @powell6269
All of England when Tunisia got there penalty and we didn’t get ours. #ENGTUN https://t.co/xLO6UtvTCj
How Have England Not Put One Away?!
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Every time there's a goalmouth scramble... #WorldCup #bbcworldcup #ThreeLions #TUNENG https://t.co/BqcLN8xRf9
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor
Combined xG of 2.98 in that half (England 2.18). Only one entire game has more in this WC (Brazil v Switzerland 3.05)
Soccer AM @SoccerAM
The boys couldn't believe it, how has Lingard hit the post?! 😱 https://t.co/aGRR5Odum9
...No Pen?
Randle K. 🏴 @KezRandle
Alright then. #WorldCup https://t.co/rr1zg4xJnY
That Stones Miss Was Hard to Take
Doubly so when you think about his price 🙈
M•A•J¹³ @Ultra_Suristic
€55.6m https://t.co/HDe6yzpoIm
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
This England side is like a performance art project on regret.
Footy Humour @FootyHumour
England players looking at Kyle Walker like... #ENG #ENGTUN #WorldCup https://t.co/iovcOdyysI
Multiple Chances for Lingard So Far...
Andrew Gaffney @GaffneyVLC
Jesse Lingard always manages to find a yard of space in and around the box, such intelligent movement. Just a shame he’s wearing boots which are three sizes too big for him. #spoonedit #worldcup
Steven French @SteveFrenchCFC
Lingard off for Rashford please Southgate
OptaJoke @OptaJoke
34 - Number of minutes where England thought they were going to win the World Cup. Gleaming.
Tom Williams @tomwfootball
England basically condensing the entirety of their usual tournament experience into a single half of football.
Lux @Callux
Kyle Walking England all the way back home
LKD 🏴 @LukeKerrDineen
10 mins ago: MIGHTY ENGLAND GOING TO WIN THE WORLD CUP now: little england going out in the group stage https://t.co/ZKRVBuRgrP
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
England players scarily dominant in aerial duels.
Sam Kelly @HEGS_com
I don't know how Walker's foul there was Sterling's fault, but I'm sure we can blame him somehow.
Replay of Sterling's Glaring Miss 😂
Shanuddin @uddin8989
Sterling shooting #ENGTUN https://t.co/VunkHZy7AX
alexander ramdass @guru_ramdass
Way England playing they could make a semis easy
Oisin @oisin_parsons
"Wait, the team in red is England?!" #ENGvTUN
ًً @gcfminie
me: i hate england england: *scores once* me: ENGLAAAAND!!!! ENGAAAALAAAAANDDDDD
Time for England Fans to Go Wild🍻
ArsenalFanTV @ArsenalFanTV
England fans go wild as Harry Kane scores the opening goal of their #WorldCup campaign against Tunisia #ENGTUN #TUNvENG https://t.co/vD523lAhWr
O2 Academy Newcastle @o2academynewc
COME ON @England!!! https://t.co/JYilJmHkb5
Mark Douglas @MsiDouglas
Is this... England playing between the lines at a World Cup?! https://t.co/bPvTNOMskF
Andy Castell @AJ3
England and Spain looking like the 2 best teams in the competition so far
Tony Barrett @TonyBarrett
Things you thought you’d never tweet - England are passing the ball really well here.
Harry Kane Saves England at the Death 🙌