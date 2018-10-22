NFL Highlights

Follow B/R

  1. KC's Long Snapper Has Hands 🎥

    KC's Long Snapper Has Hands 🎥

  2. Mahomes Throws 3rd TD 🎥

    Mahomes Throws 3rd TD 🎥

  3. Dalton Finds TE in the End Zone 🎥

    Dalton Finds TE in the End Zone 🎥

  4. Uzomah Hits the Macarena 🕺

  5. Kareem Breaks Tackle for TD 🎥

    Kareem Breaks Tackle for TD 🎥

  6. Burfict Flop Game Strong 😂

  7. Kareem Hunt Goes Beast Mode 😤

  8. Mahomes to Kareem for 6 🎥

    Mahomes to Kareem for 6 🎥

  9. Tyreek Too Smooth 🔥

  10. Mixon Made an Unreal Grab 🔥

  11. Alex Smith Wasn't Ready 😂

  12. Lamar Jackson Gets 1st TD

    Lamar Jackson Gets 1st TD

  13. Cooks Fired Up After Scoring TD 🎥

    Cooks Fired Up After Scoring TD 🎥

  14. Rams Went All Out for the Block

  15. OT Loss Leaves Baker Stunned 🎥

    OT Loss Leaves Baker Stunned 🎥

  16. Bears' Hail Mary Was So Close 🎥

    Bears' Hail Mary Was So Close 🎥

  17. Gordon Breaks Tackle for Huge Gain 🎥

    Gordon Breaks Tackle for Huge Gain 🎥

  18. Jarvis Landry Reaches Out for the TD 🎥

    Jarvis Landry Reaches Out for the TD 🎥

  19. Osweiler Actually Balling 🎥

    Osweiler Actually Balling 🎥

  20. Funchess Double Move 👀

  21. Pats' Punt Block TD

  22. Kirk Cousins, WYD?

  23. Cohen Is Too Crafty

  24. Pats Can't Catch Trubisky on the Run 🎥

    Pats Can't Catch Trubisky on the Run 🎥

  25. Cordarrelle’s 95-Yard Return😮

    Patterson burned the Bears so badly he was able to walk into the end zone on this kick return

  26. Flash Looking Unstoppable ⚡

  27. Baker Showing Off the Cannon

  28. Trubisky Scrambles for TD 🏃

  29. Andrew Luck's 3rd TD of the 1st Half 🎥

    Andrew Luck's 3rd TD of the 1st Half 🎥

  30. Security Guard Gets Destroyed 😮

  31. Thielen Is ELITE

  32. Alshon Toe Tap 🔥

  33. Hopkins Makes It Look Too Easy

  34. Browns D with the Stop 🖐️

  35. Thielen Is Killing It

  36. Titans Went for the W...and Got Burned

  37. Dion Lewis Went Beast Mode

  38. Keenan Allen Was Pissed

  39. What Is Phil Telling His Man?

  40. Chargers' 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    Chargers' 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

  41. Von Miller's 2nd Strip Sack on TNF 🎥

    Von Miller's 2nd Strip Sack on TNF 🎥

  42. Larry Fitzgerald's 1st TD of 2018 🎥

    Larry Fitzgerald's 1st TD of 2018 🎥

  43. Sanders Front Flips into Endzone

    Give this a score out of 10 👇

  44. Broncos Pick-6 Rosen AGAIN

  45. Emmanuel Sanders THROWS a TD

  46. Broncos Defense Gets Early Pick-6

    Broncos Defense Gets Early Pick-6

  47. Burfict Cheap-Shot Montage

  48. The Rookie Got Jacked Up

  49. Hit 'Em with It Twice

  50. Clutch Throw from Rodgers

    Clutch Throw from Rodgers

  51. Mason Crosby Redeems Himself on MNF 🎥

    Mason Crosby Redeems Himself on MNF 🎥

  52. Packers Defense Comes Up CLUTCH

  53. Aaron Rodgers Brings Out the 4th-Qtr Magic 🎥

    Aaron Rodgers Brings Out the 4th-Qtr Magic 🎥

  54. Rodgers Strikes on the Move 🎯🎥

    Rodgers Strikes on the Move 🎯🎥

  55. Goodwin TD Got Packers Fan in Disbelief 🎥

    Goodwin TD Got Packers Fan in Disbelief 🎥

  56. Packers Make 4 Play TD Drive Look Easy 🎥

    Packers Make 4 Play TD Drive Look Easy 🎥

  57. Matt Breida Scores on Opening Drive

    Matt Breida Scores on Opening Drive

  58. The Rookie Got Owned

  59. Fan View of Nuk's TD Snag

  60. Is Michael Gallup Not Human?