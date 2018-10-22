NFL Highlights
Mahomes Throws 3rd TD 🎥
Dalton Finds TE in the End Zone 🎥
Uzomah Hits the Macarena 🕺
SNF on NBC @SNFonNBC
OK, @cjuzomah81, we see you with that Macarena! 🕺 https://t.co/XhgbKBUYB2
Kareem Breaks Tackle for TD 🎥
Burfict Flop Game Strong 😂
Steelers Depot @Steelersdepot
And the Oscar goes to ... Vontaze Burfict https://t.co/ragXCvD2qu
Kareem Hunt Goes Beast Mode 😤
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
ben_bryan: Hunt made lots of great moves on this play. #Chiefs NBC Sunday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs https://t.co/sj7Q6pLNvN https://t.co/oUGfTiGmnd
Mahomes to Kareem for 6 🎥
Tyreek Too Smooth 🔥
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@cheetah has a MEAN head fake 👀 https://t.co/JHMKtKOmQb
Mixon Made an Unreal Grab 🔥
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Velcro gloves https://t.co/EkkWS7hfk3
Alex Smith Wasn't Ready 😂
Deadspin @Deadspin
AHHH https://t.co/QJJbCjvGYS
Lamar Jackson Gets 1st TD
Cooks Fired Up After Scoring TD 🎥
Rams Went All Out for the Block
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
nickr83: So far this season, the #LARams seem to do no wrong as they block the 49ers punt for a safety!! #LARvsSF CBS NFL Football: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers https://t.co/QuCUMMzxjl https://t.co/JTIOnOZ58H
OT Loss Leaves Baker Stunned 🎥
Bears' Hail Mary Was So Close 🎥
Gordon Breaks Tackle for Huge Gain 🎥
Jarvis Landry Reaches Out for the TD 🎥
Osweiler Actually Balling 🎥
Funchess Double Move 👀
Panthers 24/7 @Panthers24_7
GREAT route by Funchess on the sluggo. TD Panthers! https://t.co/16Md24Fszu
Pats' Punt Block TD
New Account @ftbeard_17
Dont'a Hightower blocks the punt, KVN scoops it up and scores!!! #GoPATS https://t.co/1t2DzEmqJy
Kirk Cousins, WYD?
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Kirk Cousins just threw the ball away...BACKWARDS. That's a live ball! FUMBLE https://t.co/zRnap6Jpb6
Cohen Is Too Crafty
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
5'6" Tarik Cohen remains a deadly red zone weapon (via @ChicagoBears) https://t.co/H11TfN4M3z
Pats Can't Catch Trubisky on the Run 🎥
Cordarrelle’s 95-Yard Return😮
Patterson burned the Bears so badly he was able to walk into the end zone on this kick return
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
The 95-yard Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown. Considering his earlier fumble directly led to a #Bears touchdown. I think we can call this even. 6th KR TD of his career. https://t.co/GKIMMucMYK
Flash Looking Unstoppable ⚡
Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn
Jesus, Josh Gordon https://t.co/fbjkroowFl
Baker Showing Off the Cannon
NFL @NFL
.@BakerMayfield dropping dimes 💯💯 📺: FOX #Browns https://t.co/6BFMAArJwu
Trubisky Scrambles for TD 🏃
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
boonetyler: TRUBISKY CBS NFL Football: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears https://t.co/BKi8XBgTbQ https://t.co/5kIKwe86kT
Andrew Luck's 3rd TD of the 1st Half 🎥
Security Guard Gets Destroyed 😮
NFL Retweet @NFLRT
Kenny Stills is a good dude for checking on this lady he almost killed on his touchdown catch https://t.co/L6X5ffhiT6
Thielen Is ELITE
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
Whew https://t.co/OvNyel1PBY
Alshon Toe Tap 🔥
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
nfl_redzone: Alshon Jeffery great awareness of the sideline Fox NFL Football: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles https://t.co/yEOCG7Yw3L https://t.co/GBSbs8jzY4
Hopkins Makes It Look Too Easy
Laurie Fitzpatrick @LaurieFitzptrck
Amazing one handed catch by Hopkins. One on one with Ramsey https://t.co/ulc8TvEIku
Browns D with the Stop 🖐️
NFL @NFL
🚨 SAFETY! 🚨 📺: FOX #Browns https://t.co/MhTh43wG3M
Thielen Is Killing It
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
Early score for the Vikings https://t.co/H96qasUmjV
Titans Went for the W...and Got Burned
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
nickr83: Phew!!! What a HUGE let off for the Chargers by Titans coach Mike Vrabel going for 2 & the win instead of the tie with the XP. Gutsy call, but gamble FAILS!! #FightForEachOther #TENvsLAC CBS NFL Football: Tennessee Titans … https://t.co/cS21qB3Bci https://t.co/Ip2Lj2Loyj
Dion Lewis Went Beast Mode
Titans Film Room @titansfilmroom
HOLY DION LEWIS! Just refusing to go down, Lewis flips the field. HUGE play for this #Titans offense now in position to tie the game #TENvsLAC https://t.co/oSH0LP2h4j
Keenan Allen Was Pissed
Titans Film Room @titansfilmroom
Keenan "Odell Beckham" Allen? (Shouldn't this be a 15-yard penalty?) https://t.co/lwpPSdBjuh
What Is Phil Telling His Man?
Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL
What do you think Rivers is telling him... 🤔 #TENvsLAC | #FightForEachOther https://t.co/N31RoAlSLL
Chargers' 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥
Von Miller's 2nd Strip Sack on TNF 🎥
Larry Fitzgerald's 1st TD of 2018 🎥
Sanders Front Flips into Endzone
Give this a score out of 10 👇
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
nickr83: Come on.....Come freaking' on Arizona!!! This is wayyyy too easy for the Broncos. It's as if the Cardinals came into this game totally unprepared to play on a short week… #BeRedSeeRed #TNF Fox Thursday Night Football: Denv… https://t.co/ulv17NANsr https://t.co/IKFCpy7aH1
Broncos Pick-6 Rosen AGAIN
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
nickr83: @josh3rosen learning a hard lesson against the Broncos D as it appears the 2015 Denver D has showed up in Arizona (a.k.a. Mile High South) #BroncosCountry #BeRedSeeRed #TNF #DENvsARI Fox Thursday Night Football: Denver Bro… https://t.co/PXDnp0Amng https://t.co/0eFdWnwv2E
Emmanuel Sanders THROWS a TD
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
justafan: What a play! #Sutton Fox Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals https://t.co/g2uhxkC7uS https://t.co/avW6x1tGX3
Broncos Defense Gets Early Pick-6
Burfict Cheap-Shot Montage
Robert Klemko @RobertKlemko
Time to start talking about a long-term ban for Vontaze Burfict. https://t.co/qH7WuAo3TI
The Rookie Got Jacked Up
Ben Baldwin @benbbaldwin
End zone view of Frank Clark demolishing Kolton Miller is everything I thought it would be https://t.co/20HXRwW3rL
Hit 'Em with It Twice
Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL
.@chargers #PhillipRivers dials up the exact play on B2B plays for the exact same results to @TyrellWilliams_ @NFL TEAMS gotta know that this guy has top flight speed to burn and get behind anyone. #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/55H7dL6WAA
Clutch Throw from Rodgers
Mason Crosby Redeems Himself on MNF 🎥
Packers Defense Comes Up CLUTCH
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
sigh x2 https://t.co/O08uKovIx2
Aaron Rodgers Brings Out the 4th-Qtr Magic 🎥
Rodgers Strikes on the Move 🎯🎥
Goodwin TD Got Packers Fan in Disbelief 🎥
Packers Make 4 Play TD Drive Look Easy 🎥
Matt Breida Scores on Opening Drive
The Rookie Got Owned
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Leonard Williams literally tossed Quenton Nelson into the air. 😵 https://t.co/kDktOW96yh
Fan View of Nuk's TD Snag
Anthony Casas🎪 @AnthonyCasas99
Was able to see @DeAndreHopkins catch this TD😤😤😤‼️ https://t.co/QQap7aS7lt
Is Michael Gallup Not Human?
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Michael Gallup walking on air https://t.co/pbrYkXYDrM
KC's Long Snapper Has Hands 🎥