  2. Tyreek Has Too Much Speed 🏎️

  3. Mahomes Is Not Human

  4. James White Making Plays 👍

  6. Chiefs Grab Massive INT

  10. Chiefs Superfan Surprised with Super Bowl Tickets

  12. TB12 Is War-Ready 😤

  13. Sony Michel Opens Scoring for Pats

  18. Edelman Making Plays Early 🎥

  19. Brady Targeting Gronk Early

  20. Live: Brady Throws Brutal INT on Goal Line

  25. The 🐐is About to Make Magic

  26. Report: Gronk Would Pursue Acting If He Retires

  27. Pats Inactives vs. Chiefs

  32. Chiefs Inactives vs. Pats

  33. Will the Chiefs Do the Same vs. Pats?

  34. Patriots Enlist Vince Wilfork as Honorary Captain

