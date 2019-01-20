trey wingo @wingoz
He's just way too fast 😳 @cheetah https://t.co/njrIVMGV4m
Mahomes Is Not Human
.@PatrickMahomes5 the escape artist 🧙♂️ https://t.co/sIw2ApVV2v
James White Making Plays 👍
How did Brady fit this pass in there? 😱 https://t.co/jebqwiqcdF
Chiefs Grab Massive INT
HUGE INTERCEPTION FOR THE CHIEFS https://t.co/MX9Ira10n2
Chiefs Superfan Surprised with Super Bowl Tickets
.@Chiefs season ticket member Dan Boos was surprised with a pair of tickets to #SBLIII on behalf of @nflcommish & Clark Hunt! #SuperBowlSurprise https://t.co/Pnu6n2KIdy
TB12 Is War-Ready 😤
Brady FIRED UP after the score 😤 https://t.co/zjWOb8iYDp
Sony Michel Opens Scoring for Pats
Sony making it look too easy 😤 @Flyguy2stackz https://t.co/RrvfGYSir6
Edelman Making Plays Early 🎥
Brady Targeting Gronk Early
TB12. Gronk. First down, @Patriots! #EverythingWeGot #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS https://t.co/IlLNtT4Cvz
Live: Brady Throws Brutal INT on Goal Linevia Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs - January 20, 2019
Live: Brady Throws Brutal INT on Goal Line
Troy Renck @TroyRenck
The 🐐is About to Make Magic
Brief Brady https://t.co/ucCIe5AWug
Report: Gronk Would Pursue Acting If He Retiresvia Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs - January 20, 2019
Report: Gronk Would Pursue Acting If He Retires
Pats Inactives vs. Chiefs
#Patriots inactives. #NEvsKC https://t.co/xyUQg7Odso
Chiefs Inactives vs. Pats
Here are the #Chiefs official inactives: LB Dorian O’Daniel OL Kahlil McKenzie OL Jimmy Murray OL L. Duvernay-Tardif WR Kelvin Benjamin TE Deon Yelder LB Tanoh Kpassagnon
Will the Chiefs Do the Same vs. Pats?
Chiefs scored at least 26 points in EVERY game this season leading to their AFC match https://t.co/Z7VmFfHiKw
Patriots Enlist Vince Wilfork as Honorary Captainvia NESN.comNew England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs - January 20, 2019
Patriots Enlist Vince Wilfork as Honorary Captain
