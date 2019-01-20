Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
NFL @NFL
Suh gets through! 💪 #LARams #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #LARvsNO on FOX https://t.co/sTgBozdbXo
Eli Apple Had a Mouthful for McVay
Cameron DaSilva @camdasilva
Eli Apple trying to boost his future coaching resume by talking to Sean McVay https://t.co/x8p6kHpgdY
Khaki Gang 😂
nick @nick_pants
FOX producer: yes yes, now a wideshot of all the khakis https://t.co/bvslgD07Hq
We Found the NOLA Whistler
That obnoxious sound you here on the Saints-Rams broadcast is coming from this guy
John Sigler @john_siglerr
PSA to national sports folk on the TL: the whistle guy you’re all complaining about is a season ticket holder who will not be stopping any time soon https://t.co/KJ31lpbMKY
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
Josh Katzenstein @jkatzenstein
Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje
Rams-Saints S--t Talk 💩
Whoever wins this is headed to the Super Bowl. Who you got?
This Has Been a Disaster for LA
The MMQB @theMMQB
C.J. Anderson in to start the drive https://t.co/oKke1TtTpC
Fans Breaking the Superdome
Julie Boudwin @Julie_Boudwin
Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. https://t.co/jkv0vEJeYZ
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
TurfShowTimes @TurfShowTimes
Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons
Hekker with the Fake 💪
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
It's a fake! #LARvsNO https://t.co/sBoxvDO9PP
Donald Was There in a Blink
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Aaron Donald is just too fast 💨 @AaronDonald97 https://t.co/Xg41Wr81YX
Ingram Obliterated Fowler on This Play
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Get an RB who blocks like this 💪 @MarkIngram22 https://t.co/rBzvNsjQ2c
Les Bowen @LesBowen
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Kent Somers @kentsomers
1st Quarter Dominance
Field Yates @FieldYates
First quarter stats: Saints: 21 plays run, 125 yards, 5.0 yards per play, 7 first downs, 13 points. Rams: 8 plays run, 15 yards, 1.9 yards per play, 0 first downs, 0 points.
Marcus Peters Got Crushed
Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL
No gumbo for Marcus Peters 😣 #LARvsNO https://t.co/bJQ9ihS5YF
Better Now Than Never, Right?
Ben Shpigel @benshpigel
That was Garrett Griffin's first catch of the season. The Saints, man.
D. Orlando Ledbetter @DOrlandoAJC
Josh Katzenstein @jkatzenstein
NFL Philosophy @NFLosophy
Saints Defense Came to Play
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
SAINTS HAVE IT! Saints with the first turnover of the game to get GREAT field position! #LARvsNO https://t.co/fXcshiTRFD
TE Screen for a Big Gainer
New Orleans Saints @Saints
Josh Hill for a 24-yd gain! #HomeInTheDome https://t.co/V2cCyZzcNx
Jimmy Buffett = Icon
GIPHY Sports @GIPHYSports
Legend. @jimmybuffett @Saints #MicDrop https://t.co/f9qlfBdxeo
Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
The Dome Is Crazy Loud So Far
New Orleans Saints @Saints
Thanks for the heads up @MikeSilver 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 #HomeInTheDome https://t.co/7a70kD1Va0
Got the Whole Building Rocking
Nick Underhill @nick_underhill
My water is shaking from the sound https://t.co/kbvncJGIJ6
Tom Rock @TomRock_Newsday
Gary Klein @LATimesklein
Rams Start Summed Up
CBS Sports @CBSSports
https://t.co/mziZjxAdl2
Rams D Saving Them So Far
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Two big wins for the Rams defense.
SB Nation @SBNation
Ryan Michael 🏈 @theryanmichael
Brees & Kamara Are a Problem 🔥
New Orleans Saints @Saints
Brees to AK - 21 yards on 3rd down! #GoSaints #HomeInTheDome https://t.co/dV8qiR0vR4
Gurley Going Nowhere
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@demario__davis came to play today 💪 https://t.co/1opHyT5a0C
Gary Klein @LATimesklein
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
This Place Is Going to Be LOUD
SAINTS 2019 SUPER BOWL CHAMPS @LOUISIANASPORT1
Oh BABY. NOLA IS POPPIN https://t.co/MGrVJ47IRI
NFC Champ Live: Who Dat Nation Giving LA Problems 🗣️via Bleacher ReportLos Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints - January 20, 2019
NFC Champ Live: Who Dat Nation Giving LA Problems 🗣️
Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett
Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal
Welcome to the Superdome
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
If Rams are going to escape New Orleans with a victory today they will have to overcome all this. https://t.co/pXPsXWlf3H
Let Drew Brees Get You Hyped
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Drew Brees getting the Saints LOCKED IN. (via @Saints) https://t.co/dXtyEZ1VvM
Les Bowen @LesBowen
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
Gurley on C.J. Anderson's Impact
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
The @RamsNFL have themselves a two-headed monster in the back field now. @TG3II sits down with @ErinAndrews to talk about the instant impact RB @cjandersonb22 brought to the team. https://t.co/a0z0NUU3zg
Brees Getting Loose 🙌
NFL @NFL
.@drewbrees gets loose with a spot in the @SuperBowl on the line... #HomeInTheDome #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #LARvsNO | 3:05pm ET on FOX https://t.co/KzCtUAxdct
Gary Klein @LATimesklein
John DeShazier @JohnDeShazier
Michael Thomas Locked in
Steve Wyche @wyche89
Ooooo weeeee. @Cantguardmike getting into that zone @nflnetwork https://t.co/QW7Dm1WEfo
How NOLA Can Take Advantage of Donald
NFL Matchup on ESPN @NFLMatchup
Everyone knows the @RamsNFL have an excellent D-Line featuring @AaronDonald97 that loves to get up the field after the QB. @MattBowen41 shows you one way the @Saints offense took advantage of that in the last #LARvsNO game for a big play. #GoSaints #LARams https://t.co/XhfXYzTCff
PFF NO Saints @PFF_Saints
Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL
Ric Flair All in on the Rams
Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy
By Today If You Are A NFL Fan, You Have Picked A Team. IN THE HOUSE THAT FLAIR BUILT, We Are The Los Angeles @RamsNFL All Day Long Led By The Great Todd Gurley, THE MAN! WOOOOO! @TG3II https://t.co/eaeXHcFZjU
Suh Finally Breaks Through