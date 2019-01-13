  2. Edelman Catching Literally Everything

  3. These Halftime Numbers Are STUPID

  4. 🗣️ Pats-Chargers S--t Talk

    Winner goes to KC...talk all your smack right here before kickoff

  6. Hat Trick for Sony Michel

  10. LA Can't Do Anything Right

  12. 1st Half Summary

  13. Sony Michel Is Beasting 👀

  18. Twitter Roasting Chargers Defense 💀

  19. Anyone Seen the Chargers Defense? 😂

  20. Mike Williams with the Snag 🙌

  25. Pats Dominating the LOS

  26. Sony Michel Rips Off 40-Yarder 🎥

  27. Ex-Pats CB Knows Chargers Are Cooked

  32. Brady Doing Brady Things 🐐

  33. Rivers Be Like...

  34. Edelman Moves Up Record Book

  38. There Is No 🐐 Debate

  39. This Is Too Easy for Pats

  43. Patriots Offense Is on Fire

  44. Brady Could Live in There

  48. Looks Like We Have a Shootout

  49. YOU CAN'T STOP THE SQUIRREL

  52. Kennan Allen Hit the Cabbage Patch 🎥

  54. Keenan Allen Wide Open on TD 🎥

  57. Chargers TD Got Us Like:

  58. James White Eating Early 💪

  62. Might Want to Cover Keenan Allen: 7-7

  63. Chargers Only Had 10 Men on TD

  67. Pats on the Board First 🎥

  68. Feed James White the Rock 🎥

  72. Perfect Start for the Pats: 7-0