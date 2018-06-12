2018 Golden State Warriors Championship Parade: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction
For the third time in four years, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. On Tuesday, they'll celebrate their third win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a parade through the streets of Oakland. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors will be up close and personal with the fans. The trophy is sure to be hoisted over and over. We may get some antics from various floats. And we'll hear from all the individual players before the parade gets rolling. As everything unfolds, keep it here for live highlights and updates from throughout Tuesday's event.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Mood all Summer ‘18 🏆 https://t.co/9hd9XJXCRx
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Nothing but LOVE for #DubNation! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/rnUhKELSVf
gifdsports @gifdsports
Steph Curry runs and loses his security detail to personally greet fans during Warriors Parade https://t.co/8OkR2EUrI0
NBA @NBA
New hardware for @StephenCurry30 & @QCook323. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/Yxr0zj3Gtd
NBA @NBA
David West reflects on winning this year's championship and being able to celebrate with #DubNation! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/2kzsMoCSHo
NBA TV @NBATV
.@andre just wanted to play some golf ⛳️ #DubNation https://t.co/pNS2lfaanL
NBA @NBA
The celebration continues for @KlayThompson & @warriors! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/lgxWpONdTB
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KlayThompson said he wanted to "set the tone" for the #WarriorsParade having the first bus of the day #DubNation https://t.co/aArg8gW0yi
Sports Illustrated @SInow
"I told one of those dudes from Cavs after the game, he tried to shake my hand, I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same'" 🔥😯 https://t.co/rhhTQpNASs
NBA TV @NBATV
"We just cut from a different cloth." - @Money23Green #DubNation https://t.co/A1RoUGuceN
NBA @NBA
🗣️🗣️ Listen in as Andre Iguodala chats at the #WarriorsParade! 📺: @NBATV https://t.co/HguIKRsx0Q
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
Jordan Bell brought out the broom 💀💀💀 (via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/ymkXiSCzDw
NBA TV @NBATV
.@andre talks persevering through adversity and mentoring young @warriors teammates. #DubNation https://t.co/fMvaoWK9mP
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay admiring the Lake Merritt view https://t.co/UGWwkXor3B
NBA TV @NBATV
"I love winning a champ with my man, McGee." - @NickSwagyPYoung 😂 #DubNation https://t.co/CRsXKJ1HF3
JaVale and Swag Champ Have Lost It
Every time JaVale McGee and Nick Young make it on screen, things go a little off the rails.
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"All Summer 18 is shirtless!" - @NickSwagyPYoung 😂😂😂 https://t.co/F5XdpODh7C
NBA @NBA
“I truly appreciate every moment I have to do what I love.” -Stephen Curry #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/q1OfcTarFJ
NBA TV @NBATV
.@PMcCaw0 on facing adversity this season and coming back from his serious injury during the regular season. #DubNation https://t.co/o1GR4DPcIq
Stephen Curry's City
Curry just did a lap around a group of fans that went absolutely berserk. As they did all season, the fans are giving him a reaction that no other Warrior gets.
NBA TV @NBATV
"It's amazing to be able to enjoy it with the fans that have been with us since day one." @StephenCurry30 is embracing his third @warriors Parade as much as his first one. #DubNation https://t.co/i5pXeDVJAB
NBA @NBA
High fives all around for #DubNation! #ThisIsWhyWePlay #WarriorsParade https://t.co/tXj14nNhhn
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🏆 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/vJLlohMmo6
Jordan Bell Has Taken Over
NBA TV @NBATV
From Long Beach native to Bay Area champ 😂😂😂. #DubNation https://t.co/Ji2SsjA3tK
Tyler Conway @jtylerconway
JORDAN BELL DRANK A FAN'S BOTTLE OF HENNY FROM THE CROWD WARRIORS PARADE MVP https://t.co/hTCy39tiin
The Finals MVP
Kevin Durant during the last two postseasons: 28.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks, with a .635 True Shooting Percentage.
NBA TV @NBATV
Back-to-back #NBAFinals MVP, @KDTrey5! 🍾 #DubNation https://t.co/lnABUeMptJ
SLAM Magazine @SLAMonline
JaVale holding up Bay Area kids like he’s in Lion King 😂 (via @NBCSWarriors) https://t.co/pyba7Hs8tT
NBA TV @NBATV
"To get back to this point at the end of my career, truly grateful." - @ShaunLivingston #DubNation https://t.co/LTgeNaoDlr
What a Moment
Tyler Conway @jtylerconway
Steph holding the trophy in the middle of the #WarriorsParade is kinda iconic https://t.co/fkIH250nx4
Curry Is in the Crowd!
Stephen Curry got off the bus and was immediately engulfed by fans, hoisted up into the air and serenaded with MVP chants.
NBA TV @NBATV
🍾🍾🍾 #DubNation https://t.co/RvEkKu6SL6
Nick Young and JaVale McGee Are, as They Say, Wilding
They had to stop the parade for a moment for Swaggy and JaVale. No joke. Enough fans packed the streets for those two that they actually stopped the buses.
NBA TV @NBATV
.@JaValeMcGee is now shirtless too 🤣 #DubNation https://t.co/U3dQTGNICd
Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey
I am not certain I have ever seen a human being have this much fun https://t.co/Joktc4h7CB
NBA TV @NBATV
Swaggy P = man of the people 😂 #DubNation https://t.co/CXGCdHrPNI
The Veteran Leaders
NBA @NBA
Shaun Livingston x David West. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/hgoIN15A34
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Head over to our IG to check out what @NickSwagyPYoung is up to at the Warriors parade 👀 👉 https://t.co/MrdxSPnKzV https://t.co/Z0qCdLBrZh
NBA @NBA
2018 NBA Champions! @warriors x #WarriorsParade 📺: @NBATV https://t.co/bb218zbNDp
What a Run
It's been a remarkable four years for Stephen Curry. His Box Plus-Minus since the start of the 2014-15 season is 9.7. The Box Plus-Minus from Kobe Bryant's best four-year streak was 5.7.
NBA @NBA
🏆 30 🏆 #WarriorsParade https://t.co/Gmbwo6Arqh
NBA @NBA
Kevin Durant on the bond that the @warriors teammates have built together. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/zSJGOt6qm5
NBA @NBA
Steph describes the @warriors’ journey towards becoming the 2018 NBA champions. #DubNation https://t.co/QbOn5d1Etu
The Parade Is Rolling!
After some pre-parade interviews, the parade is officially underway. In lieu of a post-parade rally, the team and players are supposed to be a bit more interactive with the fans on the street this year.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay, a red cup and his bodyguard https://t.co/naxqHwfRYo
The Ringer @ringer
Kevin Durant gives Warriors fans the greatest gift of all when asked about next season. #WarriorsParade (via @NBATV) https://t.co/2sIcC16Kkk
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray got his hot Cheetos 🧡 https://t.co/6NFwn352PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
LeBron James gets trolled during Warriors’ parade. https://t.co/J3tqopfoXh
NBA @NBA
Steph raises the trophy! #WarriorsParade https://t.co/1K0addBENh
NBA TV @NBATV
"It's just a special year getting to know each and every one of my teammates better." @KDTrey5 on what he'll take from the back-to-back championships. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/zpevUacGc5
NBA TV @NBATV
.@Money23Green on the @warriors defense being locked in throughout the #NBAPlayoffs #DubNation https://t.co/DiM1EvINRJ
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KlayThompson shares what he'll remember most from the 2017-18 title. #DubNation https://t.co/e50LUtgeDs
Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors
Steph’s parade attire 🔥 https://t.co/MHSDNCPzNZ
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
looks great, steph https://t.co/HhYgiITwvZ
James Herbert @outsidethenba
hello nick https://t.co/7v0OPEGCxR
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
SWAGGY https://t.co/v2xmQ1MPlz
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Robe and a cigar for Nick Young at the parade https://t.co/GLwhNpBfNB
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dray’s mood… (via @NBCSWarriors) https://t.co/MJ4vI7HDYF
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green’s shirt for the parade... https://t.co/MzoOUDaJ5V
Al Saracevic @AlSaracevic
Live from Oakland, the Warriors are preparing for their third parade in four years. Come along for the ride! #GSW #PARADE https://t.co/gNw4GSK4rZ
Everyone Trying to Watch the Dubs
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Construction workers in Oakland all lining up to see the Warriors https://t.co/NIX9kUIj9c
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coaching staff will sit together, while Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia have their own bus https://t.co/W9xYXNngGT
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Almost time for the #WarriorsParade! Details 👉🏽 https://t.co/ItdFtiYxyD https://t.co/St3WqfV6WB
NBA TV @NBATV
The @warriors are set to celebrate their 2nd straight title! 🏆 Don't miss LIVE coverage of the parade in The Bay NEXT on NBA TV 📺! https://t.co/SjT72CmGwQ
NBA @NBA
The calm before the storm. #WarriorsParade https://t.co/G2QkIwGDX9
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3 hours & counting until the #WarriorsParade begins... 👀 https://t.co/ItdFtiYxyD https://t.co/1CHux5Hzab
Relive Warriors Victory Parade 🏆