2018 Golden State Warriors Championship Parade: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

8:00pm UTC Jun 12, 2018Oakland, California
Andy Bailey

For the third time in four years, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. On Tuesday, they'll celebrate their third win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a parade through the streets of Oakland. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors will be up close and personal with the fans. The trophy is sure to be hoisted over and over. We may get some antics from various floats. And we'll hear from all the individual players before the parade gets rolling. As everything unfolds, keep it here for live highlights and updates from throughout Tuesday's event.

    JaVale and Swag Champ Have Lost It

    Every time JaVale McGee and Nick Young make it on screen, things go a little off the rails.

    Stephen Curry's City

    Curry just did a lap around a group of fans that went absolutely berserk. As they did all season, the fans are giving him a reaction that no other Warrior gets.

    Jordan Bell Has Taken Over

    The Finals MVP

    Kevin Durant during the last two postseasons: 28.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks, with a .635 True Shooting Percentage.

    What a Moment

    Curry Is in the Crowd!

    Stephen Curry got off the bus and was immediately engulfed by fans, hoisted up into the air and serenaded with MVP chants.

    Nick Young and JaVale McGee Are, as They Say, Wilding

    They had to stop the parade for a moment for Swaggy and JaVale. No joke. Enough fans packed the streets for those two that they actually stopped the buses.

    The Veteran Leaders

    What a Run

    It's been a remarkable four years for Stephen Curry. His Box Plus-Minus since the start of the 2014-15 season is 9.7. The Box Plus-Minus from Kobe Bryant's best four-year streak was 5.7.

    The Parade Is Rolling!

    After some pre-parade interviews, the parade is officially underway. In lieu of a post-parade rally, the team and players are supposed to be a bit more interactive with the fans on the street this year.

