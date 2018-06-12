Copy Link Icon

2018 Golden State Warriors Championship Parade: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

Oakland, California

For the third time in four years, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions. On Tuesday, they'll celebrate their third win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a parade through the streets of Oakland. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors will be up close and personal with the fans. The trophy is sure to be hoisted over and over. We may get some antics from various floats. And we'll hear from all the individual players before the parade gets rolling. As everything unfolds, keep it here for live highlights and updates from throughout Tuesday's event.