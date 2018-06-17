Copy Link Icon

US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 4

Southampton, NY

After a Saturday filled with ups and downs—but mostly downs—at the 118th U.S. Open, Sunday's final round is set to deliver some must-see golf. Despite shooting a seven-over-par 77 on Saturday, Dustin Johnson is still tied with three others for the lead heading into Sunday. Will the USGA allow the course to relent, or are we in store for another day with few red numbers appearing on the leaderboard?