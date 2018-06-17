US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 4

11:30am UTC Jun 17, 2018Southampton, NY
David Luther

After a Saturday filled with ups and downs—but mostly downs—at the 118th U.S. Open, Sunday's final round is set to deliver some must-see golf. Despite shooting a seven-over-par 77 on Saturday, Dustin Johnson is still tied with three others for the lead heading into Sunday. Will the USGA allow the course to relent, or are we in store for another day with few red numbers appearing on the leaderboard?

    Xander Schauffele?

    Xander Schauffele birdies the first two holes to move within three of the leaders.

    The USGA Can't Win

    If it's difficult, it's too difficult, if it's easy, it's not the US Open. Go figure...

    Phil & Rickie Show the Way

    They took themselves out of contention yesterday, but Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson showed their fellow competitors that the course is much more playable today than yesterday. Fowler improved his score by a whopping 19 shots from Saturday to Sunday with a 65. Lefty was one under on the day. He was 11 over on Saturday.

    Hideki Matsuyama Out In 31

    Matsuyama puts together his own impressive front nine to match Rickie Fowler's 31 on the front nine. Matsuyama is now ten over (seven back of the leaders), tied with Steve Stricker and Jhonattan Vegas for the lowest scores of those on the course at the moment.

    Half of the Field Is on the Course

    Contenders withing six shots of the leaders will be teeing off withing the next 30 minutes.

    Phil's Got No Chill 😆

    He pars the hole he botched yesterday and finishes with an over-the-top celebration

    Mickelson Escapes 13th

    Phil Mickelson nearly holes out from the guarding bunker on 13, the site of yesterday's controversy. Phil carded a 10 here yesterday. Today, a par (4). The crowd goes nuts, and Phil raises his arms in celebration to go along with his huge smile.

    Mickelson Surrenders a Stroke

    Phil bogeys the par-3 11th to move back to two under on the day. Playing partner for the day, Rickie Fowler, holding stead at -4 through 11, leading the golfers who are currently on the course.

    Ricky Fowler and Phil Mickelson Leading the Pack Early

    Of those on the course early on Sunday, Mickelson and Fowler, playing together, are both three under through eight. Fowler is now 10 back (+13) of the leaders (+3). Lefty is 11 back (+14).

    Recovering from Yesterday's Antics?

    Johnson Says USGA Has 'Lost the Course'

    Phil Mickelson Posting Some Early Low Numbers

    Lefty has gone birdy-eagle on the last to holes to move to two under on the day...

    Mickelson Adds Another Birdie

    Phil takes advantage of favorable morning conditions, and is now two under through five holes.

    DJ in 4-Way Tie for Lead After 3rd Round

    Sunday's Hole Locations

    More receptive greens + center hole locations = low scores

    Will His Sunday Be Better?

    Mickelson US Open Meltdown 😳

    Notable Sunday Tee Times

    8:21—Andrew Johnston (first off) 8:43—Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler 9:27—Hideki Matsuyama & Jimmy Walker 9:38—Jason Dufner & Cameron Wilson 10:55—Louis Oosthuizen & Pat Perez 12:56—Zach Johnson & Webb Simpson 1:18—Ian Poulter & Branden Grace 1:40—Jim Furyk & Brian Gay 1:51—Patrick Reed & Kilradech Aphibarmrat 2:02—Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson 2:13—Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson (co-leaders) 2:24—Daniel Berger & Tony Finau (co-leaders)

    Will Sunday See More Red Numbers?

    There have been many criticisms of the USGA's setup over the years, and 2018 has been no different. After some on-course and off-course complains, will the changes for Sunday make a difference?