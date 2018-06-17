US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 4
After a Saturday filled with ups and downs—but mostly downs—at the 118th U.S. Open, Sunday's final round is set to deliver some must-see golf. Despite shooting a seven-over-par 77 on Saturday, Dustin Johnson is still tied with three others for the lead heading into Sunday. Will the USGA allow the course to relent, or are we in store for another day with few red numbers appearing on the leaderboard?
Since we're starting with a four-way tie on the final day of the #USOpen, it might be worth talking about the new playoff. https://t.co/9u7VsHDxrC
Xander Schauffele?
Xander Schauffele birdies the first two holes to move within three of the leaders.
Even if the greens firm up as the day wears on at the #USOpen, there are 11 pins cut right in the center of the green. No matter what happens, there are more opportunities for scoring compared to yesterday.
Wait, there’s a 264 Yard par 3 at the US open??
This US Open is the Mario Kart of golf tournaments start slow get some sweet powerups on the last lap and wait for your opponent's to hit a penguin and fall into the lake
The on-course leaders... #USOpen https://t.co/FS78UJsDHh
Did anyone happen to take the time to show Dustin Johnson where the sand traps were located? #USOpen
US Open thoughts: A. All of these guys are golfing the exact same course. B. The top 24 this weekend are making $100k+ for their finish. C. 99% of us shoot 80 or more every time we tee off. You’re not gaining my sympathy by complaining about course conditions.
Doesn’t seem like a US Open course now.
Everyone's calmed down today at the #USOpen and so have the greens! Let's see some quality golf.
Steve Stricker birdies the second and fifth to pull within six shots of the leaders. #USOpen
Phil & Rickie Show the Way
They took themselves out of contention yesterday, but Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson showed their fellow competitors that the course is much more playable today than yesterday. Fowler improved his score by a whopping 19 shots from Saturday to Sunday with a 65. Lefty was one under on the day. He was 11 over on Saturday.
Pre-round thoughts 💬 #USOpen https://t.co/Jx01nS9TPg
Phil with back-to-back birdies! He not in contention, but he's certainly redeeming himself after yesterday. #USOpen
I count myself as a Rickie fan but he’s got to break this habit of shooting himself out of it on Saturday and then kind of back in it on Sunday a/k/a the Luke Donald strategy. #USOpen
Hideki Matsuyama Out In 31
Matsuyama puts together his own impressive front nine to match Rickie Fowler's 31 on the front nine. Matsuyama is now ten over (seven back of the leaders), tied with Steve Stricker and Jhonattan Vegas for the lowest scores of those on the course at the moment.
Half of the Field Is on the Course
Contenders withing six shots of the leaders will be teeing off withing the next 30 minutes.
Phil's Got No Chill 😆
He pars the hole he botched yesterday and finishes with an over-the-top celebration
Phil's return to 13 today 😂 https://t.co/vxNNEcUxpx
Lol. Here come the if you don’t love me then can’t love me now memes of Phil Michelson on the 13th between yesterday and today. Guy has a sense of humor. #USOpen https://t.co/TSZfNhCFyf
Lefty, love your sense of humor #USOpen
Mickelson Escapes 13th
Phil Mickelson nearly holes out from the guarding bunker on 13, the site of yesterday's controversy. Phil carded a 10 here yesterday. Today, a par (4). The crowd goes nuts, and Phil raises his arms in celebration to go along with his huge smile.
Sentimental pick: Poulter. Head: DJ. Gut: Stenson... #USOpen #ShinnecockHills
Phil Mickelson makes his way to the now infamous 13th, where his controversial putting took place yesterday. #USOpen
Mickelson Surrenders a Stroke
Phil bogeys the par-3 11th to move back to two under on the day. Playing partner for the day, Rickie Fowler, holding stead at -4 through 11, leading the golfers who are currently on the course.
@Anthony_Goins03 But if the USGA isn't ripped for the setup, did a US Open really happen? https://t.co/iIxknukZzL
A few scene setters from Shinnecock Hills on the final day of the 118th #USOpen https://t.co/olUfM1K8jT
The course is clearly playing a bit differently, at least so far early on Day 4. @RickieFowler out in 31.
Ricky Fowler and Phil Mickelson Leading the Pack Early
Of those on the course early on Sunday, Mickelson and Fowler, playing together, are both three under through eight. Fowler is now 10 back (+13) of the leaders (+3). Lefty is 11 back (+14).
Recovering from Yesterday's Antics?
😱🎯Phil almost holes out from the fairway! Hits it inside 5 feet at the 8th. #USOpen #LetsGoLefty
#USOpen there are six major championship winners in the top 9 on the leaderboard. Of the four leaders 2 are the past two US Open Champions and the other two shot 66 yesterday.
Johnson Says USGA Has 'Lost the Course'
Phil Mickelson Posting Some Early Low Numbers
Lefty has gone birdy-eagle on the last to holes to move to two under on the day...
Mickelson Adds Another Birdie
Phil takes advantage of favorable morning conditions, and is now two under through five holes.
A lot of people complained about the 15th yesterday. There are seven holes with a higher scoring average than the 15th... #USOpen
DJ in 4-Way Tie for Lead After 3rd Round
Fans are up in arms about the difficultly of this year’s #USOpen. Currently, 4 leaders are tied at +3. In the tournaments history, there have been 50 winners scoring under par and 46 scoring over par. It’s supposed to be like this.
There are 22 players withing four shots of the lead at the #USOpen #USOpen2018 #USOpengolf @usopengolf
Sunday's Hole Locations
More receptive greens + center hole locations = low scores
I haven’t seen this many center pins since a Wed ProAM. Appears that USGA is hoping low final round scores will make everyone forget about yesterday debacle #USGA #usopen #shinnecock #holelocations https://t.co/9DP0bPTARU
Difference is weather can’t be controlled but the way a course plays can. Good shots being not just not rewarded but penalized, as Davis conceded, is unfair. This ever happen at Augusta? No, just #USOpen https://t.co/r0Fpc5Vu4Z
USGA CEO Mike Davis talks with @GolfChannel this morning to discuss today's final round course conditions and setup here at the #USOpen https://t.co/PECOI21Lj3
Will His Sunday Be Better?
Checking in on Dustin Johnson's front nine #USOpen https://t.co/HZEPaX1Haj
Mickelson US Open Meltdown 😳
Wow. I've never seen that before. Phil Mickelson ran after his putt before it stopped, which is a two stroke penalty. Really, really odd #USOpen https://t.co/Hu08036qjo
Lefty isn't happy with the @USGA this weekend... | Phil Mickelson caught in major controversy after deliberately stopping his ball rolling off green at US Open https://t.co/7eUkbWcVTi via @TelegraphSport
Notable Sunday Tee Times
8:21—Andrew Johnston (first off) 8:43—Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler 9:27—Hideki Matsuyama & Jimmy Walker 9:38—Jason Dufner & Cameron Wilson 10:55—Louis Oosthuizen & Pat Perez 12:56—Zach Johnson & Webb Simpson 1:18—Ian Poulter & Branden Grace 1:40—Jim Furyk & Brian Gay 1:51—Patrick Reed & Kilradech Aphibarmrat 2:02—Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson 2:13—Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson (co-leaders) 2:24—Daniel Berger & Tony Finau (co-leaders)
Will Sunday See More Red Numbers?
There have been many criticisms of the USGA's setup over the years, and 2018 has been no different. After some on-course and off-course complains, will the changes for Sunday make a difference?
"This golf course will get slowed down tonight" - Mike Davis "There were some aspects of this set up that went too far...shots were not only not rewarded but were penalized." Davis says wind blew more than they'd expected. "It was a very tough test and probably too tough" #USOpen
The USGA Can't Win
If it's difficult, it's too difficult, if it's easy, it's not the US Open. Go figure...