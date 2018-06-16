US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Saturday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 3

June 16, 2018
Carol Schram

The field has tightened on Moving Day at the 118th U.S. Open. After coming into the weekend as the only player under par, Dustin Johnson lost his lead after dropping five shots in his first seven holes, leaving Henrik Stenson as the solo leader. The early part of the day saw major drama when Phil Mickelson was assessed a 10 after hitting a moving ball on the 13th green. Low scores on Saturday belong to Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, who each carded 66.

    Justin Rose goes bogey-bogey to finish out his front nine.

    He makes the turn in 36 and is now two shots off the pace.

    DJ's lead is gone. Henrik Stenson is your solo leader!

    Another bogey on the seventh drops Johnson to one over. He has three pars, three bogeys and a double so far today.

    #MovingDownDay

    Make that a Two-Way Tie!

    Rose records his first bogey of the day on eight to move back to one over.

    Stenson makes his par putt on the eighth, so he and DJ sit atop the leaderboard.

    Three-Way Tie!

    Dustin Johnson drops another shot on six and his lead is gone.

    He's now tied with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose at even par.

    On the sixth hole, Tommy Fleetwood drops a shot.

    That's his first bogey of the day. He moves into solo fifth, at two over.

    It's Not All Doom and Gloom in Southampton!

    Plenty of Grumpy Golfers Again Today

    Five players currently in the red numbers, with Daniel Berger and Tony Finau leading the way. Both are in the clubhouse with third-round scores of 66.

    As his pant legs ripple in the wind, the ball stops just an inch or two short.

    All things considered, he's gotta be happy with par there.

    Somehow, Dustin Johnson is back on track on five!

    He's looking at a 22-foot putt for birdie on the par five hole.

    DJ's in More Trouble at Five!

    As for the Other Johnson...

    Zach carded a 72 today and is now eight over—which ties him for 29th.

    Current leaderboard:

    1. Dustin Johnson - one under through 4 T2. Justin Rose - even through 5 T2. Henrik Stenson - even through 5 T4. Brooks Koepka - one over through 6 T4. Tommy Fleetwood - one over through 4

    Meanwhile, Johnson can't recover from a poor tee shot on the fourth.

    After landing left of the fairway, he has to settle for bogey.

    His lead is down to a single shot.

    Tied for Second!

    After starting with four pars, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on five to move into a tie for second with Justin Rose.

    This Ain't Over, Yet, Is It?

  29. Clock Icon7:58 pm

    Being interviewed on TV, Phil says there have been many times that he has wanted to try that 'moving ball' move.

    Said he knew he'd be penalized; just didn't want to hit the same shot again.

    Dustin Johnson makes par on the third to hang onto his two-shot lead.

    Behind Justin Rose at even, we have three players tied for third at one over: Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson.

  33. Clock Icon7:49 pm

    Here's How Justin Rose Moved Up Early

  37. Clock Icon7:42 pm

    Re: DJ

    It's not going to be a walk in the park for DJ today!

    He gets hit with a double bogey on the second hole, dropping to two under par.

    Scotty Piercy also takes a double, so that leaves Justin Rose in solo second at even par.

    Give Justin Rose his first birdie of the day on the third!

    The 2013 U.S. Open champ has just moved into a tie for second at even par.

    Pars for DJ and Piercy on the first hole.

    Five players are on their tails, tied for third at one over par.

    And they're off!

    Leader Dustin Johnson (-4) and partner Scott Piercy (even) haved started their rounds.

    Here's the USGA's Full Video of the Incident

    The Word

    Great Finish for Tony Finau!

    With a birdie on 18, he joins Daniel Berger in the clubhouse with a 66 for the day, three over for the week.

    Is More Punishment Still to Come for Phil?

  52. Clock Icon6:57 pm

    Phil's score on that crazy 13th hole has now been increased to 10.

    He's now through 15 holes, at 16 over par.

    He and his playing partner Beef Johnston are both 10 over for the day.

    FYI...

    Just three pairs left to tee off today.

    Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose are currently on the first tee. Both are one over par through the first two rounds.

    Nice Start for Russell Henley

    He has been close to the top of the leaderboard all week.

    With a birdie on one today, he moves back into a tie for fourth at one over, five shots back of Dustin Johnson.

    This Is Going to Be a Major Talking Point for the Rest of the Weekend!

    There was some speculation that Mickelson would withdraw after that 13th hole.

    Maybe he just needed to get that frustration out of his system.

    He carries on—and makes par on 14.

    Elsewhere, Kiradech Aphibarnrat joins Daniel Berger in the clubhouse with a red number.

    Kiradech cards a 68 today, which moves him to six over par.

    Here's a Look at Phil's Odd Putting on the 13th

    He took a nine on the hole, dropping to 15 over.

    Phil Gives New Meaning to "Moving Day" 🤷‍♂️

    DJ and Scotty Piercy Are Just Over an Hour Away from Teeing Off

    The Daniel Berger train derails.

    With a missed putt on 17, he drops back to four under for the day, three over for the week—and probably loses his grip on a piece of history.

    No Gifts for Lefty on the Course Today!

    He makes his fourth straight bogey at 11 to drop to 10 over par.

