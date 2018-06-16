US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Saturday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 3
The field has tightened on Moving Day at the 118th U.S. Open. After coming into the weekend as the only player under par, Dustin Johnson lost his lead after dropping five shots in his first seven holes, leaving Henrik Stenson as the solo leader. The early part of the day saw major drama when Phil Mickelson was assessed a 10 after hitting a moving ball on the 13th green. Low scores on Saturday belong to Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, who each carded 66.
Justin Rose goes bogey-bogey to finish out his front nine.
He makes the turn in 36 and is now two shots off the pace.
Henrik Stenson drains one to save par and he is now alone at the top of the leader board. #USOpen https://t.co/VZ5d8YI3jV
DJ's lead is gone. Henrik Stenson is your solo leader!
Another bogey on the seventh drops Johnson to one over. He has three pars, three bogeys and a double so far today.
#MovingDownDay
Ultra-firm golf course. Nobody under par. Previous leader backing up. The next two days are going to be completely fascinating.
Current leaderboard at the #USOpen: T1. @DJohnsonPGA (E) T1. @HenrikStenson (E) T3. @JustinRose99 (+1) T3. @BKoepka (+1) 5. @TommyFleetwood1 (+2) T6. @DanielBerger59 (+3) T6. @TonyFinauGolf (+3) T6. @Hoffman_Charley (+3) https://t.co/TJIZaPfGtg
Make that a Two-Way Tie!
Rose records his first bogey of the day on eight to move back to one over.
Stenson makes his par putt on the eighth, so he and DJ sit atop the leaderboard.
Three-Way Tie!
Dustin Johnson drops another shot on six and his lead is gone.
He's now tied with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose at even par.
The afternoon winds are up and changing direction. Shinnecock is baring its teeth and wreaking havoc on the @usopengolf leaders. We explained the Hamptons wind phenomenon in here. https://t.co/SlvxRa0JDl
On the sixth hole, Tommy Fleetwood drops a shot.
That's his first bogey of the day. He moves into solo fifth, at two over.
Overheard this conversation a little while ago: USGA official: "Zach, you have an interview request from SI For Kids." Zach Johnson: "I'm going to decline." USGA official: "The interviewer is a 12-year-old." Zach Johnson: "Oh, a 12-year-old? I can't decline that. I'll do it."
This is how you bounce back from five bogeys in the last six holes. 🦅 https://t.co/JWC7eZS79Q
Plenty of Grumpy Golfers Again Today
Five players currently in the red numbers, with Daniel Berger and Tony Finau leading the way. Both are in the clubhouse with third-round scores of 66.
"It felt like somebody just slapping you in the face for 18 holes, just slapping you in the face." -- Beef Johnston after his 82 on Saturday in the third round of US Open at Shinnecock.
DJ can't even place his ball https://t.co/JtXiMMU4q9
As his pant legs ripple in the wind, the ball stops just an inch or two short.
All things considered, he's gotta be happy with par there.
Somehow, Dustin Johnson is back on track on five!
He's looking at a 22-foot putt for birdie on the par five hole.
Stenson with another huge par saver at 6 . Rose makes par too
DJ's in More Trouble at Five!
Things are getting interesting at the #USOpen https://t.co/dcrRfz2TzS
As for the Other Johnson...
Zach carded a 72 today and is now eight over—which ties him for 29th.
"They've lost the golf course. When you've a championship which comes down to sheer luck, that's not right." Zach Johnson on Shinnecock today. This day is HEADLINES.
Curtis Strange: it’s a simple question. What happened at 13? https://t.co/RayH0804Bb
Current leaderboard:
1. Dustin Johnson - one under through 4 T2. Justin Rose - even through 5 T2. Henrik Stenson - even through 5 T4. Brooks Koepka - one over through 6 T4. Tommy Fleetwood - one over through 4
Meanwhile, Johnson can't recover from a poor tee shot on the fourth.
After landing left of the fairway, he has to settle for bogey.
His lead is down to a single shot.
Tied for Second!
After starting with four pars, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on five to move into a tie for second with Justin Rose.
This Ain't Over, Yet, Is It?
Just admitted INTENT…. #Phil
Being interviewed on TV, Phil says there have been many times that he has wanted to try that 'moving ball' move.
Said he knew he'd be penalized; just didn't want to hit the same shot again.
Phil Mickelson's highest scores in 101 rounds in 27 U.S. Opens: 81 at Pebble Beach in 1992 and 81 today at Shinnecock Hills.
Dustin Johnson makes par on the third to hang onto his two-shot lead.
Behind Justin Rose at even, we have three players tied for third at one over: Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson.
Hello Sweden..Stenson with a brilliant third to kick in distance at the 4th and stay +1
Here's How Justin Rose Moved Up Early
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
.@JustinRose99 has checked in on Moving Day. #USOpen https://t.co/ebKknliiVa
Phil Said he didnt talk Thursday because no one requested him… well the requests are in…
Re: DJ
That’s why I love classic U.S. Opens like this. One bad iron shot + one lapse of concentration from DJ and it’s game on.
Beef probably wasn’t expecting this attention after an 81. https://t.co/kORpEcR7Z1
It's not going to be a walk in the park for DJ today!
He gets hit with a double bogey on the second hole, dropping to two under par.
Scotty Piercy also takes a double, so that leaves Justin Rose in solo second at even par.
Give Justin Rose his first birdie of the day on the third!
The 2013 U.S. Open champ has just moved into a tie for second at even par.
Pars for DJ and Piercy on the first hole.
Five players are on their tails, tied for third at one over par.
Trying to think of the "other sports" equivalent to what Phil did today so you non-golf fans can contextualize it. I think it would be Kobe, in the midst of going 10-of-32, taking off one of his shoes and throwing it at Ray Allen on a breakaway.
If Phil pars 18, he will match his highest U.S. Open score -- an 81. Shot in his first tournament as a pro 26 years ago.
And they're off!
Leader Dustin Johnson (-4) and partner Scott Piercy (even) haved started their rounds.
Here's the USGA's Full Video of the Incident
A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. https://t.co/kx6ieYiOGR
The Word
During play of the 13th hole Phil Mickelson made a stroke on the putting green at the time his ball was moving. As a result, he incurred a two stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 14-5. His score for the hole was 10.
Great Finish for Tony Finau!
With a birdie on 18, he joins Daniel Berger in the clubhouse with a 66 for the day, three over for the week.
Is More Punishment Still to Come for Phil?
Phil's score changed to 10. How is it not a DQ?!?! That ball wasn't staying on the green, which is why Phil sprinted toward it like there was a Mizzen+Main sale
Phil's score on that crazy 13th hole has now been increased to 10.
He's now through 15 holes, at 16 over par.
He and his playing partner Beef Johnston are both 10 over for the day.
FYI...
Phil Mickelson has been DQ’d once in his PGA Tour career, at the 1993 Canadian Open. Mickelson was adjudged to have taken an incorrect drop and later disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Just three pairs left to tee off today.
Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose are currently on the first tee. Both are one over par through the first two rounds.
Nice Start for Russell Henley
He has been close to the top of the leaderboard all week.
With a birdie on one today, he moves back into a tie for fourth at one over, five shots back of Dustin Johnson.
Russell Henley. That’s Henley! #USOpen2018 https://t.co/KAuhvPcFs3
This Is Going to Be a Major Talking Point for the Rest of the Weekend!
Phil Mickelson's 9 on hole 13 matches his worst score on a U.S. Open hole as a professional and sets a career record for worst score relative to par at the U.S. Open as a pro. https://t.co/L84MkR6n0W
Par for Fowler at one (+2), Henley makes the birdie (+1). The USGA will look at the Phil incident, apparently. No surprise there.
There was some speculation that Mickelson would withdraw after that 13th hole.
Maybe he just needed to get that frustration out of his system.
He carries on—and makes par on 14.
Elsewhere, Kiradech Aphibarnrat joins Daniel Berger in the clubhouse with a red number.
Kiradech cards a 68 today, which moves him to six over par.
Everyone always complains about pace of play. Phil Mickelson finds a way to speed it up and everyone complains more. I mean, you just can't win.
Here's a Look at Phil's Odd Putting on the 13th
He took a nine on the hole, dropping to 15 over.
Phil Mickelson is off the rails. Putting like a four year old out there. https://t.co/doUMMHORNJ
Phil Gives New Meaning to "Moving Day" 🤷♂️
That Phil Mickelson putt was... something? I think he just accepted a 2-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball. Wow.
Moving Day for @DanielBerger59. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/KL80Gh3Rxu
#DanielBerger completes 4-under 66 to get to 3-over T11 in #USOpen. Ties low round of tourney.
.@IanJamesPoulter has hit 24 of 28 fairways this week (T5). He'll start the third round 5 shots off the lead. https://t.co/j0crych5Cs
Set up notes for today @ Shinnecock Hills: “similar to what was presented Monday and Tuesday.” Translation: crispy. https://t.co/PHXTwrWwPo
DJ and Scotty Piercy Are Just Over an Hour Away from Teeing Off
Thomas drops a shot at two. Birdie chance for Furyk to start his round...in, moves to three over. At the range, the Harmons are casting an approving eye or two over Dustin.
The Daniel Berger train derails.
With a missed putt on 17, he drops back to four under for the day, three over for the week—and probably loses his grip on a piece of history.
No Gifts for Lefty on the Course Today!
He makes his fourth straight bogey at 11 to drop to 10 over par.
Happy Birthday, Phil Mickelson! Never change. https://t.co/LxoGiY9NdR
The only thing more impressive than Shinnecock Hills' clubhouse is its architect's mustache https://t.co/gxsooe7oae
It's Not All Doom and Gloom in Southampton!