US Open 2019 Leaderboard: Thursday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 1
Justin Rose shot a historic 65 to lead the field after Day 1 of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Playing in the afternoon featured group with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, the 2013 U.S. Open champion made birdie on 18 to finish the day alone in first place on the leaderboard. Four others are one shot back: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise. Rose becomes the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2000 to shoot 65 at the US Open in Pebble Beach. On Thursday, Woods wrapped up with a one-under 70, while two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka shot 69.
BOOM!! 🌹 @JustinRose99 takes the lead on Day 1 after a putting clinic sees him to a 6 under par 65 ✍️ https://t.co/zbUl8kFIUf
Justin Rose: Bullseye!
His birdie try drops and he finishes with 65.
Your solo leader, and tied with Tiger Woods in 2000 for the lowest round at a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach!
Next up: Jordan from the fringe.
Same story. The roll stops a foot or two away from the hole.
- June 14, 2019
30 Feet for birdie: no dice
Tiger's best attempt to finish in the 60s curls just short of the hole, leaving him a two-foot tap-in to finish his day.
In his 40s and wearing ankle socks? No surprise as he splashes out way long https://t.co/X78sKemFSV
Tough to Make Birdie from There
Wide stance, feet out of the bunker…..and it gets it on the green but it’s far away from the hole - 40 feet or so. Maybe more. Bummer.
Kuuuuuuch!
Matt Kuchar from all the way downtown to finish his day at 2-under 69. https://t.co/7styZtz6XK
🐅 on 18
He’s in that left greenside bunker that you’ve seen on TV so many times over the years. Need and up and down for a round in the 60s. Think, overall, he’s lucky it ended there.
Checking in on the Oz Crew...
It had a bit of everything but Adam Scott 🇦🇺 joins Jason Day at 1-under with an opening 70 at the #USOpen! 🤩 https://t.co/CIyIH4D7OK
After playing off the cart path, Brooks Koepka saves par on 18 and finishes with a 2-under 69. #USOpen https://t.co/c18pmIqvqH
Justin Rose Is Pulling a Similar Trick
With a birdie on 17, he grabs a share of the lead at five under.
Tiger makes a ninth straight par to hold at one under, and Jordan Spieth makes a four-footer so that he stays at one over.
Just like we expected from this group—not!
Par for Koepka on 18. He finishes at two under. Birdie-birdie to close for amateur Viktor Hovland. He also finishes at two under.
Meanwhile, Francesco Molinari wraps up his third round with a birdie for the best score of the group, at three under par.
Koepka, who missed 3 months last year with a serious wrist injury...hitting a full shot off a cart path at 18 and flushed it....
Rose Joins Scotty Piercy and Nate Lashley, One Shot Behind the Leaders.
Rose solid as a rock today and holes another nice one to go -4 thru 16
Starting from 10, Henrik Stenson Finished Strong
He made birdie on 5,6,7 and 8 before making par on 9 to finish two shots behind the leaders at three under par.
Koepka won't go wire-to-wire this time around.
With a bogey on the 17th he drops to two under par.
Three shots behind the leader with one hole left to play today.
You Likey ❓❓❓
Looks like right now he’s T-25 at 1 under, but 2 under jumps up to T-16. I like that better. Let’s go par, par, birdie and make it happen.
🐅 Should Be Drawing Boatloads of Confidence from How He's Finishing This Round
He just rolled his 60-foot birdie putt on 15 within six inches of the hole. Another exquisite par!
Now on 15, Tiger Looks Like He'll Be Aiming for His Eighth-straight Par
"There are pars, and then there are pars." — @Buck Tiger from over 30 feet to save par on No. 14... and the fist pump! He remains at -1 for the round. https://t.co/9SiD2Is6ML
Hello 🇸🇪 Henrik of Stenson makes his 4th bird in a row and moves to -3 thru 17 holes
💥💥 MADE THE BOMB FOR PAR. 💥💥
I stand corrected!
Cool as can be, he rolls in the 30-foot putt on a perfect line to save par. WOW.
Tiger's in tough on 14.
After six straight pars, he's firing back and forth on the Par 5 and will almost certainly be looking at nothing better than bogey.
Koepka with a rare miss, a 5-footer for birdie at the 15th but makes par and remains -3... 2 back of leaders Fowler, Schauffele, Oosthuizen and Wise. #USOpen
Leaderboard update from the U.S. Open 👇 T1. @RickieFowler (-5) @XSchauffele @Louis57TM @AaronWise_ T5. @ScottPiercyPGA (-4) @NateLashley T7. @McIlroyRory (-3) @BKoepka @JustinRose99 @SeppStraka @GrilloEmiliano @GaryWoodland https://t.co/4zx0W4yFRo
Very steady round from Aaron Wise.
He made two birdies and seven pars on his back nine (the front nine). His only bogey came on 10, his first hole of the day.
He's now into the clubhouse with a share of the lead at five under par.
Viktor Hovland Is Slipping Back to Earth
After keeping pace with his playing partner Koepka for the early part of the round, a bogey on 14 has the Norwegian amateur back to even par for the day.
As we edge toward the conclusion of Round 1, Aaron Wise continues to be the low man on the course, at five under through 17.
Behind him—Koepka and Justin Rose, who are both three under par, and five players at two under.
🦅
UNREAL! Callum Tarren holes out for 🦅 from the fairway bunker! #USOpen https://t.co/ecgRd11XBs
Are the parents of Callum Tarren still up? He's English and has just made an superb sandy eagle 2 at the tough 10th to go -2 #NeverHeardOfHim
Add Nate Lashley to Your List of Challengers
In at 67, he's one shot off the lead after Round 1.
Koepka is human..Just bladed a fairway bunker shot at 13 and his 3rd isn't much better..Heading for a bogey
It had been a little while since Brooks made a birdie, so Brooks decided to make a birdie. #USOpen https://t.co/7yH0uJn3Ih
1️⃣ Back
With a birdie on 12, Brooks Koepka moves back to four under par.
Tiger Continues to Go About His Business.
He makes par at 10 and follows up with a solid tee shot on the 11th. He remains one under par.
👀 👀 👀
Interesting shot trail for Bjerregaard on 18 ... (adds up to an 11) https://t.co/1nWtwlv2J5
Is the pressure starting to get to Aaron Wise?
With a good look a birdie on the 6th for the outright lead, his putt's just a little too soft.
Three holes to go for the 2018 PGA rookie of the year.
We're Heading into the Home Stretch for Round 1.
Three birdies and a double thru 9 holes for #Tiger. Missed only one fairway. A couple of tugged iron shots to straighten out.
😎😎😎
I think maybe all U.S. Opens should be played at Pebble. https://t.co/hyfFoV9E7I
Koepka Makes the Turn Two Shots Off the Lead.
Hovland and Molinari are one shot further back, at two under par.
11 combined birdies. 🔥 The group of Viktor Hovland, @BKoepka and @F_Molinari started strong on the front nine. 💪 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/NTAJAOQqwP
Aaron Wise, Welcome to the Top of the Leaderboard!
With two birdies in four holes on his back nine, the 22-year-old has climbed to five under par.
Jordan Spieth Was Even Through Seven
That's about to change ⤵️
Brooks powers one out of the rough and dodges danger into the heart of the green. Brain fart from Spieth as he drives one into the water on 8. Hasn't he played this course on Tiger Woods golf? It's never driver.
Three birdies in his last four holes. @TigerWoods surges into red numbers. https://t.co/kXC3brtD9r
Rose Follows Up with a Birdie on 7. He's Now One Shot Off the Lead.
🌹🦅 #USOpen https://t.co/3LnAezrFGX
The Gallery cheers as Tiger hits birdie No. 3.
Through seven, he's back under par.
2️⃣nd 🐥 of the Day for 🐅
Birdie at 6. Gets us all back to even par. And onto the beautiful par-3 seventh hole.
🔥 HOLE-IN-ONE 🔥 Rory Sabbatini makes an ace on 12! #USOpen https://t.co/ChO3hsjT4r
Show 'em How It's Done, Justin Rose!
🦅 on six gets him to three under.
Hole-in-one for Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. They'll be drinking for free tonight at Golfový klub Borša in Hrubá Borša!
🕳️ in 1️⃣!
Rory Sabbatini drops the first ace at the U.S. Open since Zach Johnson did it in 2014.
4-under thru 6... Brooks Koepka, ladies and gentlemen https://t.co/T19BrP0A9V
Tiger goes off the rails.
The par-three fifth started badly and finished worse, after a missed bogey putt.
Woods drops to one over par.
Koepka Came Thisclose to Grabbing a Share of the Lead!
His eagle try on the sixth just curled around the hole.
Faced with the same situation, Viktor Hovland came up just short.
This is as close as Phil Mickelson gets to a compliment when it comes to the USGA: “There's three more days. You don't know how the weather is going to be and all that stuff, but it seems like they did a heck of a job."
Tiger joins the under-par club!
He taps in a four-footer on the fourth to go one under.
Brooks doing Brooks things. #USOpen https://t.co/W8N7GHnPfb
Anything You Can Do....
Viktor Hovland keeps pace with his third birdie of the day as well.
How low can he go?
Off the flagstick and down, Brooks Koepka cracks a rare smile.
He's three under through just five holes.
3 Holes. 3 Pars.
Tiger blows a birdie try well past the hole on three, but comes back with a solid par save.
All in all, he's handling the greens well so far.
With a terrific approach, Jordan Spieth goes to one under with a birdie on the second.
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods settle for pars, to stay even.
Terrific Conditions Led to Great Scores on Thursday
Who will challenge Justin Rose in Round 2 on Friday?