US Open 2019 Leaderboard: Thursday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 1

1:45pm UTC Jun 13, 2019Pebble Beach, CA
Carol Schram

Justin Rose shot a historic 65 to lead the field after Day 1 of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Playing in the afternoon featured group with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, the 2013 U.S. Open champion made birdie on 18 to finish the day alone in first place on the leaderboard. Four others are one shot back: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Aaron Wise. Rose becomes the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2000 to shoot 65 at the US Open in Pebble Beach. On Thursday, Woods wrapped up with a one-under 70, while two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka shot 69.

    Terrific Conditions Led to Great Scores on Thursday

    Who will challenge Justin Rose in Round 2 on Friday?

    Justin Rose: Bullseye!

    His birdie try drops and he finishes with 65.

    Your solo leader, and tied with Tiger Woods in 2000 for the lowest round at a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach!

    Next up: Jordan from the fringe.

    Same story. The roll stops a foot or two away from the hole.

    30 Feet for birdie: no dice

    Tiger's best attempt to finish in the 60s curls just short of the hole, leaving him a two-foot tap-in to finish his day.

    Tough to Make Birdie from There

    Kuuuuuuch!

    🐅 on 18

    Checking in on the Oz Crew...

    Justin Rose Is Pulling a Similar Trick

    With a birdie on 17, he grabs a share of the lead at five under.

    Tiger makes a ninth straight par to hold at one under, and Jordan Spieth makes a four-footer so that he stays at one over.

    Just like we expected from this group—not!

    Par for Koepka on 18. He finishes at two under. Birdie-birdie to close for amateur Viktor Hovland. He also finishes at two under.

    Meanwhile, Francesco Molinari wraps up his third round with a birdie for the best score of the group, at three under par.

    Rose Joins Scotty Piercy and Nate Lashley, One Shot Behind the Leaders.

    Starting from 10, Henrik Stenson Finished Strong

    He made birdie on 5,6,7 and 8 before making par on 9 to finish two shots behind the leaders at three under par.

    Koepka won't go wire-to-wire this time around.

    With a bogey on the 17th he drops to two under par.

    Three shots behind the leader with one hole left to play today.

    You Likey ❓❓❓

    🐅 Should Be Drawing Boatloads of Confidence from How He's Finishing This Round

    He just rolled his 60-foot birdie putt on 15 within six inches of the hole. Another exquisite par!

    Now on 15, Tiger Looks Like He'll Be Aiming for His Eighth-straight Par

    I stand corrected!

    Cool as can be, he rolls in the 30-foot putt on a perfect line to save par. WOW.

    Tiger's in tough on 14.

    After six straight pars, he's firing back and forth on the Par 5 and will almost certainly be looking at nothing better than bogey.

    Very steady round from Aaron Wise.

    He made two birdies and seven pars on his back nine (the front nine). His only bogey came on 10, his first hole of the day.

    He's now into the clubhouse with a share of the lead at five under par.

    Viktor Hovland Is Slipping Back to Earth

    After keeping pace with his playing partner Koepka for the early part of the round, a bogey on 14 has the Norwegian amateur back to even par for the day.

    As we edge toward the conclusion of Round 1, Aaron Wise continues to be the low man on the course, at five under through 17.

    Behind him—Koepka and Justin Rose, who are both three under par, and five players at two under.

    🦅

    Add Nate Lashley to Your List of Challengers

    In at 67, he's one shot off the lead after Round 1.

    1️⃣ Back

    With a birdie on 12, Brooks Koepka moves back to four under par.

    Tiger Continues to Go About His Business.

    He makes par at 10 and follows up with a solid tee shot on the 11th. He remains one under par.

    👀 👀 👀

    Is the pressure starting to get to Aaron Wise?

    With a good look a birdie on the 6th for the outright lead, his putt's just a little too soft.

    Three holes to go for the 2018 PGA rookie of the year.

    We're Heading into the Home Stretch for Round 1.

    😎😎😎

    Koepka Makes the Turn Two Shots Off the Lead.

    Hovland and Molinari are one shot further back, at two under par.

    Aaron Wise, Welcome to the Top of the Leaderboard!

    With two birdies in four holes on his back nine, the 22-year-old has climbed to five under par.

    Jordan Spieth Was Even Through Seven

    That's about to change ⤵️

    Rose Follows Up with a Birdie on 7. He's Now One Shot Off the Lead.

    The Gallery cheers as Tiger hits birdie No. 3.

    Through seven, he's back under par.

    2️⃣nd 🐥 of the Day for 🐅

    Show 'em How It's Done, Justin Rose!

    🦅 on six gets him to three under.

    🕳️ in 1️⃣!

    Rory Sabbatini drops the first ace at the U.S. Open since Zach Johnson did it in 2014.

    Tiger goes off the rails.

    The par-three fifth started badly and finished worse, after a missed bogey putt.

    Woods drops to one over par.

    Koepka Came Thisclose to Grabbing a Share of the Lead!

    His eagle try on the sixth just curled around the hole.

    Faced with the same situation, Viktor Hovland came up just short.

    Tiger joins the under-par club!

    He taps in a four-footer on the fourth to go one under.

    Anything You Can Do....

    Viktor Hovland keeps pace with his third birdie of the day as well.

    How low can he go?

    Off the flagstick and down, Brooks Koepka cracks a rare smile.

    He's three under through just five holes.

    3 Holes. 3 Pars.

    Tiger blows a birdie try well past the hole on three, but comes back with a solid par save.

    All in all, he's handling the greens well so far.

    With a terrific approach, Jordan Spieth goes to one under with a birdie on the second.

    Justin Rose and Tiger Woods settle for pars, to stay even.