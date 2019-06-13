Copy Link Icon

US Open 2019 Leaderboard: Thursday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 1

Pebble Beach, CA

Two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka is hoping to continue his major dominance during the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. After winning the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka has won four of the PGA Tour’s last nine majors. But at the mention of Pebble Beach, Tiger Woods probably comes to mind. The links course was the site of his commanding 15-shot victory in 2000. He’ll hit the course in the afternoon along with Koepka. Morning tee times feature Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.