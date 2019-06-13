US Open 2019 Leaderboard: Thursday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 1
Two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka is hoping to continue his major dominance during the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. After winning the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka has won four of the PGA Tour’s last nine majors. But at the mention of Pebble Beach, Tiger Woods probably comes to mind. The links course was the site of his commanding 15-shot victory in 2000. He’ll hit the course in the afternoon along with Koepka. Morning tee times feature Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
US Open Round 1 2019-06-13
What’s Wrong with Jordan Spieth?
🏆 Won 3 majors by age 23 📉 Spiraled to No. 28 world ranking 🤬 ‘Voice in his head’ doomed him
Not All Heroes Wear Capes
David Dusek @Golfweek_Dusek
Scottie Scheffler holed out for an eagle on six and slowly walked to the seventh tee as Nick Taylor and Matt Parziale putted. Playing ready golf, Scheffler hit after Taylor arrived and as Parziale walking onto the box. #Refreshing #USOPEN2019
Rahm Closing the Gap!
There is a long, long way to go, but this two-man battle is an enjoyable opening to a long, long day of golf.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Jon Rahm round summary: 🐦🐦🐦 #USOpen https://t.co/SpCIV8qzqf
- Invalid Date
- June 13, 2019
What a Start!
Piercy doesn't have a great history of finishes at the U.S. Open, but he hardly could have dreamed up a better six holes.
Mike O'Malley @GD_MikeO
The U.S. Open record for Scott Piercy, five under par through six holes today at Pebble: 2008: CUT 2011: T-51 2012: CUT 2013: CUT 2016: T-2 (Oakmont) 2017: CUT 2018: T-45
Rahm from Deep!
Pretty decent way to begin his morning.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Jon Rahm sinks the 🐦 from 36 feet! #USOpen https://t.co/fCjpbgY5i3
Piercy Tearing Up Pebble
Another major, yet another terrific Thursday for Piercy.
Ben Coley @BenColeyGolf
Scott Piercy first-round, front-nines at Pebble in the AT&T: 2019: 4-4-4-4-2-5-3-4-3 (33, -3) 2018: 4-4-4-4-3-3-2-4-4 (32, -4) Today, -3 through 5 and in the fairway at the par-five 6th
GOLF.com @GOLF_com
The U.S. Open wasted no time in rattling Rahm's caddie... https://t.co/wUBngL6pYt
Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf
Good morning from Pebble Beach. 72% of U.S. Open champions the last 50 years were at/within 4 of the lead after the opening round.
Bad Morning for Phil
Lefty begins his first round on No. 10 at 11:13 a.m. ET.
Joel Beall @JoelMBeall
Words can’t describe how bad Phil was spraying on the ball on the range. Proving if you have two drivers in the bag, you have no drivers in the bag
Birdie on the Board!
Phil Casey @pcaseysafc
45 minutes in and we have our first birdie, Scott Piercy picking up a shot on the 2nd to move to -1 @usopengolf
FOX Sports: Golf @GolfonFOX
Brooks Koepka’s chase for a third-straight #USOpen title begins today at Pebble Beach. The U.S. Open today on FOX and FS1 https://t.co/SZCAVhoHNa
Do You See It? 😳
Golf Australia @GolfAust
So you’ve heard about this Pebble Beach rough, but you’re not convinced, right? Look closely here and you will eventually see @Marcusfraser’s ball about 5m left of second fairway. #ouch #USOpen https://t.co/hjyGz0es4S
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
First group now on the course. Last group tees off in eight hours. Settle in, guys.
Round 1 Pin Sheet
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Here are the hole locations the players will see in Round 1. #USOpen https://t.co/z92jV3tZrW
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Koepka or Tiger? Both have a strong chance to take down the US Open (➡️ @Chevrolet) https://t.co/exK7bVJdDT
🏌️ Top groupings 🐅 Biggest storylines 🐴 Dark-horse candidates
