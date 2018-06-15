US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Friday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 2
Follow live action as the 118th U.S. Open continues with Round 2 on Friday from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Strong winds wreaked havoc as just four players out of a field of 156 finished below par on a tough first day. Dustin Johnson has moved ahead of Russell Henley for top spot on the leaderboard on Friday, while big names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are looking for strong rounds to make the cut.
The first group of the day is in the clubhouse.
Ryan Fox finished the day at two over. He's five over for the week and in good shape to make the cut.
The news is not so good, though, for Matthew Jones (+10) or Shota Akiyoshi (+19).
Bob Weeks @BobWeeksTSN
Movin' on up. @MacHughesGolf was T64 at the end of yesterday but has moved up into a tie for 50th so far today. Oh, and he tees off at 1:00 this afternoon.
Russell Henley gets one back!
With a birdie on five, he moves into solo fourth place at even par.
Four holes to go.
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
Tiger Woods: +3 today through 11 holes; now +40 in his last 8 U.S. Open rounds combined.
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
78 players on the course. Four are under par for the day. Live updates: https://t.co/iwx4JrLVjb https://t.co/7AtS8QBBjY
Tony Finau's One Under for the Day, Through 13 Holes
He's at four over, which should be good enough to see him through to the weekend.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
.@tonyfinaugolf fighting his way back, one birdie at a time! #USOpen https://t.co/yujirPSN58
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
The good news is Tiger didn't blow out an elbow hacking out of the wet fescue after missing the first green. The bad news is he will soon be blowing out of the Hamptons today after missing a 15-footer for bogey.
The top 60—plus ties—will make the cut.
Right now, there are 62 players on the leaderboard at six over or above.
The First Hole May Have Just Doomed Tiger's Chances of Making the Cut
After taking a triple-bogey seven on Thursday, he cards a six today.
That moves him to 10 over.
DJ drops a shot!
No amount of body language can get his seven-footer to drop on the 10th.
He slides to two under but still has a one-shot lead over Scotty Piercy and Ian Poulter—who are both in the afternoon group today.
Fleetwood's Now at Three Over Par Through 11 Holes
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Two under for the day. And @TommyFleetwood1 rolls into the top 15 at Shinnecock. #USOpen https://t.co/1UZldUessh
Jeff Ritter @Jeff_Ritter
DJ and the hardware. Might see these two together again on Sunday. https://t.co/FXMgCYiNn4
Rafa Cabrera Bello gets dinged for his first bogey of the day on the second.
That moves him back to one over but his two-under round so far is still one of the best of the day so far. It ties him with DJ, Tommy Fleetwood and Haotong Li.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Opening nine: 4/7 fairways, 5/9 GIR, 14 putts. Even par.
The News Is Not So Good for Tiger.
Meanwhile, Justin Thomas made par on 18 so he makes the turn at three over, tied for 14th place.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Tough bunker shot leaves long putt for par at 18. On the bright side he did convert from 7 feet for bogey. Back to 8 over. On to the second nine.
Russell Henley takes a triple-bogey seven on the third to drop all the way to one over par.
Meanwhile, DJ coolly sinks his seven-foot putt on 18 to make the turn with a two-shot lead at three under par.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
That's how you make a solid birdie on a par 3! #USOpen Live scoring: https://t.co/CjWdfRvUH8 https://t.co/hbTjHhrAex
Sounds Like DJ's Lead Is About to Grow...
Brentley Romine @GolfweekBRomine
The thick, wet fescue is giving Henley fits at 3. He needs 3 hacks to get out of the left stuff and now he's hitting his fifth from the right rough.
Geoff Shackelford @GeoffShac
This @usopengolf rain was not expected but the forecast team did include a 20% just-in-case mention. https://t.co/Mt8TvnWRsk
Making the Turn at Even Par, Cabrera Bello Is in Solo Fifth Place
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Making a Friday charge. @RCabreraBello is climbing up the leaderboard. https://t.co/nelcosW6rA
It's a birdie for Justin Thomas on the 17th.
He moves up to three over, while Dustin Johnson makes par to stay at three under.
Tiger's looking at a 40-foot birdie try from the edge of the green on the par-three 17th.
It rolls close but doesn't really threaten to drop. Should be a nice, safe par—but he needs better if he wants to play this weekend.
Luke Kerr-Dineen @LukeKerrDineen
Dustin Johnson the solo leader. https://t.co/KM758lHFvE
DJ, too!
He also makes birdie on 16 to move into solo first at three under par.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Tiger converts from 5 feet for birdie at 16. Back to 7 over.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Current weather at Shinnecock Hills ... ☔️ This will make things interesting. https://t.co/R0hxA3uPgt
Rafa Takes Over from Gary Woodland as the Low Man for the Day So Far
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Front nine 32 ✍🏼 Rafa moves into the top five. #USOpen https://t.co/P8XGdVBDHo
So Far Today, That's Enough to Hold onto a Share of the Lead
Randall Mell @RandallMellGC
.@DJohnsonPGA isn't hitting the ball poorly at all, avoiding big mistakes, but he's erasing a lot of his little ones. Currently 4th in scrambling, up & down 8 of 11 times.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Did he know he made it? Thought he had missed? Either way, @TheSergioGarcia walks it in to save par on No. 16. #USOpen https://t.co/KVseTnTTL9
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Driver finds fairway at 16 and he lays up (par 5). With this wind and rain, it was his only option.
The Scene at Shinnecock Hills
Michael Shamburger @mshamburger1
I like it https://t.co/m38gDzzSC7
Brian Wacker @brianwacker1
Four Stanley Cups between me and the guy in front of me out here with DJ, Tiger and JT https://t.co/nRsoheLEqG
GOLF.com @GOLF_com
Friday's pin placements 👀 Check out what the field is dealing with today at Shinnecock thanks to @GolfLogix's new "Putt Breaks" app feature! #USOpen https://t.co/tFgGwhty5X
Now the big umbrellas are out.
We're into a real downpour as DJ tries to set up his birdie putt attempt on the 15th.
It rolls just right, and a couple of feet past the hole.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Iron off the 15th into the fairway but approach bounces into bunker.
The rain is picking up as Tiger takes his second shot on 15.
We're starting to see droplets on the camera lens.
Bob Harig @BobHarig
First bogey of the day for #Tiger at the 14th. Missed the fairway and paid. Has missed 2 fairways with the driver. Now +8. Leaders Henley and DJ at -2.
Though the morning's feature group is doing well, other players are struggling again today.
Sergio Garcia's four over through six today, which takes him to nine over and puts him in serious danger of missing the cut.
Ernie Els is three over through five, which drops him to 11 over.
Jon Rahm is two over through six, which takes him to 10 over.
DJ Surrenders to the Elements
As he makes his way down the 14th fairway, he pulls on a white sweater.
The Good News: the Cut Line Is Currently Six Over Par
Phil's whole group needs a better day today. Jordan Spieth is eight over after the first round, while Rory McIlroy is 10 over.
KPMG Mickelson @MickelsonHat
Lefty is back in action today at 1:47 p.m. ET for R2 of the #USOpen. After a tough opening round, he enters the day at +7, looking to bounce back strong today at Shinnecock Hills. #LetsGoLefty 👍🏼 https://t.co/aImr95pBvj
Justin Thomas is successful on his birdie try, bringing him back to even par for the day so far.
Dustin Johnson settles for par. Through four holes, he remains tied with Russell Henley at the top of the leaderboard, at two under par.
A 20-foot birdie putt for Tiger curls just around the 13th hole.
He'll settle for par.
A light rain has now begun to fall in Southampton.
Looks like those flags on the pins are getting a bit more active, too.
Shinnecock Hills Is Playing Friendlier Today
Just over two hours into Round 2, 12 players are in the red numbers. Gary Woodland leads the way at two under through six holes, with three birdies and a bogey. That brings him to seven over par.
FOX Sports @FOXSports
A look at how the top 10 golfers in the world fared yesterday during Round One of the 2018 #usopen. Their combined score to par: +52 https://t.co/blDMmZVugU
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
Dialed in 🎛 #USOpen https://t.co/dav3QXirVe
Pars all round for the feature group on 12.
DJ stays at two under, JT at five over and Tiger at seven over.
Thomas is one over for the day after starting with a bogey on 10.
Nice look at a par save now for Tiger!
After some early trouble, he sticks his third shot from the right rough on the par-four 12th to within a couple of feet of the pin.
The European Tour @EuropeanTour
New day. Same DJ 👌🏼 #USOpen https://t.co/AMzUjroXzs
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
DJ putting on a clinic with his driver. Splits fairway at No 12. Tiger is not. He pulls driver into left hay.
We're tied at the top of the leaderboard!
Give Russell Henley a bogey on 14 and Dustin Johnson a birdie on 11, and they're now even at two under par.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
From 100 yards to 2 feet. Throwing darts on the first hole of the day. ⛳️🎯 https://t.co/aKLUDdx53M
Birdie for Tiger!
He knocks in his three-footer and moves up to seven over par.
Temperatures are in the low 60s this morning in Southampton, but Dustin Johnson doesn't care.
Clad in grey, in his usual short sleeves, his 18-foot birdie putt on the first doesn't fall. He'll settle for par.
Tiger uses his wedge for a second shot that puts him within striking range for a birdie.
Tiger's Looking for a Better Start Than He Got on Thursday, When He Opened with a 7 on the First.
He made par on 10 in Round 1.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
We are off. Iron off tee finds fairway.
DJ's nicely aboard—sitting comfortably in the 10th fairway.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Now on the tee: @JustinThomas34, @DJohnsonPGA, @TigerWoods #USOpen Scores: https://t.co/uZH0IZFRZN https://t.co/YKP64ivUdI
The top 60 (plus ties) will make the cut after today's round.
Right now, the cut line is at five over. Plenty of big names will need to play aggressively to try to extend their time at Shinnecock into the weekend.
Great start for Russell Henley!
He adds a second birdie on 12 and is now two clear of the rest of the field at three under par!
Though the winds are calmer in the early going today, Shinnecock Hills is still showing its teeth.
Matt Jones is three over through three holes so far today, while Brian Gay, Chun-an Yu and Ryan Evans are each already two over.
So Much for Shinnecock Hills Playing Easier Today!
Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson are one under for the day; Tommy Fleetwood and Haotong Li are two under.