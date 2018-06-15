US Open 2018 Leaderboard: Friday Live Updates, Scores and Results for Round 2

10:45am UTC Jun 15, 2018Southampton, NY
Carol Schram

Follow live action as the 118th U.S. Open continues with Round 2 on Friday from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Strong winds wreaked havoc as just four players out of a field of 156 finished below par on a tough first day. Dustin Johnson has moved ahead of Russell Henley for top spot on the leaderboard on Friday, while big names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are looking for strong rounds to make the cut.

  1. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

    The first group of the day is in the clubhouse.

    Ryan Fox finished the day at two over. He's five over for the week and in good shape to make the cut.

    The news is not so good, though, for Matthew Jones (+10) or Shota Akiyoshi (+19).

  2. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  3. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Russell Henley gets one back!

    With a birdie on five, he moves into solo fourth place at even par.

    Four holes to go.

  4. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    So Much for Shinnecock Hills Playing Easier Today!

    Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson are one under for the day; Tommy Fleetwood and Haotong Li are two under.

  7. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Tony Finau's One Under for the Day, Through 13 Holes

    He's at four over, which should be good enough to see him through to the weekend.

  8. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

    The top 60—plus ties—will make the cut.

    Right now, there are 62 players on the leaderboard at six over or above.

  11. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    The First Hole May Have Just Doomed Tiger's Chances of Making the Cut

    After taking a triple-bogey seven on Thursday, he cards a six today.

    That moves him to 10 over.

  12. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    DJ drops a shot!

    No amount of body language can get his seven-footer to drop on the 10th.

    He slides to two under but still has a one-shot lead over Scotty Piercy and Ian Poulter—who are both in the afternoon group today.

  13. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Fleetwood's Now at Three Over Par Through 11 Holes

  14. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  16. Clock Icon2:46 pm

    Rafa Cabrera Bello gets dinged for his first bogey of the day on the second.

    That moves him back to one over but his two-under round so far is still one of the best of the day so far. It ties him with DJ, Tommy Fleetwood and Haotong Li.

  17. Clock Icon2:41 pm

  18. Clock Icon2:40 pm

    The News Is Not So Good for Tiger.

    Meanwhile, Justin Thomas made par on 18 so he makes the turn at three over, tied for 14th place.

  19. Clock Icon2:37 pm

    Russell Henley takes a triple-bogey seven on the third to drop all the way to one over par.

    Meanwhile, DJ coolly sinks his seven-foot putt on 18 to make the turn with a two-shot lead at three under par.

  21. Clock Icon2:29 pm

  22. Clock Icon2:28 pm

    Sounds Like DJ's Lead Is About to Grow...

  23. Clock Icon2:23 pm

  24. Clock Icon2:20 pm

    Making the Turn at Even Par, Cabrera Bello Is in Solo Fifth Place

  26. Clock Icon2:17 pm

    It's a birdie for Justin Thomas on the 17th.

    He moves up to three over, while Dustin Johnson makes par to stay at three under.

  27. Clock Icon2:14 pm

    Tiger's looking at a 40-foot birdie try from the edge of the green on the par-three 17th.

    It rolls close but doesn't really threaten to drop. Should be a nice, safe par—but he needs better if he wants to play this weekend.

  28. Clock Icon2:07 pm

  29. Clock Icon2:06 pm

    DJ, too!

    He also makes birdie on 16 to move into solo first at three under par.

  31. Clock Icon2:05 pm

  32. Clock Icon2:03 pm

  33. Clock Icon2:01 pm

    Rafa Takes Over from Gary Woodland as the Low Man for the Day So Far

  34. Clock Icon1:59 pm

    So Far Today, That's Enough to Hold onto a Share of the Lead

  36. Clock Icon1:54 pm

  37. Clock Icon1:52 pm

  38. Clock Icon1:46 pm

    The Scene at Shinnecock Hills

  39. Clock Icon1:44 pm

  41. Clock Icon1:42 pm

  42. Clock Icon1:39 pm

    Now the big umbrellas are out.

    We're into a real downpour as DJ tries to set up his birdie putt attempt on the 15th.

    It rolls just right, and a couple of feet past the hole.

  43. Clock Icon1:37 pm

  44. Clock Icon1:33 pm

    The rain is picking up as Tiger takes his second shot on 15.

    We're starting to see droplets on the camera lens.

  46. Clock Icon1:26 pm

  47. Clock Icon1:24 pm

    Though the morning's feature group is doing well, other players are struggling again today.

    Sergio Garcia's four over through six today, which takes him to nine over and puts him in serious danger of missing the cut.

    Ernie Els is three over through five, which drops him to 11 over.

    Jon Rahm is two over through six, which takes him to 10 over.

  48. Clock Icon1:20 pm

    DJ Surrenders to the Elements

    As he makes his way down the 14th fairway, he pulls on a white sweater.

  49. Clock Icon1:13 pm

    The Good News: the Cut Line Is Currently Six Over Par

    Phil's whole group needs a better day today. Jordan Spieth is eight over after the first round, while Rory McIlroy is 10 over.

  51. Clock Icon1:09 pm

    Justin Thomas is successful on his birdie try, bringing him back to even par for the day so far.

    Dustin Johnson settles for par. Through four holes, he remains tied with Russell Henley at the top of the leaderboard, at two under par.

  52. Clock Icon1:06 pm

    A 20-foot birdie putt for Tiger curls just around the 13th hole.

    He'll settle for par.

  53. Clock Icon12:59 pm

    A light rain has now begun to fall in Southampton.

    Looks like those flags on the pins are getting a bit more active, too.

  54. Clock Icon12:56 pm

    Shinnecock Hills Is Playing Friendlier Today

    Just over two hours into Round 2, 12 players are in the red numbers. Gary Woodland leads the way at two under through six holes, with three birdies and a bogey. That brings him to seven over par.

  56. Clock Icon12:48 pm

  57. Clock Icon12:47 pm

    Pars all round for the feature group on 12.

    DJ stays at two under, JT at five over and Tiger at seven over.

    Thomas is one over for the day after starting with a bogey on 10.

  58. Clock Icon12:43 pm

    Nice look at a par save now for Tiger!

    After some early trouble, he sticks his third shot from the right rough on the par-four 12th to within a couple of feet of the pin.

  59. Clock Icon12:39 pm

  61. Clock Icon12:33 pm

  62. Clock Icon12:29 pm

    We're tied at the top of the leaderboard!

    Give Russell Henley a bogey on 14 and Dustin Johnson a birdie on 11, and they're now even at two under par.

  63. Clock Icon12:21 pm

  64. Clock Icon12:18 pm

    Birdie for Tiger!

    He knocks in his three-footer and moves up to seven over par.

  66. Clock Icon12:16 pm

    Temperatures are in the low 60s this morning in Southampton, but Dustin Johnson doesn't care.

    Clad in grey, in his usual short sleeves, his 18-foot birdie putt on the first doesn't fall. He'll settle for par.

  67. Clock Icon12:13 pm

    Tiger uses his wedge for a second shot that puts him within striking range for a birdie.

  68. Clock Icon12:05 pm

    Tiger's Looking for a Better Start Than He Got on Thursday, When He Opened with a 7 on the First.

    He made par on 10 in Round 1.

  69. Clock Icon12:03 pm

    DJ's nicely aboard—sitting comfortably in the 10th fairway.

  71. Clock Icon12:01 pm

  72. Clock Icon11:55 am

    The top 60 (plus ties) will make the cut after today's round.

    Right now, the cut line is at five over. Plenty of big names will need to play aggressively to try to extend their time at Shinnecock into the weekend.

  73. Clock Icon11:51 am

    Great start for Russell Henley!

    He adds a second birdie on 12 and is now two clear of the rest of the field at three under par!

  74. Clock Icon11:43 am

    Though the winds are calmer in the early going today, Shinnecock Hills is still showing its teeth.

    Matt Jones is three over through three holes so far today, while Brian Gay, Chun-an Yu and Ryan Evans are each already two over.