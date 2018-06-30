Uruguay vs. Portugal: Live Updates, Score and Reaction for 2018 World Cup

Portugal (National Football) logo
Portugal (National Football)
vs
Uruguay (National Football) logo
Uruguay (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 30, 2018Sochi
Karl Matchett

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal past Luis Suarez and Uruguay to reach the final eight of World Cup 2018? The Portuguese are reigning European champions and have the big game experience but you can never write off Uruguay at a World Cup.

    Uruguay 1-0 Portugal

    Edinson Cavani 6'

    Lineups: URU - Muslera, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Nandez, Bentancur, Torreira, Vecino, Laxalt, Suarez, Cavani. POR - Patricio, Ricardo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro, Joao Mario, Carvalho, Adrien Silva, B Silva, Guedes, Cristiano.

    33'

    Ronaldo's free-kick is hit straight into the wall and Portugal are struggling to create anything of note here.

    30'

    Nice touch and turn by Guedes on the edge of the box and Bentancur bundles him over. Free-kick, shooting chance, just left of centre.

    26'

    Portugal's defence really struggling so far. Both full-backs are being easily beaten and Fonte has had a difficult opening almost-half-hour too.

    22'

    Suarez drills the free-kick himself, low and hard, and forces a good save from Rui Patricio.

    21'

    Suarez races forward, beats Fonte and draws a foul. Shooting opportunity, right of centre and 25 yards out.

    17'

    Ronaldo forced deep to search for possession. Portugal coming into the game more now, but without really combining in the final third to any great effect as yet.

    13'

    Suarez latches onto a loose pass at the back, turns Fonte and shoots - but it's blocked and behind. Good start this from Uruguay.

    Cavani and Suarez Combine for Magic Opener (🎥 US Only)

    Uruguay vs. Portugal - June 30, 2018 logo
    Uruguay vs. Portugal - June 30, 2018

    Cavani and Suarez Combine for Magic Opener (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    10'

    Portugal trying to mount a response. A cross to the far post is met by Fonte, but he's fouling Caceres as he climbs to head across goal.

  26. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

    What a Start!

    Cavani whacks a crossfield ball to Suarez, he races to the corner of the box and belts a 25-yard cross back to Cavani...who buries a header inside the near post! Amazing one-two over long distance!

    6' - GOAL!

    Uruguay 1-0 Portugal Edinson Cavani

    5'

    Godin and Pepe are pulled up for pushing in the box off a corner. Ronaldo, meanwhile, rifles in a low shot which Muslera saves.

    2'

    Decent start from Portugal. A move down the left ends with Joao Mario crossing deep for Bernardo Silva, but his header is awkward and off target.

    Kick-off!

    We are underway.

    World Cup Live: Uruguay vs. Portugal

    Uruguay vs. Portugal - June 30, 2018 logo
    Uruguay vs. Portugal - June 30, 2018

    World Cup Live: Uruguay vs. Portugal

    via Bleacher Report

    Ready to Go!

    Anthems done, players on the pitch...kick-off coming up!

    Cristiano's Goal Search

    Four World Cup goals so far...but Ronaldo still has never scored a knock-out goal at any finals. Can he change that this year?

    20 Mins to KO

    We know who awaits these teams in the quarter-finals, so will either Uruguay or Portugal show the ambition to go on and try to win today...or merely try not to lose?

    Irresistible Force vs. Immovable Object?

    Cristiano Ronaldo comes into the game with 15 shots and four goals so far in his three games...but Uruguay have allowed just six shots on target and have kept three clean sheets from three.

    Round of 16

    The lineups are in and there are changes for both teams. URU - Nandez and Torreira are handed starts, Cavani and Suarez lead the line. POR - Guedes returns up front, Ricardo is in at right-back.

    Uruguay vs. Portugal Teams Are Here

    Jose Gimenez returns for Uruguay as Portugal replace Quaresma with Bernardo

