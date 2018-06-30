Uruguay vs. Portugal: Live Updates, Score and Reaction for 2018 World Cup
Portugal (National Football)vsUruguay (National Football)
Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal past Luis Suarez and Uruguay to reach the final eight of World Cup 2018? The Portuguese are reigning European champions and have the big game experience but you can never write off Uruguay at a World Cup.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Uruguay 1-0 Portugal
Edinson Cavani 6'
Lineups: URU - Muslera, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Nandez, Bentancur, Torreira, Vecino, Laxalt, Suarez, Cavani. POR - Patricio, Ricardo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro, Joao Mario, Carvalho, Adrien Silva, B Silva, Guedes, Cristiano.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
4 - Since 1966, only Grzegorz Lato & Andrzej Szarmach (5 for Poland) and Michael Ballack & Miroslav Klose (5 for Germany) have combined for more World Cup goals than Edinson Cavani & Luis Suarez (4 for Uruguay). Combinations. #WorldCup #URU #URUPOR https://t.co/6u4exvH3HF
30'
Nice touch and turn by Guedes on the edge of the box and Bentancur bundles him over. Free-kick, shooting chance, just left of centre.
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
5 - There were 5 passes in the build-up to Edinson Cavani's goal against Portugal - the most for a #URU goal in #WorldCup history (since 1966). Style. https://t.co/p9QfVNAK5t
26'
Portugal's defence really struggling so far. Both full-backs are being easily beaten and Fonte has had a difficult opening almost-half-hour too.
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
9 - Portugal have lost each of their last nine #WorldCup games in which they conceded the first goal of the match. Uphill. #URUPOR
AS English @English_AS
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rizki B Aritonang @RizkiAritonang9
22'
Suarez drills the free-kick himself, low and hard, and forces a good save from Rui Patricio.
Tom Peck @tompeck
It is so very sad to think that this is the last great Summer of Football. Qatar is in November. And the 48 team tournament from 2026 onwards will be mickey mouse.
21'
Suarez races forward, beats Fonte and draws a foul. Shooting opportunity, right of centre and 25 yards out.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
12 - Luis Suárez has now provided the assist for 12 of Edinson Cavani's 44 goals for Uruguay (27%). Partners. (via @OptaJavier). #URUPOR #URU #WorldCup https://t.co/QlSS7CEFO9
17'
Ronaldo forced deep to search for possession. Portugal coming into the game more now, but without really combining in the final third to any great effect as yet.
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Imagine Messi and Ronaldo going out on the same day....of the World Cup, not with each other.
Goal @goal
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
13'
Suarez latches onto a loose pass at the back, turns Fonte and shoots - but it's blocked and behind. Good start this from Uruguay.
TIM CAHILL @Tim_Cahill
What a goal @ECavaniOfficial timing of that run and the ball into the box was perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
- via Twitter
Cavani and Suarez Combine for Magic Opener (🎥 US Only)
10'
Portugal trying to mount a response. A cross to the far post is met by Fonte, but he's fouling Caceres as he climbs to head across goal.
Cristiano Acconci @MrAcconci
Nice 50 yard one-two triangle for Cavani and Suarez
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Lil D @liliane_deo
What a Start!
Cavani whacks a crossfield ball to Suarez, he races to the corner of the box and belts a 25-yard cross back to Cavani...who buries a header inside the near post! Amazing one-two over long distance!
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Someone in the crowd has been making Luis Suarez very, very happy throughout the #WorldCup 😂 #URU https://t.co/BCWoj07Nf8
6' - GOAL!
Uruguay 1-0 Portugal Edinson Cavani
5'
Godin and Pepe are pulled up for pushing in the box off a corner. Ronaldo, meanwhile, rifles in a low shot which Muslera saves.
COPA90 @COPA90
First bit of Godín/Pepe shithousery with four minutes on the clock 😍 #URU #POR
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven
🇺🇸 ᗪiαnα 🇵🇹 @ddiiaannaaP3
COPA90 @COPA90
2'
Decent start from Portugal. A move down the left ends with Joao Mario crossing deep for Bernardo Silva, but his header is awkward and off target.
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
Portugal could score their 50th World Cup goal against Uruguay. They have scored 48 goals in 29 matches heading into the round of 16. (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup #URUPOR https://t.co/fDVk6jesqt
Kick-off!
We are underway.
- via Bleacher Report
World Cup Live: Uruguay vs. Portugal
Goal @goal
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Ready to Go!
Anthems done, players on the pitch...kick-off coming up!
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
We haven't talked enough about how lame it is that Uruguay's 4 stars above its badge include 2 for Olympic titles. Come on, guys.
Cristiano's Goal Search
Four World Cup goals so far...but Ronaldo still has never scored a knock-out goal at any finals. Can he change that this year?
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
38 - This will be Cristiano Ronaldo's 38th match in the World Cup/European Championships - no player has played more across the two competitions (Bastian Schweinsteiger also 38). Quantity. #POR #URUPOR #WorldCup https://t.co/MXlCuChTAC
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
20 Mins to KO
We know who awaits these teams in the quarter-finals, so will either Uruguay or Portugal show the ambition to go on and try to win today...or merely try not to lose?
Sacha Pisani @Sachk0
It’s almost time. Who will be joining #FRA in the QFs? #URU #POR #WorldCup @OmnisportNews https://t.co/0cLkIK7g7V
Irresistible Force vs. Immovable Object?
Cristiano Ronaldo comes into the game with 15 shots and four goals so far in his three games...but Uruguay have allowed just six shots on target and have kept three clean sheets from three.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
⛔⛔⛔ Uruguay are yet to concede a single goal at the 2018 #worldcup. Will Portugal breach their defence tonight? Live 👉 https://t.co/ah7yKZreLi #URUPOR https://t.co/5guQA2Wg7F
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes
Round of 16
The lineups are in and there are changes for both teams. URU - Nandez and Torreira are handed starts, Cavani and Suarez lead the line. POR - Guedes returns up front, Ricardo is in at right-back.
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
Luis Suarez scored his seventh World Cup goal in Uruguay’s 3-0 win against Russia, only Oscar Miguez (8) has scored more for the nation. (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup #URUPOR https://t.co/b0GhIhzsuY
Uruguay vs. Portugal Teams Are Here
Jose Gimenez returns for Uruguay as Portugal replace Quaresma with Bernardo
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
We'll shortly discover who will be playing #FRA in the #WorldCup quarter-finals... Here are your teams for #URUPOR! https://t.co/qMfJPoEcVl
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes
SB Nation Soccer @SBNationSoccer
Thrazanity @Thraaz
Melissa @Swiss_Liss
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
Thrazanity @Thraaz
Emma Groome @EmmaGroome
Rebecca Stefoff @RebeccaStefoff
Zach Gibson @zachattac2
Diego @Diegodeleon5445
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Will Parchman @WillParchman
Thala ❤ Panther @Pantherpid166
meryl @merylferns
101 Great Goals @101greatgoals
Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles
Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22
33'
Ronaldo's free-kick is hit straight into the wall and Portugal are struggling to create anything of note here.