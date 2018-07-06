France vs Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

2:00pm UTC Jul 6, 2018 Nizhny Novgorod
Karl Matchett

The quarter finals of the World Cup get underway on Friday, with France taking on Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod. France turned in the performance of the last 16 in their most recent outing, with a sensational attacking display securing them a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina. Kylian Mbappe was in red-hot form and Les Bleus will be in confident mood against a Uruguay side who edged out Portugal, but are set to be without star striker Edinson Cavani due to a leg injury.

    Uruguay 0-2 France

    Raphael Varane 39', Antoine Griezmann 61'

    Lineups: URU - Muslera, Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt, Torreira, Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, Stuani, Suarez. FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas Hdz, Kante, Tolisso, Pogba, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

    72'

    Nice move down the right channel from France; Griezmann moves it inside to Pogba and he finds Tolisso in space to the left - his curling floats just over.

    Nandez off, De Arrascaeta on

    68'

    Mbappe takes a kick off the ball and goes down; Uruguay players furiously surround him. Referee has to sort things out. Both Mbappe and Rodriguez are booked in the end.

    All-Time Keeper Screw-Up

    France lead 2-0 after Uruguay's keeper has a nightmare (🎥 US Only)

    65'

    Uruguay with it all to do now. Griezmann didn't even celebrate that goal - such a mistake from Muslera.

    Howler.

    Griezmann's shot is fierce, but straight at the Uruguay goalkeeper - but Muslera tries to parry and gets it all wrong, spilling the ball behind himself and over the line. 2-0 France.

    61 - GOAL!

    Uruguay 0-2 France Antoine Griezmann

    58'

    Caceres with another wild attempt which flies miles over the bar. Time for changes for Uruguay.

    URU sub: Maxi Gomez on for Stuani, C Rodriguez on for Bentancur

    Tale of 2 Keepers

    54'

    Uruguay pushing forward but unable to get the final pass right. Umtiti's tackle breaks to Bentancur, but his wild swinging shot is well off target.

    50'

    Mbappe delivers a great free-kick and Pogba is ready to nod home - until Muslera comes flying out and makes a great punch clear!

    48'

    Griezman closes down Muslera and wins the ball - but it bounces straight out for a goal kick. Fortunate for Uruguay.

    Second Half

    Back underway. Can Uruguay find a way back into the match?

    33. Link to Media

    What. A. Save, Lloris 😱 (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)

    Reaction

    Two headers, one went in, one forced a great save. France lead.

    Half time

    Uruguay 0-1 France

    45'

    Umtiti goes over the top of Suarez, wants a free-kick...but gives one away. France clear and we're almost at the break.

    Two minutes added on.

    43'

    Nandez crashes in a half-volley on the rebound but it's straight at Lloris. From the next free-kick Caceres heads goalward - tremendous save from Lloris! And the rebound is blazed over by Godin.

    Varane Made France Breakthrough

    Real Madrid man with perfect timing (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Opening Goal!

    A costly tackle by Bentancur indeed; Griezmann whips in the delivery and Varane glances it home inside the far post. 1-0 to France!

    39' - GOAL

    Uruguay 0-1 France Raphael Varane

    38'

    Bentancur absolutely whacks Tolisso around the shins and is booked for his troubles. Suspension en route if Uruguay make the semis.

    Griezmann vs. Godin, Who You Got?

    37'

    Two chances for Uruguay. The first sees Vecino chest down and shot at Lloris; after that Stuani overhits a through pass to set Caceres free and the chance is gone.

    33'

    Lucas pulls back Nandez and it's an immediate yellow. Nandez's shirt is ripped and the ref orders him off to change it.

    30'

    A great low ball from Pavard just evades Griezmann and Giroud...then Caceres shoots from 45 yards. It's predictably off-target.