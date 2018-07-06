France vs Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
France (National Football)vsUruguay (National Football)
The quarter finals of the World Cup get underway on Friday, with France taking on Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod. France turned in the performance of the last 16 in their most recent outing, with a sensational attacking display securing them a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina. Kylian Mbappe was in red-hot form and Les Bleus will be in confident mood against a Uruguay side who edged out Portugal, but are set to be without star striker Edinson Cavani due to a leg injury.
Uruguay 0-2 France
Raphael Varane 39', Antoine Griezmann 61'
Lineups: URU - Muslera, Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt, Torreira, Vecino, Nandez, Bentancur, Stuani, Suarez. FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas Hdz, Kante, Tolisso, Pogba, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.
Deary me, can’t imagine where Mbappe learnt that.
68'
Mbappe takes a kick off the ball and goes down; Uruguay players furiously surround him. Referee has to sort things out. Both Mbappe and Rodriguez are booked in the end.
All-Time Keeper Screw-Up
France lead 2-0 after Uruguay's keeper has a nightmare (🎥 US Only)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Vaya error! Muslera pudo hacer mucho más en el disparo de @AntoGriezmann . Aumenta la ventaja para #FRA sobre #URU. Así lo narró 🎙 @sadovnik1965 https://t.co/XKtevAT1xJ
65'
Uruguay with it all to do now. Griezmann didn't even celebrate that goal - such a mistake from Muslera.
Bit of swaz on that shot from Griezmann but what a shocker for Muslera and Uruguay. France looking like certain semi-finalists at the moment #URUFRA
Howler.
Griezmann's shot is fierce, but straight at the Uruguay goalkeeper - but Muslera tries to parry and gets it all wrong, spilling the ball behind himself and over the line. 2-0 France.
WILL THE REAL FERNANDO MUSLERA PLEASE STAND UP
61 - GOAL!
Uruguay 0-2 France Antoine Griezmann
Better tempo from #uru after the restart and they've just taken Betancur (who was on a yellow) and Stuani (Boro form) off. Max Gomes and Cristian Rodriguez on. #fra haven't got going yet this half but lead 1-0. 30 to go
58'
Caceres with another wild attempt which flies miles over the bar. Time for changes for Uruguay.
URU sub: Maxi Gomez on for Stuani, C Rodriguez on for Bentancur
Capitaine HUGO 🙏 1-0 #FRAURU #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/LOocfF8cKw
Tale of 2 Keepers
Same end, 30 minutes apart. https://t.co/FBUamQcree
54'
Uruguay pushing forward but unable to get the final pass right. Umtiti's tackle breaks to Bentancur, but his wild swinging shot is well off target.
Really is alchemy from Deschamps to make a team with this much flamboyant talent this dull. An act of genius.
50'
Mbappe delivers a great free-kick and Pogba is ready to nod home - until Muslera comes flying out and makes a great punch clear!
48'
Griezman closes down Muslera and wins the ball - but it bounces straight out for a goal kick. Fortunate for Uruguay.
16 - Uruguay have failed to win any of their previous 16 #WorldCup games in which they’ve conceded the first goal (D3 L13), last coming back to beat today’s opponents France in 1966 (2-1). Challenge. #URUFRA #URU #FRA
Second Half
Back underway. Can Uruguay find a way back into the match?
🇫🇷 France supporters can taste the #WorldCup semis after Varane's goal! 🤗 [🎥: @kbsnyr] #FRA https://t.co/Ocl59UTbz6
What. A. Save, Lloris 😱 (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)
Really well worked goal for France. Clever hesitation from Griezmann to freeze the defence and then perfectly placed delivery. Yes, taking great set-pieces is yet another thing he does. Complete player.
2 - Uruguay have conceded two consecutive goals from set-pieces in #WorldCup games for the first time since 1966 (corner v #POR, free kick v #FRA). Rare. https://t.co/sEdluDgHM5
A great header from @raphaelvarane gives #FRA the lead at half-time! #URUFRA 0-1 #WorldCup https://t.co/4uCT63CjCc
HT: Uruguay 0-1 France Raphael Varane ⚽️ Get the full story and reaction from the first half: https://t.co/gBsHOrr5NM #WorldCup https://t.co/yKzfWXpL5D
Reaction
Two headers, one went in, one forced a great save. France lead.
HALF-TIME: It took a while for this game to burst into life but #FRA head into the break with a one-goal lead, although #URU will know they're capable of finding the back of the net themselves in the second 45 minutes. #Uruguay 0-1 #France #KOLive #URUFRA #WorldCup
Half time
Uruguay 0-1 France
45'
Umtiti goes over the top of Suarez, wants a free-kick...but gives one away. France clear and we're almost at the break.
Two minutes added on.
16 - Uruguay haven't won any of their last 16 World Cup games in which they've conceded the first goal (D3 L13), since beating France 2-1 in 1966. Possibility. #URU #FRA #WorldCup #URUFRA
43'
Nandez crashes in a half-volley on the rebound but it's straight at Lloris. From the next free-kick Caceres heads goalward - tremendous save from Lloris! And the rebound is blazed over by Godin.
That’s a properly wonderful header. Not the greatest defence in the world, which isn’t something I expected to be writing about Uruguay tbh. Interesting to see how they react and readjust, now #WorldCup
Varane Made France Breakthrough
Real Madrid man with perfect timing (🎥 US only, tap to view)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Llegó el primer del encuentro! @raphaelvarane remata de cabeza y pone adelante a #FRA . Así lo narra 🎙 @sadovnik1965 https://t.co/F4GQc73rIq
Opening Goal!
A costly tackle by Bentancur indeed; Griezmann whips in the delivery and Varane glances it home inside the far post. 1-0 to France!
GOAL! #URU 0-1 #FRA 1 shot on target, 1 goal for #FRA! Griezmann's excellent freekick glanced in by Varane. #WorldCup #URUFRA https://t.co/rsZdZ19dvw
39' - GOAL
Uruguay 0-1 France Raphael Varane
38'
Bentancur absolutely whacks Tolisso around the shins and is booked for his troubles. Suspension en route if Uruguay make the semis.
Griezmann vs. Godin, Who You Got?
One of the world's best defenders vs. One of the world's best forwards. Who you got? From B/R x @pumafootball https://t.co/mwjiffCU0M
37'
Two chances for Uruguay. The first sees Vecino chest down and shot at Lloris; after that Stuani overhits a through pass to set Caceres free and the chance is gone.
Nández has been impeccable with his defensive duties. Causing Hernández fits so far. #URU #FRA
33'
Lucas pulls back Nandez and it's an immediate yellow. Nandez's shirt is ripped and the ref orders him off to change it.
A nation expects 🇫🇷 https://t.co/9sYnjWG8Kq
30'
A great low ball from Pavard just evades Griezmann and Giroud...then Caceres shoots from 45 yards. It's predictably off-target.
Main talking point so far: Hugo Lloris almost swallowing a dragonfly
72'
Nice move down the right channel from France; Griezmann moves it inside to Pogba and he finds Tolisso in space to the left - his curling floats just over.
Nandez off, De Arrascaeta on