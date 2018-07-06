Copy Link Icon

France vs Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

France (National Football) vs Uruguay (National Football)

Nizhny Novgorod

The quarter finals of the World Cup get underway on Friday, with France taking on Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod. France turned in the performance of the last 16 in their most recent outing, with a sensational attacking display securing them a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina. Kylian Mbappe was in red-hot form and Les Bleus will be in confident mood against a Uruguay side who edged out Portugal, but are set to be without star striker Edinson Cavani due to a leg injury.