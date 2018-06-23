Belgium vs. Tunisia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Belgium (National Football)vsTunisia (National Football)
Belgium face Tunisia in the first World Cup game on Saturday's schedule. Led by Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium will look to strike the first blow vs. Group G rivals at Otkritie Arena, Moscow.
Belgium 3-1 Tunisia (2H)
Eden Hazard pen 6', Romelu Lukaku 14' 45', Dylan Bronn 17'
Lineups: BEL - Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Mertens, E Hazard, Lukaku. TUN - Ben Mustapha, S Ben Youssef, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, Khaoui, F Ben Youssef, Khazri.
Eden Hazard gets his second thanks to a good ball and clever touch around the goalkeeper! https://t.co/knnWylJa40
Live World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia
Brace for Eden!
A quick attack, Hazard is in behind the defence, flicks it past the keeper and finishes his second.
GOAL! HAZARD MAKES IT FOUR! https://t.co/WYFDzGW84T
50' - GOAL!
Belgium 4-1 Tunisia Eden Hazard
48'
Khazri tries to free Badri down the left channel but he can't control. Then Khaoui is almost in and Vertonghen has to come across with a great tackle.
The half-time interval for Belgium vs Tunisia lasted 18 minutes: 20% longer than it should have been. Docked points for both teams, surely? 🤔 #WorldCup https://t.co/xAYwdYAJQs
Second half
We are back underway.
7 - Romelu Lukaku has now scored more goals in World Cups and European Championships than any other Belgium player in history. Finisher. #BELTUN #BEL #WorldCup https://t.co/5Hx8hHbnfx
Lukaku Wants That Golden Boot
Joins Ronaldo on 4 goals at 2018 World Cup
On fire 🔥 https://t.co/Jn1aTSCdBL
No player in the last 3 men’s World Cups has scored more than 6 goals in a single tournament (James, 2014). Lukaku and Cristiano are already on 4 (and counting).
Lukaku Levels Ronaldo 🙌
Belgium striker joins CR7 on 4 World Cup goals (🎥 US only)
Romelu Lukaku can't be stopped! He slots home his 2nd of the day, 4th of the tournament just before halftime to give Belgium a 3-1 lead. https://t.co/tQcz2USNc0
Only 25 🙌
…and he’s only 25 🙌🇧🇪 https://t.co/nHGZflUlcG
I make that 23 goals in 20 caps for Lukaku under Martinez at Belgium
Clinic being put on by Lukaku...timing of his runs, shape of his body making the run, & finishing those plays off. Great form coming in has translated to a great start by the 🇧🇪 striker. #WorldCup
Reaction
Tunisia rallied but they've been undone again before the break. A defeat here and they could be out.
Big Tom Meunier crowns a brilliant half with a lovely assist for Lukaku. Tunisia have been rather excellent at creating their own problems here. #BEL #TUN #WorldCup
The VAR Effect
13 - There have been 13 penalties in this World Cup 🏆 2018 (27 games), already as many as in the entire 2014 World Cup (64 games). VAR. #WorldCup #BELTUN https://t.co/ZNcmUY4z4p
Half time
Belgium 3-1 Tunisia
Brace!
Meunier does superbly to dribble at the defence and thread a perfect through ball for Lukaku, who clips it past the keeper to put Belgium two ahead again.
That’s a lovely ball by Meunier
45+3' - GOAL!
Belgium 3-1 Tunisia Romelu Lukaku
44'
Final moments of the half. Belgium have faded considerably as the first 45 has worn on.
Four minutes added on.
Ben Youssef (CB) off injured. His 40 minutes on the pitch were incredibly bad. #WorldCup
41'
Tunisia ending the half strongly. They've also been forced into a second defensive change though.
TUN sub: S Ben Youssef off, Alouane on
Hazard’s early penalty was the 13th awarded at this World Cup in 27 games. In Brazil, 4 years ago, there were only 13 in the whole tournament in 64 games. The VAR effect.
Another Tunisian Stretchered Off!
41' #TUN is forced to make ANOTHER change, having now used to two subs in the first half. Score remains 2-1 to #BEL https://t.co/PKbINS7ApB
38'
Tunisia pressing so high upfield now. Brave, committing five and six upfield on a goal kick, but the chances have definitely slowed for Belgium of late.
This game is all very Roberto Martinez isn't it?
34'
Khazri smashes one from 25 yards, forcing Courtois into a save which he fumbles, then grasps. Lukaku is currently on the sidelines changing his boot and there seem some worries over his ankle.
30'
Tunisia still looking a bit of a threat here. Not frequently, but there's definitely room to get around the Belgian back line.
109 - There were just 109 seconds between Belgium's second goal and Tunisia pulling one back through Dylan Bronn. Glimmer. #BELTUN #TUN #WorldCup https://t.co/VODYzbQyyQ
Tunisia Hit Straight Back After Going 2-0 Down
Bronn gets his head on the end of a free kick to pull one back for Tunisia! https://t.co/dm3teWFKbP
Tunisia Goalscorer Bronn Stretchered Off
24' Heartbreak for the goalscorer. Dylan Bronn scores for Tunisia, but then suffers an injury and is forced off on a stretcher. Belgium 2-1 Tunisia #BELTUN #OptusSport #WorldCup https://t.co/u6KFl67i2K
26'
Lukaku bursts forward looking for another goal, rounds the goalkeeper...but overruns it. Goal kick.
Players scoring at least three goals for Belgium at a single #WorldCup: 1954 - Pol Anoul 1986 - Jan Ceulemans 1986 - Nico Claesen 2002 - Marc Wilmots 2018 - Romelu Lukaku #BEL
TUN sub
Nagguez on for Bronn
3 Goals in Just 17 Minutes 🙌
Belgium lead Tunisia 2-1
Belgium vs. Tunisia has had three goals in just 17 minutes 😳 https://t.co/80VC3GCZQF
21'
Non-stop action, this game. Bronn is down and in pain, Belgium were on the attack though and Alderweireld lashes a shot wide with three waiting in the middle for a cross.
Belgium's penalty means that over half of the teams at the World Cup have scored a set piece and/or penalty goal.
Hazard Sells Tunisia Keeper 👀
Belgium crushing Tunisia 4-1 (🎥 US only, tap to view)