Belgium vs. Tunisia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Belgium (National Football) logo
Belgium (National Football)
vs
Tunisia (National Football) logo
Tunisia (National Football)

12:00pm UTC Jun 23, 2018Moscow
Karl Matchett

Belgium face Tunisia in the first World Cup game on Saturday's schedule. Led by Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium will look to strike the first blow vs. Group G rivals at Otkritie Arena, Moscow.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    Belgium 3-1 Tunisia (2H)

    Eden Hazard pen 6', Romelu Lukaku 14' 45', Dylan Bronn 17'

    Lineups: BEL - Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, Mertens, E Hazard, Lukaku. TUN - Ben Mustapha, S Ben Youssef, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, Khaoui, F Ben Youssef, Khazri.

  3. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    Hazard Sells Tunisia Keeper 👀

    Belgium crushing Tunisia 4-1 (🎥 US only, tap to view)

  4. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Live World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia

    Tunisia vs. Belgium - June 23, 2018 logo
    Tunisia vs. Belgium - June 23, 2018

    Live World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia

    via Bleacher Report

  6. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Brace for Eden!

    A quick attack, Hazard is in behind the defence, flicks it past the keeper and finishes his second.

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  9. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  11. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    50' - GOAL!

    Belgium 4-1 Tunisia Eden Hazard

  12. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    48'

    Khazri tries to free Badri down the left channel but he can't control. Then Khaoui is almost in and Vertonghen has to come across with a great tackle.

  13. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

    Second half

    We are back underway.

  14. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  16. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  17. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  18. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

  19. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Lukaku Wants That Golden Boot

    Joins Ronaldo on 4 goals at 2018 World Cup

  21. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

  22. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  23. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  24. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  26. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

    Lukaku Levels Ronaldo 🙌

    Belgium striker joins CR7 on 4 World Cup goals (🎥 US only)

  27. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Only 25 🙌

  28. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  29. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  33. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  34. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    Reaction

    Tunisia rallied but they've been undone again before the break. A defeat here and they could be out.

  36. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    The VAR Effect

  37. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    Half time

    Belgium 3-1 Tunisia

  41. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    Brace!

    Meunier does superbly to dribble at the defence and thread a perfect through ball for Lukaku, who clips it past the keeper to put Belgium two ahead again.

  42. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  44. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    45+3' - GOAL!

    Belgium 3-1 Tunisia Romelu Lukaku

  46. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    44'

    Final moments of the half. Belgium have faded considerably as the first 45 has worn on.

    Four minutes added on.

  47. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  49. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    41'

    Tunisia ending the half strongly. They've also been forced into a second defensive change though.

    TUN sub: S Ben Youssef off, Alouane on

  51. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    Another Tunisian Stretchered Off!

  52. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  54. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    38'

    Tunisia pressing so high upfield now. Brave, committing five and six upfield on a goal kick, but the chances have definitely slowed for Belgium of late.

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    34'

    Khazri smashes one from 25 yards, forcing Courtois into a save which he fumbles, then grasps. Lukaku is currently on the sidelines changing his boot and there seem some worries over his ankle.

  57. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  59. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    30'

    Tunisia still looking a bit of a threat here. Not frequently, but there's definitely room to get around the Belgian back line.

  61. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Tunisia Hit Straight Back After Going 2-0 Down

  62. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  64. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Tunisia Goalscorer Bronn Stretchered Off

  66. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    26'

    Lukaku bursts forward looking for another goal, rounds the goalkeeper...but overruns it. Goal kick.

  67. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  69. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    TUN sub

    Nagguez on for Bronn

  71. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    3 Goals in Just 17 Minutes 🙌

    Belgium lead Tunisia 2-1

  72. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  74. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    21'

    Non-stop action, this game. Bronn is down and in pain, Belgium were on the attack though and Alderweireld lashes a shot wide with three waiting in the middle for a cross.