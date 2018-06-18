Brazil vs. Switzerland: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Brazil (National Football)
vs
Switzerland (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 17, 2018Rostov-on-Don
Karl Matchett

Neymar and Brazil face Switzerland in their World Cup opener in Group E. Coach Tite says Neymar isn't 100 percent fit, but he has plenty of talent at his disposal in Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian. The match will be played at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don.

    Brazil 1-1 Switzerland (FT)

    Philippe Coutinho 19', Steven Zuber 49'.

    Lineups: BRA - Alisson; Danilo, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar. SUI - Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Behrami; Zuber, Dzemaili, Shaqiri; Seferovic.

    Reaction

    Brazil looked great early on, but lost steam and lost the win. Well played the Swiss.

    Full time

    Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

    90+4'

    Final seconds. Neymar is fouled by Embolo as he cuts in to shoot...last chance, surely. At least 25 yards out, left of centre...but he doesn't shoot, instead crossing, and Switzerland clear. Must be all over.

    90+1'

    MIRANDA HAS TO SCORE! Drops to him on the edge of the box, has the whole goal to aim at...doesn't make clean connection though, and swipes it wide.

    90'

    Into stoppage time we go. Neymar's latest free-kick finds Firmino - but Sommer makes a fine save low to his right!

    Five minutes added on.

    88'

    Big chance for Neymar! He races in to meet a cross, but his header is central and straight at Sommer.

    86'

    Firmino and Neymar almost combine to break into the Swiss box, but it just runs away from the former. Xhaka fouls Neymar; Lichtsteiner has cramp. Change required. SUI sub: Lichtsteiner off, Lang on

    83'

    Firmino gets his first sight of goal as he races down the right channel and half-volleys at goal, but it flies over the bar.

    SUI sub

    Embolo on for Seferovic

    79'

    Final change for Brazil and it's Firmino to enter. Can he provide the cutting edge?

    BRA sub: Jesus off, Roberto Firmino on

    76'

    Into the final 15 minutes we go and still no separating Brazil and Switzerland. Neymar trying to take control more now, running solo into the final third. So far, not working.

    73'

    Down goes Gabriel Jesus in the box after a lovely exchange of passes between himself, Neymar and Coutinho...but nothing given. Off the replay, there looks very little in it.

    70'

    Coutinho takes the ball down brilliantly in the box, but swipes his shot wide off the outside of the boot. Good chance. SUI sub: Behrami off, Zakaria on

    67'

    Now Behrami goes into the book for another foul on Neymar. There have been several.

    BRA sub

    Renato Augusto on for Paulinho

    64'

    Yellow for Schar for pulling back Neymar once again. Shooting chance from the left side of the box, but Neymar opts to cross and scuffs his delivery.

    60'

    Switzerland growing into the game somewhat; both teams look confident in attacking right now.

    BRA sub: Fernandinho on for Casemiro

    57'

    Behrami picked up an injury a moment ago but looks fine to continue. Coutinho shoots twice, blocked both times, Neymar shoots at the near post and is tackled - hurts his foot in the process.

    Switzerland Go Level vs. Brazil

    Sloppy defending lets Zuber in for 1-1 (🎥 US Only)

    53'

    Now Brazil have to mount another offensive of their own. A draw would hardly be disastrous, but neither would it be an impressive start.

    Equaliser!

    A simple corner is swung over, Zuber heads in from four yards! Poor from MIranda who says he was pushed, but there wasn't enough contact at all. 1-1!