Brazil vs. Switzerland: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Brazil (National Football)vsSwitzerland (National Football)
Neymar and Brazil face Switzerland in their World Cup opener in Group E. Coach Tite says Neymar isn't 100 percent fit, but he has plenty of talent at his disposal in Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian. The match will be played at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don.
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland (FT)
Philippe Coutinho 19', Steven Zuber 49'.
Lineups: BRA - Alisson; Danilo, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar. SUI - Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Behrami; Zuber, Dzemaili, Shaqiri; Seferovic.
Spain ➖ Portugal ➖ France ✅ Argentina ➖ Brazil ➖ Germany ❌ #worldcup favourites....
Switzerland offered pretty decent value for a point. Well done, particularly in the final half hour even as Shaqiri tired. #WorldCup
- via the GuardianSwitzerland vs. Brazil - June 18, 2018
Steven Zuber denies Brazil opening win as Switzerland secure a point
Germany are the only European team to lose a game in this World Cup and were the only one not to lose a game* in the 2014 World Cup. * including penalty shootouts.
Are we going to talk about the insane amount of injury time that has been added to every single World Cup match, or are we going to keep pretending this isn't happening? #TheBigQuestions
A disappointing but by no means disastrous start for #BRA
FT: #BRA 1-1 #SUI. Brazil looked set to run away with that, but Switzerland took the sting out and capitalised on a set piece. Behrami, Schar, Akanji defended like demons. Brazil’s best player arguably Miranda, which suggests the script was soundly ignored. #WorldCup
Reaction
Brazil looked great early on, but lost steam and lost the win. Well played the Swiss.
That wasn't in the script. https://t.co/EeZPYCPFqs
Full time
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
90+4'
Final seconds. Neymar is fouled by Embolo as he cuts in to shoot...last chance, surely. At least 25 yards out, left of centre...but he doesn't shoot, instead crossing, and Switzerland clear. Must be all over.
Neymar losing patience
90+1'
MIRANDA HAS TO SCORE! Drops to him on the edge of the box, has the whole goal to aim at...doesn't make clean connection though, and swipes it wide.
90'
Into stoppage time we go. Neymar's latest free-kick finds Firmino - but Sommer makes a fine save low to his right!
Five minutes added on.
Alisson has no time for fun. #WorldCup https://t.co/jouowTnyar
88'
Big chance for Neymar! He races in to meet a cross, but his header is central and straight at Sommer.
86'
Firmino and Neymar almost combine to break into the Swiss box, but it just runs away from the former. Xhaka fouls Neymar; Lichtsteiner has cramp. Change required. SUI sub: Lichtsteiner off, Lang on
Gabriel Jesus’ game by numbers vs. Switzerland: 0 goals 0 assists 0 shots on target 0 chances created 0/4 dribbles completed 53% pass accuracy 💩💩💩 #BRA https://t.co/dsqE2XHvO8
83'
Firmino gets his first sight of goal as he races down the right channel and half-volleys at goal, but it flies over the bar.
Stephan Lichtsteiner is down holding his face and rolling around after Miranda accidentally strokes his face with a finger. #BRASUI #WorldCup
SUI sub
Embolo on for Seferovic
79'
Final change for Brazil and it's Firmino to enter. Can he provide the cutting edge?
BRA sub: Jesus off, Roberto Firmino on
76'
Into the final 15 minutes we go and still no separating Brazil and Switzerland. Neymar trying to take control more now, running solo into the final third. So far, not working.
Can't believe Brazil haven't got Firmino on here - Neymar should be pleading with the manager to make the change - Firmino's running will give him the space he's lacked. Look at what he does for Salah
73'
Down goes Gabriel Jesus in the box after a lovely exchange of passes between himself, Neymar and Coutinho...but nothing given. Off the replay, there looks very little in it.
The Swiss bullying Brazil a bit.
70'
Coutinho takes the ball down brilliantly in the box, but swipes his shot wide off the outside of the boot. Good chance. SUI sub: Behrami off, Zakaria on
That looks about right. #WorldCup https://t.co/M3kcJKlTAb
67'
Now Behrami goes into the book for another foul on Neymar. There have been several.
BRA sub
Renato Augusto on for Paulinho
64'
Yellow for Schar for pulling back Neymar once again. Shooting chance from the left side of the box, but Neymar opts to cross and scuffs his delivery.
Neymar is going to see Behrami in his nightmares at this rate #worldcup #BRASUI
60'
Switzerland growing into the game somewhat; both teams look confident in attacking right now.
BRA sub: Fernandinho on for Casemiro
10 - The last 12 shots on target faced by Brazil 🇧🇷 in the World Cup: ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ 👐🏻 ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ 👐🏻 ⚽️ ⚽️ Goalkeeper ? #BRASWI #WorldCup https://t.co/cqfEhdrdRv
57'
Behrami picked up an injury a moment ago but looks fine to continue. Coutinho shoots twice, blocked both times, Neymar shoots at the near post and is tackled - hurts his foot in the process.
Switzerland Go Level vs. Brazil
Sloppy defending lets Zuber in for 1-1 (🎥 US Only)
Zuber scores 5 minutes into the second half to pull Switzerland level with Brazil! https://t.co/86dFjPFRwj
53'
Now Brazil have to mount another offensive of their own. A draw would hardly be disastrous, but neither would it be an impressive start.
There are so many tactically competent teams at this World Cup and the big teams aren't being let off when they make mistakes. This is amazing.
Equaliser!
A simple corner is swung over, Zuber heads in from four yards! Poor from MIranda who says he was pushed, but there wasn't enough contact at all. 1-1!
SCENES https://t.co/GPsZ1KlKXE
