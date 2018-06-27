Mexico vs Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Mexico (National Football)
Sweden (National Football)

2:00pm UTC Jun 27, 2018 Yekaterinburg
Karl Matchett

Mexico sit at the top of Group F with two wins from two, but they face Sweden in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday knowing they still require a point to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. The open nature of the group means all four teams can still qualify, with Sweden sat on three points alongside Germany. South Korea are bottom of the group on zero points, but can still qualify so there will be no coasting from Mexico or Sweden.

    Mexico 0-0 Sweden

    Lineups: MEX - Ochoa, Salcedo, Alvarez, Herrera, Moreno, Layun, Guardado, Gallardo, Vela, Hernandez, Lozano. SWE - Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.

    Reaction

    0-0 in both matches at the break, so Group F remains as it was pre-kick-off.

    Half time

    Mexico 0-0 Sweden

    44'

    Lozano frees Vela down the left but the cross is blocked. Up the other end, Berg tries to rifle a shot near post, but hits the side-netting. We'll be goalless at the break.

    Two minutes added on.

    41'

    Closing in on half time now and neither side have made the breakthrough. Sweden have come closer but their chances have dried up.

    38'

    Vela cuts in off the right and tries to bend one into the far corner but gets it horribly wrong and skews it well off target.

    35'

    Sweden feeling aggrieved, particularly the manager on the sidelines.

    Chicharito Survives Huge Penalty Scare

    Mexico & Sweden still level

    30'

    VAR call the ref over to review the Hernandez handball, he still says no...then from the corner Berg pokes toward goal and Ochoa leaps to tip it over!

    27'

    Yellow for Larsson for kicking Lozano high—suspension looms if Sweden progress. Larsson then appeals for handball in the box by Hernandez, but nothing is given.

    Mexico's Vela Was So Close

    Sweden vs. Mexico - June 27, 2018

    Mexico's Vela Was So Close

    24'

    Great action so far but both teams lacking the decisive touch in front of goal.

    Sweden Bicycle Kick Goes Just Wide

    Sweden vs. Mexico - June 27, 2018

    Sweden Bicycle Kick Goes Just Wide

  38. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    20'

    Well if Vela should have scored, so too should Forsberg. A cross from the right is met at the far post by the wide man, but he wildly smashes over the bar.

    Mexico's Gallardo Makes History

    16'

    Should be 1-0! Hernandez wins the ball high upfield, finds Lozano, he passes to Vela...and he curls one wide! Should have scored.

    14'

    Lozano's pace almost sees him in behind Lustig, then at the other end Forsberg smashes one well over the bar.

    10'

    Sweden with a couple of early promising moments. Granqvist wanted a penalty for a push, not given, and now they have a corner. Granqvist flicks it on to Berg and he tries an overhead kick—just wide!

    5'

    Fast start to the game; both sides looking nervous, though. A little possession and patience required. Neither can afford to lose this, but a draw won't be good enough for Sweden.

    1'

    That was fast! 20 seconds in, yellow card for left-back Gallardo for a mid-air barge in the back! From the free-kick it almost reaches Toivonen, but Mexico clear. Panic stations.

    Fo the Culture

    Kick-off!

    We are underway!

    Sweden Were So Close

    Before the 90th minute, Sweden were looking at four points from two games and having a three-point buffer down to Germany. One Toni Kroos free-kick later, it all changed.

    Mexican Hopes

    One point for Mexico today and they top the group. As it stands, they'll face Switzerland in the round of 16, though that could of course change later.

    Follow Mexico v Sweden from the World Cup

    Sweden vs. Mexico - June 27, 2018

    Follow Mexico v Sweden from the World Cup

    Group F

    As it stands: MEX 6 pts GER 3 SWE 3 KOR 0

    Sweden must get a better result than Germany today to reach the last 16, though we could have a situation where three teams have six points or—if South Korea beat Germany—three teams on three points!

    Teams in!

    Mexico and Sweden face off in Group F, and the European side still need a positive result to have a chance of progressing to the last 16. MEX - Lozano, Vela and Hernandez spearhead the attack once more. SWE - Same XI, so Lindelof keeps his place in defence while Forsberg and Claesson man the wings.

