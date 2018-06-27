Copy Link Icon

Mexico vs Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Mexico (National Football) vs Sweden (National Football)

Yekaterinburg

Mexico sit at the top of Group F with two wins from two, but they face Sweden in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday knowing they still require a point to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. The open nature of the group means all four teams can still qualify, with Sweden sat on three points alongside Germany. South Korea are bottom of the group on zero points, but can still qualify so there will be no coasting from Mexico or Sweden.