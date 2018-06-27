Mexico vs Sweden: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Mexico (National Football)vsSweden (National Football)
Mexico sit at the top of Group F with two wins from two, but they face Sweden in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday knowing they still require a point to guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. The open nature of the group means all four teams can still qualify, with Sweden sat on three points alongside Germany. South Korea are bottom of the group on zero points, but can still qualify so there will be no coasting from Mexico or Sweden.
Mexico 0-0 Sweden
Lineups: MEX - Ochoa, Salcedo, Alvarez, Herrera, Moreno, Layun, Guardado, Gallardo, Vela, Hernandez, Lozano. SWE - Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.
If results hold, Mexico would win Group F and Germany would advance because of their win over Sweden. https://t.co/OZsSnV6hSy
I have no idea how the second half is going to play out in either game, but I feel pretty comfortable saying neither game ends scoreless. #KORGER #MEXSWE
Just like 24 hours ago, it's 0-0. Completely unlike 24 hours ago, both teams trying to play their way, both have missed chances and both are desperate not to make mistakes. Very, very tense game. #MEXSWE #WorldCup
CNN Sport @cnnsport
HT #MEX 0-0 #SWE No goals so here are some pictures of Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio being animated on the sidelines. #MEXSWE #WorldCup https://t.co/knhHKNHJil
Half time
Mexico 0-0 Sweden
44'
Lozano frees Vela down the left but the cross is blocked. Up the other end, Berg tries to rifle a shot near post, but hits the side-netting. We'll be goalless at the break.
Two minutes added on.
Mexico have been the more creative of the two but it will take a mistake to unlock this game. ..Mexico 0-0 Sweden
41'
Closing in on half time now and neither side have made the breakthrough. Sweden have come closer but their chances have dried up.
38'
Vela cuts in off the right and tries to bend one into the far corner but gets it horribly wrong and skews it well off target.
When you don’t call the handball. #SWE https://t.co/MEr8UrAkA6
35'
Sweden feeling aggrieved, particularly the manager on the sidelines.
Simon Evans @sgevans
I can't quite believe that decision - such a blatant handball from Chicharito, video review and he doesn't give it??
Chicharito Survives Huge Penalty Scare
Mexico & Sweden still level (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports
Here is the VAR incident with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's handball. Looked more intentional than on the first look and not sure why the referee Nestor Pitana didn't overturn his original decision #MEX 0-0 #SWE #WorldCup https://t.co/AeJjTJq7jk
30'
VAR call the ref over to review the Hernandez handball, he still says no...then from the corner Berg pokes toward goal and Ochoa leaps to tip it over!
27'
Yellow for Larsson for kicking Lozano high—suspension looms if Sweden progress. Larsson then appeals for handball in the box by Hernandez, but nothing is given.
🇩🇪🇸🇪🇷🇸🇨🇭 Who are you backing today? 💪 https://t.co/n9Z4OfFinp
Mexico's Vela Was So Close (🎥 US Only)
24'
Great action so far but both teams lacking the decisive touch in front of goal.
#MEX and #SWE trading punches. #ElTri's press is causing Sweden problems, but Sweden has such an advantage on set pieces. First goal will be huge. #WorldCup
Sweden Bicycle Kick Goes Just Wide (🎥US Only)
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
20'
Well if Vela should have scored, so too should Forsberg. A cross from the right is met at the far post by the wide man, but he wildly smashes over the bar.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
#SWE + 🕶️ = 😎 #MEXSWE https://t.co/Zb51sAyg9U
Mexico's Gallardo Makes History
Jesus Gallardo’s yellow card after 12 seconds against Sweden is the fastest card in World Cup history 👀 https://t.co/hFuQeqmFv5
16'
Should be 1-0! Hernandez wins the ball high upfield, finds Lozano, he passes to Vela...and he curls one wide! Should have scored.
Couple of early chances for #SWE - luckily for #MEX fans, this man is in goal. #MEXSWE #WorldCup https://t.co/asdLNccG4n
14'
Lozano's pace almost sees him in behind Lustig, then at the other end Forsberg smashes one well over the bar.
Sweden dominant on the first few set pieces Best way to defend them is stop giving them away.
10'
Sweden with a couple of early promising moments. Granqvist wanted a penalty for a push, not given, and now they have a corner. Granqvist flicks it on to Berg and he tries an overhead kick—just wide!
5'
Fast start to the game; both sides looking nervous, though. A little possession and patience required. Neither can afford to lose this, but a draw won't be good enough for Sweden.
15'' - Jesus Gallardo 🇲🇽 has received the fastest card ever in a World Cup 🏆 game (15 seconds). Crucified. #MEXSWE #WorldCup https://t.co/TtxjDRC2vA
1'
That was fast! 20 seconds in, yellow card for left-back Gallardo for a mid-air barge in the back! From the free-kick it almost reaches Toivonen, but Mexico clear. Panic stations.
Damn. Yellow to Gallardo 15 seconds into the match. Soft.
Fo the Culture
Kick-off!
We are underway!
Sweden Were So Close
Before the 90th minute, Sweden were looking at four points from two games and having a three-point buffer down to Germany. One Toni Kroos free-kick later, it all changed.
FACT Sweden's ten-match unbeaten run in the group stage of the World Cup that dated back to 1994 has ended following their defeat against Germany. (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup #MEXSWE https://t.co/4tNDeACbPh
Mexican Hopes
One point for Mexico today and they top the group. As it stands, they'll face Switzerland in the round of 16, though that could of course change later.
🔥🔥🔥 Will @CH14_ add to his tally today? #MEX #MEXSWE #WorldCup https://t.co/wBMHjoeOgP
- via Football365
Follow Mexico v Sweden from the World Cup
Group F
As it stands: MEX 6 pts GER 3 SWE 3 KOR 0
Sweden must get a better result than Germany today to reach the last 16, though we could have a situation where three teams have six points or—if South Korea beat Germany—three teams on three points!
"If you're not jumping, you're Mexican," chant Sweden fans ahead of today's game 😂 #SWEvsMEX #WorldCup https://t.co/PyGzICbYm3
Teams in!
Mexico and Sweden face off in Group F, and the European side still need a positive result to have a chance of progressing to the last 16. MEX - Lozano, Vela and Hernandez spearhead the attack once more. SWE - Same XI, so Lindelof keeps his place in defence while Forsberg and Claesson man the wings.
Reaction
0-0 in both matches at the break, so Group F remains as it was pre-kick-off.