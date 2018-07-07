Sweden vs. England: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Sweden (National Football)vsEngland (National Football)
England go into their quarterfinal vs. Sweden with Harry Kane as leading scorer in Russia. Coach Gareth Southgate could lead them to their 1st World Cup semifinal since 1990, whilst Sweden come off a great run in the tournament. Game will be played in Samara Arena in Samara.
Unusual Efforts @UnusualEfforts
Sweden 0-2 England
Harry Maguire 30', Dele Alli 58'
Lineups: SWE - Olsen, Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Ekdal, Larsson, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen. ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Dele Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Dele Alli has got in on England's World Cup party! He has just nodded England one step closer to their first World Cup semifinal since 1990! https://t.co/N6dJJtHefK
58' - GOAL!
Sweden 0-2 England Dele Alli
Raj Bains @BainsXIII
Harry Maguire’s head is the hardest substance known to man #WorldCup
54'
Maguire wins a header across goal but Sterling can't control his shot; moments later Sterling's cross looks for Kane but Sweden have players back.
Ian McGarry @garbosj
Kane playing significantly deeper than Dele/Sterling. England need another goal and their striker at the point of attack. #SWEvsENG
Henry Reid @HenryRe32464412
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
ShockerBOB @ShockerBob7
50'
Sweden trying to force the issue and keep a line of three or four much higher up the pitch. So real chance for England to break out yet.
Justin Bryant @Keepers_Union
Really good save from Pickford. Sweden already better than at any point in the first half.
- via Twitter
HUGE Pickford Save (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)
What a Move from Maguire
England's biggest player was clutch in the first-half (🎥 UK only)
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
You don't stop those... #bbcworldcup #ENGSWE #russia2018 https://t.co/G8Ke8nLsbW
herb @herb1224
✨Kathy✨ @GinQueen13
Shawn Little1 Kalina @wench25
46'
Big save! Sweden almost level in a minute! A cross from the left is met by Berg at the far post and he directs a header at goal - great stop by Pickford at full stretch!
Second Half
We are back underway.
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
As long as #SWE are one behind, the opportunity to hit Sterling’s run in the channel early will be on. Keep doing it. #ENG pretty stodgy for 30 minutes there but sparked into life and played quicker following the goal. #WorldCup
Serena Knows 🦁🦁🦁
B/R Football @brfootball
Serena believes the hype 🦁 https://t.co/cpPGd5enmq
Anna Anderson @annaander3
Luis Ixcot @Luis_Ixcot
David 🇭🇷 🏴 @DavidSaorAlba
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
1 - Sweden have only had one touch in the opposition box in the first half v England. Silenced. https://t.co/axVXKiTBkx
And the Fans Go Wild 🍺
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
England fans went crazy after that Maguire goal... including @Kelly_Smith10 and @IanWright0 😂 https://t.co/x3RH69kQsd
- via Twitter
WYD, Sterling!? (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)
Tracy Pick ⚫️⚪️🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 @picklespick
Ben @NotTheFakeBen
Harry Fairclough @Harry_Fa26
Dave Phillips @lovefutebol
Would be nice if we can talk about how Sterling's movement is causing massive problems for Sweden's defence rather than focusing exclusively on his finishing.
Seleção Brasileira @BrazilStat
Harry Maguire has been a solid defender throughout the whole tournament, deserves this goal today. Very impressed with with him.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - England have lost just one of their 22 World Cup games in which they have been leading at half-time before today (W17 D4), with that sole defeat being the 1970 quarter-final against West Germany. Resolute. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup
Bill Stocker @BillStocker
Ryan Rae Bay Bay @RupesTheKing
CNN Sport @cnnsport
HALF-TIME #SWE 0 - 1 #ENG: England on top and deservedly lead. They should be more up. Sweden will have to come out more second half. #WorldCup https://t.co/Ujs1Cva7Vw
Reaction
Sterling excellent in movement, less so with the end product - but England well on top at the break.
Raj Bains @BainsXIII
Sterling has been on the end of two of the best balls of the tournament and we’ve scored from neither. He’s doing really well to get in those positions, but this game could - and maybe should - be dead already. Those assists deserved so much better...#WorldCup
Eric Henley @RealEricHenley
Tapi @TapiNyoni
Half time
Sweden 0-1 England
Injury time
One minute added on.
Chris H. @jediyoda7
𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕙 @drunkinIovee
44'
Kane feeds in Sterling and he's one-on-one...and shoots straight at Olsen. And then the offside flag goes up. Seconds later he's in again, this time tries to take on the keeper - is turned back, takes on a defender and shoots...deflected over the bar!
Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne
Offside or not, Sterling absolutely has to score. Very poor finisher in those situations.
42'
Final minutes of the first half. England comfortable in possession now - and then a lovely pass from Trippier almost frees Sterling, only for Lindelof to get back just in time to tackle.
Paul Hayward @_PaulHayward
That Maguire goal started when England upped their tempo for a couple of minutes and moved the ball more decisively. Result: corner, another set-piece goal. Can't be drawn into playing Sweden's way.
KerryCOYS 💙🏴 @HxrryHatTrick
Jenny @jennymax77
38'
Sweden just trying to pick up momentum again now, but struggling to break down England. Henderson puts another good challenge in to win back possession and set England on the front foot.
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
4 - England have scored a tournament-high four goals from headers this World Cup, the last time a team scored more in one WC tournament was Germany in 2002. Headstrong. https://t.co/ZYeGoVMP7y
What a Harry Maguire Opener Feels Like 🙌
BoxparkCroydon @BoxparkCroydon
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL! 1-0 TO ENGLAND! 🏴🦁🦁🦁 #SWEENG #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 https://t.co/jFXz5KMKBP
Jai'me Jan @jaimelondonboy
Paul Robinson @wire_paul
34'
Trippier's cross is half-cleared to Henderson, who chests and volleys - but it's not, let's say, close to replicating Joe Cole's effort against Sweden from the 2006 World Cup. Well off target.
British Airways @British_Airways
It's coming home... https://t.co/Qxg8g0HvLe
England FINALLY Break Through
Massive Maguire with a massive header (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports
#MundialTelemundo ¡Contundente! El cabezazo de @HarryMaguire93 para el 1-0 de #ENG sobre #SWE . Así lo narró 🎙 @AndresCantorGOL https://t.co/0bHaZ8wK7X
Kento @kentonye
Paddy Miller @PaddyMiller11
Opening Goal!
Young swings the corner over, Maguire meets it like an express train - and bullets home a header! 1-0 to England.
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAALLL! @HarryMaguire93 gives England the lead!! Sweden 0️⃣-1️⃣ @England #SWEENG #ENG #SWE #ThreeLions #WorldCup https://t.co/Ije4H9VIa6
30' - GOAL!
Sweden 0-1 England Harry Maguire
Daniel Butler @DanButler2001
Lewis Vaughan-Jones @LewisVaughan9
30'
Sterling does well to feed Young, but his cross is headed away. Trippier's delivery from the opposite side then forces a corner...
EiF @EiFSoccer
Pickford’s so good with his feet. Has showed that all tournament long and is doing it again today. Pings so many superb passes.
26'
Berg races through for a long ball, but he's offside. Dele Alli again gifts possession to Sweden - he's had a poor start so far.
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
Lot of weird sniping on here. It's 23 minutes in, against a tough, drilled side in difficult conditions with a lot at stake. What seriously did you envisage happening?
BerkshireBoys @BerkshireBoys_
kemo Bojang @kemo_bojang
22'
Nice play in the approach from England, but Sterling's cross is blocked the defender. By his arm, but it's right by his side - no hint of a penalty. Then Lingard and Trippier work an overload down the right, but Olsen saves the cross.
Phil McNulty @philmcnulty
Signs of life from England. Right-foot shot from Kane but dragged wide.
Clear Daylight!
Lingard clips a great cross over and Dele is unmarked at the far post - plants his header firmly into the net! Easy, 2-0.