Sweden vs. England: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Sweden (National Football)
vs
England (National Football)

2:00pm UTC Jul 7, 2018Samara
Karl Matchett

England go into their quarterfinal vs. Sweden with Harry Kane as leading scorer in Russia. Coach Gareth Southgate could lead them to their 1st World Cup semifinal since 1990, whilst Sweden come off a great run in the tournament. Game will be played in Samara Arena in Samara.

    Sweden 0-2 England

    Harry Maguire 30', Dele Alli 58'

    Lineups: SWE - Olsen, Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Ekdal, Larsson, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen. ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Dele Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.

    Clear Daylight!

    Lingard clips a great cross over and Dele is unmarked at the far post - plants his header firmly into the net! Easy, 2-0.

    58' - GOAL!

    Sweden 0-2 England Dele Alli

    54'

    Maguire wins a header across goal but Sterling can't control his shot; moments later Sterling's cross looks for Kane but Sweden have players back.

    50'

    Sweden trying to force the issue and keep a line of three or four much higher up the pitch. So real chance for England to break out yet.

    HUGE Pickford Save (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)

    What a Move from Maguire

    England's biggest player was clutch in the first-half (🎥 UK only)

    46'

    Big save! Sweden almost level in a minute! A cross from the left is met by Berg at the far post and he directs a header at goal - great stop by Pickford at full stretch!

    Second Half

    We are back underway.

    Serena Knows 🦁🦁🦁

    And the Fans Go Wild 🍺

    WYD, Sterling!? (🎥 US Only, Tap to View)

    Reaction

    Sterling excellent in movement, less so with the end product - but England well on top at the break.

    Half time

    Sweden 0-1 England

    Injury time

    One minute added on.

    44'

    Kane feeds in Sterling and he's one-on-one...and shoots straight at Olsen. And then the offside flag goes up. Seconds later he's in again, this time tries to take on the keeper - is turned back, takes on a defender and shoots...deflected over the bar!

    42'

    Final minutes of the first half. England comfortable in possession now - and then a lovely pass from Trippier almost frees Sterling, only for Lindelof to get back just in time to tackle.

    38'

    Sweden just trying to pick up momentum again now, but struggling to break down England. Henderson puts another good challenge in to win back possession and set England on the front foot.

    What a Harry Maguire Opener Feels Like 🙌

    34'

    Trippier's cross is half-cleared to Henderson, who chests and volleys - but it's not, let's say, close to replicating Joe Cole's effort against Sweden from the 2006 World Cup. Well off target.

    England FINALLY Break Through

    Massive Maguire with a massive header (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Opening Goal!

    Young swings the corner over, Maguire meets it like an express train - and bullets home a header! 1-0 to England.

    30' - GOAL!

    Sweden 0-1 England Harry Maguire

    30'

    Sterling does well to feed Young, but his cross is headed away. Trippier's delivery from the opposite side then forces a corner...

    26'

    Berg races through for a long ball, but he's offside. Dele Alli again gifts possession to Sweden - he's had a poor start so far.

    22'

    Nice play in the approach from England, but Sterling's cross is blocked the defender. By his arm, but it's right by his side - no hint of a penalty. Then Lingard and Trippier work an overload down the right, but Olsen saves the cross.