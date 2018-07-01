Spain vs Russia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

2:00pm UTC Jul 1, 2018 Moscow
Karl Matchett

World Cup hosts Russia face 2010 tournament winners Spain in Sunday's first match. Spain are likely to be led by their top scorer Diego Costa, while Russia's Denis Cheryshev also has 3 goals. The match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

    Spain 1-0 Russia

    Sergey Ignashevich OG 11'

    Lineups: ESP: De Gea, Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Koke, Isco, Asensio, Silva, Costa. RUS: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, S. Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Zhirkov, Zobnin, Kuziaev, Samedov, Golovin, Dzyuba.

    21'

    Lots of possession for Spain and not much change from Russia since the goal. They'll need to find a way to either push the wing-backs on, or break out of this deep shape sooner or later.

    Spain Lead Early After Russia Own Goal

    Sergio Ramos had Ignashevich in all kinds of trouble (🎥 US only — tap to view)

    Opening Goal!

    Zhirkov's clumsy foul on Nacho gives Spain a free-kick, Asensio delivers to the far post and Ignashevich is fouling Ramos, ignoring the ball...and it bounces off the Russian's leg and in. Silly, preventable own goal all around!

    11' - GOAL!

    Spain 1-0 Russia Sergiy Ignashevhich, own goal

    7'

    Silva caught in possession, but Dzyuba isn't exactly in the team for his pace and can't get away.

    5'

    Golovin's run down the right sees him jink past Ramos with ease and win a corner, but nothing comes of the set piece. Whistles from the home fans as Spain shift the ball around patiently.

    2'

    Early Spanish possession, as you might expect. Russia to a back five today, looking to combat the movement and passing that Spain can bring.

    Kick-Off!

    We are underway.

    Anthems!

    Players are out, anthems are being sung. Russia's receives huge noise!

    Training Is Where the Skills Are 🔍

    Spain's Big Decision

    No Iniesta—that's an incredibly big call by Hierro. Perhaps the 34-year-old will be called upon off the bench.

    30 Mins to KO

    Hosts or former holders? A big ask for Russia to win today, but given Spain drew with Morocco and only beat Iran by a goal, is there a blueprint for the hosts to follow?

    Round of 16 Action!

    Teams are in, and changes are afoot. ESP: Iniesta left out, and Nacho replaces Carvajal at right-back. Koke starts in midfield, and Asensio also in. RUS: Golovin returns, and Zhirkov in at left-back. Dzyuba starts up front ahead of Smolov.

