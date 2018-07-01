Spain vs Russia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Spain (National Football)vsRussia (National Football)
World Cup hosts Russia face 2010 tournament winners Spain in Sunday's first match. Spain are likely to be led by their top scorer Diego Costa, while Russia's Denis Cheryshev also has 3 goals. The match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Spain 1-0 Russia
Sergey Ignashevich OG 11'
Lineups: ESP: De Gea, Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba, Busquets, Koke, Isco, Asensio, Silva, Costa. RUS: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, S. Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Zhirkov, Zobnin, Kuziaev, Samedov, Golovin, Dzyuba.
Coming Up: Spain vs. Russia in Round of 16
Line-ups: Spain-Russia
21'
Lots of possession for Spain and not much change from Russia since the goal. They'll need to find a way to either push the wing-backs on, or break out of this deep shape sooner or later.
You can bet Ramos will be trying to claim that one in the dressing room. "Look, Pique mate, I definitely got the last touch, I swear." #WorldCup #ESPRUS
Spain Lead Early After Russia Own Goal
Sergio Ramos had Ignashevich in all kinds of trouble (🎥 US only — tap to view)
Spain take the lead early! The free kick comes to Sergio Ramos at the far post but it's Ignashevich who gets the last touch to put Spain up 1-0. https://t.co/9j0mlZaMrE
Opening Goal!
Zhirkov's clumsy foul on Nacho gives Spain a free-kick, Asensio delivers to the far post and Ignashevich is fouling Ramos, ignoring the ball...and it bounces off the Russian's leg and in. Silly, preventable own goal all around!
Ignashevich, at 38, becomes the oldest player ever to score an own goal in the World Cup
11' - GOAL!
Spain 1-0 Russia Sergiy Ignashevhich, own goal
7'
Silva caught in possession, but Dzyuba isn't exactly in the team for his pace and can't get away.
Russia four goals at set-pieces already - Spain conceded header to Morocco...
5'
Golovin's run down the right sees him jink past Ramos with ease and win a corner, but nothing comes of the set piece. Whistles from the home fans as Spain shift the ball around patiently.
The best view in the stadium. https://t.co/Cnv4viqPUO
2'
Early Spanish possession, as you might expect. Russia to a back five today, looking to combat the movement and passing that Spain can bring.
The Luzhniki looking 😍 #WorldCup https://t.co/Zykv4kx1Xd
Kick-Off!
We are underway.
Underrated... Zobnin has been immense for Russia @SeFutbol 🆚 @TeamRussia #ESP #RUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup https://t.co/RbQ2MmJ6Ea
Anthems!
Players are out, anthems are being sung. Russia's receives huge noise!
Clinical 🎯 #ESP #RUS #ESPRUS #WorldCup https://t.co/CaFwgujgcZ
Training Is Where the Skills Are 🔍
Want to see the most 🔥 skills on display in Russia? Check out training. https://t.co/ZwV9ljDe0r
Spain's Big Decision
No Iniesta—that's an incredibly big call by Hierro. Perhaps the 34-year-old will be called upon off the bench.
21 - Andrés Iniesta will not start for Spain in a European Championship or #WorldCup match for the first time since June 2010 v Honduras (21 consecutive matches as a starter). Benched. https://t.co/9yMZFB2x2V
Iniesta and Isco: the Fabric of Football
30 Mins to KO
Hosts or former holders? A big ask for Russia to win today, but given Spain drew with Morocco and only beat Iran by a goal, is there a blueprint for the hosts to follow?
Very lively around Luzhniki - lots of RED❤️ https://t.co/LGJN9LZMws
Iniesta Dropped for Russia Test
Six Reasons to Trust in Spain
Round of 16 Action!
Teams are in, and changes are afoot. ESP: Iniesta left out, and Nacho replaces Carvajal at right-back. Koke starts in midfield, and Asensio also in. RUS: Golovin returns, and Zhirkov in at left-back. Dzyuba starts up front ahead of Smolov.
LIVE: Spain 1-0 Russia