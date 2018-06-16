Portugal vs. Spain: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jun 15, 2018Sochi
Karl Matchett

Portugal face Spain in their first World Cup group game on Friday. Ronaldo faces his Real Madrid teammates at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, while Spain are recovering from sacking their coach. This will be Hierro's first game in charge of Spain.

    Portugal 2-1 Spain (HT)

    Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo pen 3' 44', Diego Costa 23'

    Lineups: POR - Rui Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Carvalho, Moutinho, B Silva; Guedes, Cristiano. ESP - De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Iniesta; Isco, D Silva, Costa.

    Reaction

    What a fantastic half of football—and what an error at the end to gift Portugal the lead!

    Ronaldo Does It Again!

    CR7's shot goes straight through De Gea

    Half time

    Portugal 2-1 Spain

    DE GEA HOWLER!

    Oh what has just happened?! Guedes mis-controls, Cristiano shoots from 20 yards...it's straight at De Gea but the Spanish goalkeeper just lets it roll through his hands and into the net! Awful error, Portugal back ahead!

    World Cup 2018: Diego Costa's solo goal pulls Spain level against Portugal

    43' - GOAL!

    Portugal 2-1 Spain Cristiano Ronaldo

    41'

    Final few minutes of an absolutely brilliant half of football. Costa is fouled by Pepe, definitely could have been a yellow card.

    38'

    Busquets reaches a corner, but heads over the bar. Pepe has a word with the referee - he has to be frustrated after his part in the goal. Not a foul on him by Costa, despite the defender going down.

    35'

    So close to a Spain second! Alba gets down the left, Isco finds him, Iniesta reaches the cut-back....an inch wide of the far post! Portugal rocking.

    33'

    Confirmation thanks to a lovely graphic a moment ago that Isco's shot did indeed bounce on the goalline. Bruno Fernandes loses the ball as he tries to clear, meanwhile, and back come Spain again.

    30'

    Portugal just about getting a foothold in the game for a minute after being severely under the cosh for the last 10. Spain suddenly came to life and there's no living with them at those times.

    DIEGOOOOOO

    27'

    It's all happening! Isco sends an absolute missile goalward, it thunders off the bar, bounces onto the line and is cleared, just about! Spain at full throttle right now.

    23' - GOAL!

    Portugal 1-1 Spain Diego Costa

    Diego Costa > Portugal's Entire Defence

    (U.S. Only)

    Spain Level!

    What a goal from Costa! Holds off two defenders, makes some space and absolutely lashes one home into the far bottom corner! 1-1.

    22'

    What a chance for Portugal. They counter like lightning, three in the attack, but after Ronaldo plays in Guedes the youngster's first touch is lacking and the opportunity to shoot has gone.

    20'

    Rui Patricio not yet tested in goal for Portugal - but Spain are getting closer. Great feet from Iniesta sees him into the box, but Silva's eventual shot is blocked.

    16'

    Yellow card for Busquets, free-kick to Portugal. The midfielder loses possession then follows through a challenge on Guedes. Shooting chance from the right side, perhaps.

    13'

    Spain with plenty more possession in the last few minutes, with Isco getting on the ball more from the left side. Portugal looking good in shape though and still a danger going forward themselves.

    Ronaldo Makes Early Statement

    CR7 penalty gives Portugal early lead

    Real Madrid Teammate Fouled CR7

    10'

    Costa knocks one down for Silva in the box, but he skies his effort over the bar, right-footed.

    8'

    How do Spain react to this initial setback? Not much possession for them in the first five minutes, but they're starting to see the ball now. Iniesta and Costa both coming very deep to get involved.

    What a Start!

    Cristiano takes, Cristiano scores! Buries it in fact, and it's already 1-0.

    3' - GOAL!

    Portugal 1-0 Spain Cristiano Ronaldo, penalty