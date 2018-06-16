Portugal vs. Spain: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Portugal (National Football)vsSpain (National Football)
Portugal face Spain in their first World Cup group game on Friday. Ronaldo faces his Real Madrid teammates at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, while Spain are recovering from sacking their coach. This will be Hierro's first game in charge of Spain.
Portugal 2-1 Spain (HT)
Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo pen 3' 44', Diego Costa 23'
Lineups: POR - Rui Patricio; Cedric, Fonte, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Carvalho, Moutinho, B Silva; Guedes, Cristiano. ESP - De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Iniesta; Isco, D Silva, Costa.
"It was at this moment..."
Sensational stuff. Spain so dangerous down the left through Alba-Iniesta-Isco but Portugal's transitions have been sublime, particularly with Ronaldo's flicks
What is Fernando Hierro saying in his first #ESP half-time team talk? "Who are you and what have you done with the real David de Gea?" #WorldCup #PORESP https://t.co/wFJckcmM4L
De Gea...did similar right before the #WorldCup too... not the best time to lose form!
Worse than Loris Karius, by the way. *backs away*
Ronaldo Does It Again!
David de Gea is going to want that one back 🙈 https://t.co/dQ8IiId1iN
Half time
Portugal 2-1 Spain
DE GEA HOWLER!
Oh what has just happened?! Guedes mis-controls, Cristiano shoots from 20 yards...it's straight at De Gea but the Spanish goalkeeper just lets it roll through his hands and into the net! Awful error, Portugal back ahead!
GOAL! #POR 2-1 #ESP Did we really just see that? David de Gea drops an absolute clanger as Cristiano Ronaldo's shot from distance goes right through him. Wow #WorldCup #PORESP https://t.co/1Vkqw7OAU7
World Cup 2018: Diego Costa's solo goal pulls Spain level against Portugalvia BBC SportSpain vs. Portugal - June 16, 2018
43' - GOAL!
Portugal 2-1 Spain Cristiano Ronaldo
41'
Final few minutes of an absolutely brilliant half of football. Costa is fouled by Pepe, definitely could have been a yellow card.
Spain's passing is a great geometry class
38'
Busquets reaches a corner, but heads over the bar. Pepe has a word with the referee - he has to be frustrated after his part in the goal. Not a foul on him by Costa, despite the defender going down.
Costa goal shouldn't have counted but can't deny Spain don't deserve to be losing. Portugal kept them at bay first 20 minutes but they've gradually been pushing Seleção further and further back.
35'
So close to a Spain second! Alba gets down the left, Isco finds him, Iniesta reaches the cut-back....an inch wide of the far post! Portugal rocking.
A dive by Ronaldo and an elbow from Costa – it's just like watching the Madrid derby, this... #ESPPOR #ESP #POR #WorldCup
33'
Confirmation thanks to a lovely graphic a moment ago that Isco's shot did indeed bounce on the goalline. Bruno Fernandes loses the ball as he tries to clear, meanwhile, and back come Spain again.
Such a pace to this game Best in terms of quality we have seen so far
30'
Portugal just about getting a foothold in the game for a minute after being severely under the cosh for the last 10. Spain suddenly came to life and there's no living with them at those times.
1 - Diego Costa scored with his first ever shot on target at a World Cup. Clinical. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup https://t.co/YYfS0Oguwu
DIEGOOOOOO💪
All on his own 💪
27'
It's all happening! Isco sends an absolute missile goalward, it thunders off the bar, bounces onto the line and is cleared, just about! Spain at full throttle right now.
That was almost the goal of the tournament from Isco! #disco
23' - GOAL!
Portugal 1-1 Spain Diego Costa
Diego Costa > Portugal's Entire Defence
Diego Costa does it himself to pull Spain level!
Spain Level!
What a goal from Costa! Holds off two defenders, makes some space and absolutely lashes one home into the far bottom corner! 1-1.
COOOOSTAAAAAA!!!!! Loads of people hating on him for getting the start but no other striker in Spain (maybe Europe) scores that goal! Strength, touch, use of space. What a striker! *Great ball from Busquets too!
22'
What a chance for Portugal. They counter like lightning, three in the attack, but after Ronaldo plays in Guedes the youngster's first touch is lacking and the opportunity to shoot has gone.
20'
Rui Patricio not yet tested in goal for Portugal - but Spain are getting closer. Great feet from Iniesta sees him into the box, but Silva's eventual shot is blocked.
Don’t use the coaching situation as an excuse for this poor start by Spain. Lopetegui would’ve played this exact same XI. So many players occupying the same areas, which makes it easy for Portugal to defend and then counter. Santos has set his side up perfectly.
16'
Yellow card for Busquets, free-kick to Portugal. The midfielder loses possession then follows through a challenge on Guedes. Shooting chance from the right side, perhaps.
4 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the fourth player to score in four separate World Cup tournaments (also Pelé, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler). Greats. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup https://t.co/9xi1WDlGYh
13'
Spain with plenty more possession in the last few minutes, with Isco getting on the ball more from the left side. Portugal looking good in shape though and still a danger going forward themselves.
Fernando Hierro probably isn't the best manager at the World Cup but he might be be the best former player among the managers. Only real rival for that is Didier Deschamps.
Ronaldo Makes Early Statement
CR7 penalty gives Portugal early lead
Cristiano Ronaldo gets the opener! He draws the penalty and buries it to give Portugal an early 1-0 lead against Spain.
Real Madrid Teammate Fouled CR7 🙈
Nacho won't be forgetting this 🙈
10'
Costa knocks one down for Silva in the box, but he skies his effort over the bar, right-footed.
Thought that a definite penalty. Nacho just done by speed of Ronaldo's feet.
8'
How do Spain react to this initial setback? Not much possession for them in the first five minutes, but they're starting to see the ball now. Iniesta and Costa both coming very deep to get involved.
Four years ago, Spain were thrashed by the Netherlands in a match we put in our top 10. How will they fair tonight after going 1-0 down? #PORESP #WorldCup https://t.co/WF2QhLxP99 https://t.co/nI3wu9axud
What a Start!
Cristiano takes, Cristiano scores! Buries it in fact, and it's already 1-0.
8 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in eight consecutive major tournaments (World Cup, European Championships, Copa America). Legend. #PORESP #POR #WorldCup
3' - GOAL!
Portugal 1-0 Spain Cristiano Ronaldo, penalty
Reaction
What a fantastic half of football—and what an error at the end to gift Portugal the lead!