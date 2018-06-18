Sweden vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Sweden and South Korea kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The match hands both nations a real shot at making a splash in the tournament, as their Group F was blown wide open by Mexico’s shock win over Germany on Sunday. A win for either side would put them in with a real shot at qualification, with Joachim Low’s Germany now playing catch-up. Sweden no longer have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks, but they are a solid unit and it will be an excellent test for South Korea.

    Granqvist Gives Sweden the Lead!

    VAR Awards Sweden a Penalty

    We're Now at 32 Fouls in 61 Minutes

    Cho Comes Up with Another Big Save for South Korea

    Yikes

    Koo Strikes the Side Netting with South Korea's 1st Attempt of the 2nd Half!

    Forsberg Skies HIs Attempt Away from Goal

    Sweden put together a nice buildup early in the second half, but Forsberg wasted the opportunity, as his shot from the top of the box soars into the stands.

    46' 2nd Half Is Underway!

    The first half was choppy, filled with fouls and devoid of quality scoring opportunities. Will both teams increase their play in the final third during the final 45 minutes?

    We See You Zlatan

    Now, can Sweden give him something to dance about?

    Was This a Penalty?

    Ki Sung-Yueng got the ball with his slide tackle on Ola Toivonen, but in the aftermath took out the Swedish forward. Sweden were not happy with the no call from the referee.

    37' Granqvist Comes Up With 2 Big Plays For Sweden

    Thirty-three-year-old Andreas Granqvist eventually catches up to Son after the winger's run down the right wing, as he slides and blocks his cross. A minute later, Granqvist intervenes in the penalty area with his second block.

    Park Joo-Ho Forced Off with an Injury

    Cho Denies Berg!

    Berg gets a golden chance to score from close range, but Cho rushes out and denies the shot in the 20th minute. Berg had to do much better with his attempt.

    Early Yellow Card for the South Korea Striker

    South Korea Targeting Their 6'6" Striker Early

    South Korea are off to a better start in the opening 10 minutes. They've attacked Sweden on both wings with a bit of success, while the European side are still working their way into the game.

    1' Game Is Underway!

    Sweden and South Korea are underway! A win by either team would help them keep pace with Mexico, who beat Germany Sunday. A draw or loss would hurt both teams with Germany left on their respective schedules.

    Keep an Eye on Son for South Korea

