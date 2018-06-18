Sweden vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Sweden and South Korea kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The match hands both nations a real shot at making a splash in the tournament, as their Group F was blown wide open by Mexico’s shock win over Germany on Sunday. A win for either side would put them in with a real shot at qualification, with Joachim Low’s Germany now playing catch-up. Sweden no longer have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks, but they are a solid unit and it will be an excellent test for South Korea.
VAR punishes the substitute Kim. Takes out Claeson. #SWE penalty courtesy of the review. The captain Granqvist finishes with ease. 1-0. They finally finish. Park injury looms large. Kim's challenge was rash.
That's a clear penalty kick. Speedy and excellent use of VAR from the referee
VAR Awards Sweden a Penalty
Lovely from #VAR #SWE penalty
We're Now at 32 Fouls in 61 Minutes
Summary of #KOR-#SWE: Brief action. Whistle. Brief action. Whistle. Brief acti...
Cho Comes Up with Another Big Save for South Korea
Cho Hyun-woo to the rescue again, after another dangerous set piece from Sweden #SWEKOR
Yikes
LOOK AT HOW MUCH FUN WE'RE HAVING. #SWE #KOR #WorldCup https://t.co/HqH1S6kSC4
Koo Strikes the Side Netting with South Korea's 1st Attempt of the 2nd Half!
Koo! So close with a header!
Forsberg Skies HIs Attempt Away from Goal
Sweden put together a nice buildup early in the second half, but Forsberg wasted the opportunity, as his shot from the top of the box soars into the stands.
Counter for Sweden then. Down the right hand side it's Toivonen. Dinks it over to his teammate Berg. Then the pullback to Forsberg. He reels it in, cuts inside and then butchers the effort about 40 yards over the bar. The excitement. 0-0 (50)
46' 2nd Half Is Underway!
The first half was choppy, filled with fouls and devoid of quality scoring opportunities. Will both teams increase their play in the final third during the final 45 minutes?
382 - Sweden have now gone 382 minutes of play without scoring, with their last goal coming in a 2-1 defeat against Chile back in March. Blunted. #SWEKOR #WorldCup #SWE #KOR https://t.co/2Mrrq7ODVY
We See You Zlatan
Now, can Sweden give him something to dance about?
In med bollen i mål #letsgo #letthegamesbegin #wearethebest #vmguld https://t.co/hLPvCVcuRE
Halftime here in Nizhny Novgorod. #swe 0-0 #kor. Sweden dominating but haven’t converted a couple of good chances. Wonder what Zlatan is thinking ... #worldcup https://t.co/bPohWK4XNb
Was This a Penalty?
Ki Sung-Yueng got the ball with his slide tackle on Ola Toivonen, but in the aftermath took out the Swedish forward. Sweden were not happy with the no call from the referee.
Ola Toivonen has to be given that penalty call there, and it has to be reviewed. Shame that is not a penalty on Ki Sung-yueng! #SWEKOR https://t.co/y41K4B5Uct
37' Granqvist Comes Up With 2 Big Plays For Sweden
Thirty-three-year-old Andreas Granqvist eventually catches up to Son after the winger's run down the right wing, as he slides and blocks his cross. A minute later, Granqvist intervenes in the penalty area with his second block.
20 - The first shot in this match came after exactly 20 minutes – the second longest wait for a first attempt in a World Cup match since 1966 (20:59, Netherlands vs Costa Rica in 2014). Shy. #SWEKOR #WorldCup #SWE #KOR https://t.co/vyIIJQPrWm
Park Joo-Ho Forced Off with an Injury
Big loss for #KOR in Park. Former Basel and Dortmund man. Experience and legs down the left. Tournament likely done. Hammy in the 27th.
What a chance for Sweden ... and WHAT A SAVE for South Korea! https://t.co/0aOhsvPVkW
Cho Denies Berg!
Berg gets a golden chance to score from close range, but Cho rushes out and denies the shot in the 20th minute. Berg had to do much better with his attempt.
What a save! Had to be the opener for #SWE. Cho Hyun-woo the least-experienced GK in the #KOR squad, too
In first 12 minutes of #SWEKOR game, we've had 9 fouls — five for Sweden and four for Korea. Rough and tumble! #WorldCup #SWE #KOR https://t.co/x7zrSomP5Q
Early Yellow Card for the South Korea Striker
Kim Shin-wook living proof that strikers cannot slide tackle to save their lives there, even if you're the size of a giant centre back. #SWE #KOR #WorldCup
South Korea Targeting Their 6'6" Striker Early
South Korea are off to a better start in the opening 10 minutes. They've attacked Sweden on both wings with a bit of success, while the European side are still working their way into the game.
🇸🇪 #SWEKOR 🇰🇷 #Worldcup ⏰ 06' | Kim Shin-Wook misses the header from a free kick pass by Son Heung Min. Sweden 0-0 South Korea | #SWE #KOR
- via Bundesligafanatic
World Cup Flashback: Sweden v Germany 1958
Sweden fans are ready to go in Russia. #SWE #SWEKOR 🎥 via @EnglishRussia1 https://t.co/UL0P0dDp2h
1' Game Is Underway!
Sweden and South Korea are underway! A win by either team would help them keep pace with Mexico, who beat Germany Sunday. A draw or loss would hurt both teams with Germany left on their respective schedules.
Just 10 mins to go until #SWEKOR! ICYMI - here are the teams 👇
🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷 “The players are aware of the performance expected of us at the #WorldCup.” Korea Republic’s @Seungwoolee is ready for #SWEKOR https://t.co/MuNpzhLqg6
Keep an Eye on Son for South Korea
🇰🇷 Sonny's @FIFAWorldCup journey begins shortly. 🙌 🆚🇸🇪 Sweden 🆚🇲🇽 Mexico 🆚🇩🇪 Germany #WorldCup https://t.co/uopP0IHVz6
FACT Marcus Berg scored eight goals in World Cup qualifying, twice as many as any of his teammates and sixth-highest total in the UEFA region. Vital. (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup https://t.co/aaAUpWfE9t
1 - South Korea have won only one of their last nine World Cup games (D3 L5) - it was in their opening match of the 2010 edition against Greece (2-0). Struggle. #SWEKOR #WorldCup #SWE #KOR https://t.co/25KklDUMgP
Viktor Claesson: "We have a team that works very well together, which should not be underestimated" Are you backing #SWE today? #SWEKOR https://t.co/kHXtKxaIoc
Granqvist Gives Sweden the Lead!