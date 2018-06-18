Copy Link Icon

Sweden vs South Korea: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Sweden (National Football) vs South Korea (National Football)

Nizhny Novgorod

Sweden and South Korea kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The match hands both nations a real shot at making a splash in the tournament, as their Group F was blown wide open by Mexico’s shock win over Germany on Sunday. A win for either side would put them in with a real shot at qualification, with Joachim Low’s Germany now playing catch-up. Sweden no longer have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks, but they are a solid unit and it will be an excellent test for South Korea.