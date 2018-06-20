Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Uruguay (National Football)vsSaudi Arabia (National Football)
After edging out Egypt in their World Cup opener, Uruguay will be looking to keep pace with Group A leaders Russia when they face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Uruguay were a long way short of their best against Egypt, with Luis Suarez particularly disappointing, but peaking early is not the route to success at a major tournament. As such, the South Americans will be keen to show improvement from their opening game, and a meeting with Saudi Arabia—who were thumped by Russia—is the ideal platform.
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (2H)
Luis Suarez 22'
Lineups: URU - Muslera, Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Sanchez, Vecino, Bentancur, Rodriguez, Suarez, Cavani. KSA - Alowais, Osama, Ali, Alburayk, Yasser, Salman, Hatan, Otayf, Taiseer, Salem, Fahad.
Somewhere, George Graham is watching this and loving every second! 😂 https://t.co/iHHvnN8U5r
54'
Alowais kicks the ball straight out of play, attempting to find a defender about 15 yards away from him. Sums up this game, in all honesty.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Luis Suarez - the first player to score at three different editions of the #WorldCup for @Uruguay! https://t.co/B2xfSuZd47
49'
Not much more inventive from either side so far in this half. Uruguay will be through with this scoreline of course.
Second half
Back underway, Saudi Arabia need to find a way to goal.
World leagues whose players have scored the most goals in #Russia2018 : La Liga #ESP: 15 (6 Real Madrid + 4 Atlético + 3 Villarreal + 2 Barcelona) Premier League #ENG: 8 Bundesliga #GER: 5 Premier Russia #RUS: 5 Series A #ITA: 3
#URU 1-0 #KSA HT Suarez's first half goal is the difference between the two sides at the break For more first half stats -- https://t.co/UMfAxW2Htw https://t.co/IrNLjIrWfl
Football365 @F365
Another disappointing half of football for Uruguay who seem to know they can win this without expending too much energy. Need to kill it off to avoid potential embarrassment though
Not a good half for Taiseer Al-Jassim #KSA - Lost Suarez for the opening goal - Pulled his hamstring - World Cup over.
Reaction
Not pretty to watch, this one. Uruguay ahead and then have done absolutely nothing.
Uruguay are the most European South American team about and it's absolutely no craic to watch whatsoever.
Half time
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
43'
Cavani briefly threatens for Uruguay with some nice feet inside the area, but he's crowded out. Uruguay playing at such a low tempo here.
KSA sub
Almogahwi on for Taiseer
Uruguay's All-Time Top Scorer Striker Again 💪
Suarez isn’t missing this time 🔫 https://t.co/YjKtHud0iC
39'
Taiseer overstretches and that's his hamstring gone, his game over and his World Cup at an end.
#KSA knocking it around nicely, Otayf at the centre of it. Albulayhi quite the upgrade on the other Hawsawi at centre-back. Quite a lot more composed than that disaster of an opener, but still not particularly threatening. #WorldCup
34'
Half an opening for Saudi Arabia, but Otayf spurns the chance to shoot, cutting back inside instead and losing the ball. Uruguay not exactly playing at full speed here.
Starting to question the substantial bet I made on Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup.
What a Legend
6 - Luis Suarez 🇺🇾 at the World Cup: 1st Uruguayan player to score in 3 different World Cups (2010, 2014 & 2018) Uruguay's 2nd joint top scorer in the World Cup (6 goals - alongside Forlan) Cannibal. #URUKSA #WorldCup https://t.co/mmVmbxSxkN
30'
Cavani down with an injury to his ankle. Otayf put the tackle in, but no foul given. Uruguay defending at the moment, not looking too worried by it.
Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking
Yet another set-piece goal, and yet I've seen no criticism of the widespread "man-marking" system that keeps costing teams
27'
Decent hit from Otayf, but Muslera tips it over. Long hour ahead for Saudi Arabia though.
Luis Suárez is the first player to score in three World Cups for Uruguay. 🇺🇾
Suarez Pounces to Get Uruguay Rolling
What was the Saudi keeper doing? (🎥US Only)
Luis Suarez taps it home! The ball lands at his feet on the corner and he taps it home to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead. https://t.co/gsBC1qFq5Y
Opening Goal!
Oh dear, Alowais. He comes for a corner, completely misses his punch and Suarez is stood behind him to tap home.
22' - GOAL!
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia Luis Suarez
18'
Very quiet opening period to the match. Saudi Arabia struggling with Uruguay moving down the channels at pace.
Don't look now, but #KSA is keeping up with #URU... https://t.co/XmxT1y1EVz
12'
Already a couple of half-chances for Uruguay. Cavani spins one over the bar from close range, then Suarez has an effort deflected behind. Should have been a corner, not given.
💯 up for Luis Suarez #WorldCup https://t.co/CAXnFr0jAt
7'
After an argument with a team-mate, Alburayk takes the free-kick for Saudi Arabia...but hits the wall. Anticlimatic.
100 - @LuisSuarez9 , today, will play his 100th international cap with #URU, being the sixth one to reach this milestone (Maxi Pereira, Diego Godin, Diego Forlan, Cristian Rodriguez and Edinson Cavani). Pistolero. https://t.co/ju0fYFJh4O
4'
Confident start on the ball from Saudi Arabia. A defeat today and they are out, a win for Uruguay and they are through.
Kick-off
We are underway!
¡Inició el partido! #URU - #KSA https://t.co/IVuRPNB9cD
Luis Suarez Is a Legend 🙌
—100 games —51 goals —One bite —One handball It’s been eventful for Luis Suarez 🇺🇾 https://t.co/PAwX9KN2O3
Anthems
The players are out and the anthems are done. We're almost ready to go.
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia https://t.co/LljdLLrt77
World Cup Round 1...on FIFA 🔥
Ronaldo's free-kick, Neymar onslaught...all the best moments replicated 🎮
🇧🇷: R1 + ⭕️ 🇨🇭: 🔲, 🔲, 🔲, 🔲, 🔲 🇲🇽: 🔺, L2 + ➡️, ⭕️ 🇦🇷, 🇵🇪: 🙈 This was the #WorldCup first round on FIFA 🎮 https://t.co/wl3j67BsDj
World Cup Live: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
58'
A few forays forward from Uruguay, but not a single shot at the end. Double change time.
URU subs: Laxalt and Torreira on, Rodriguez and Vecino