Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

After edging out Egypt in their World Cup opener, Uruguay will be looking to keep pace with Group A leaders Russia when they face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Uruguay were a long way short of their best against Egypt, with Luis Suarez particularly disappointing, but peaking early is not the route to success at a major tournament. As such, the South Americans will be keen to show improvement from their opening game, and a meeting with Saudi Arabia—who were thumped by Russia—is the ideal platform.

    Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (2H)

    Luis Suarez 22'

    Lineups: URU - Muslera, Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Sanchez, Vecino, Bentancur, Rodriguez, Suarez, Cavani. KSA - Alowais, Osama, Ali, Alburayk, Yasser, Salman, Hatan, Otayf, Taiseer, Salem, Fahad.

    58'

    A few forays forward from Uruguay, but not a single shot at the end. Double change time.

    URU subs: Laxalt and Torreira on, Rodriguez and Vecino

    54'

    Alowais kicks the ball straight out of play, attempting to find a defender about 15 yards away from him. Sums up this game, in all honesty.

    49'

    Not much more inventive from either side so far in this half. Uruguay will be through with this scoreline of course.

    Second half

    Back underway, Saudi Arabia need to find a way to goal.

    Reaction

    Not pretty to watch, this one. Uruguay ahead and then have done absolutely nothing.

    Half time

    Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

    43'

    Cavani briefly threatens for Uruguay with some nice feet inside the area, but he's crowded out. Uruguay playing at such a low tempo here.

    KSA sub

    Almogahwi on for Taiseer

    Uruguay's All-Time Top Scorer Striker Again 💪

    39'

    Taiseer overstretches and that's his hamstring gone, his game over and his World Cup at an end.

    34'

    Half an opening for Saudi Arabia, but Otayf spurns the chance to shoot, cutting back inside instead and losing the ball. Uruguay not exactly playing at full speed here.

    What a Legend

    30'

    Cavani down with an injury to his ankle. Otayf put the tackle in, but no foul given. Uruguay defending at the moment, not looking too worried by it.

    27'

    Decent hit from Otayf, but Muslera tips it over. Long hour ahead for Saudi Arabia though.

    Suarez Pounces to Get Uruguay Rolling

    What was the Saudi keeper doing? (🎥US Only)

    Opening Goal!

    Oh dear, Alowais. He comes for a corner, completely misses his punch and Suarez is stood behind him to tap home.

    22' - GOAL!

    Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia Luis Suarez

    18'

    Very quiet opening period to the match. Saudi Arabia struggling with Uruguay moving down the channels at pace.

    12'

    Already a couple of half-chances for Uruguay. Cavani spins one over the bar from close range, then Suarez has an effort deflected behind. Should have been a corner, not given.

    7'

    After an argument with a team-mate, Alburayk takes the free-kick for Saudi Arabia...but hits the wall. Anticlimatic.

    4'

    Confident start on the ball from Saudi Arabia. A defeat today and they are out, a win for Uruguay and they are through.

    Kick-off

    We are underway!

    Luis Suarez Is a Legend 🙌

    Anthems

    The players are out and the anthems are done. We're almost ready to go.

    World Cup Round 1...on FIFA 🔥

    Ronaldo's free-kick, Neymar onslaught...all the best moments replicated 🎮

