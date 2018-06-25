Russia vs. Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Russia (National Football)vsUruguay (National Football)
Top spot in Group A is up for grabs as host nation Russia and Uruguay face off at Samara Arena on Monday. Russia came into the World Cup with little form to their name, but they have been impressive in seeing off Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A clash with Luis Suarez and Co. is a far tougher prospect, but the home fans will be confident of a positive showing. And with their superior goal difference (plus-seven), a draw would be enough to top the group.
Uruguay 3-0 Russia: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani strike to seal Group A top spotvia Evening StandardRussia vs. Uruguay - June 25, 2018
Uruguay top Group A! 🇺🇾 https://t.co/KmPEMu1LOH
FT: #URU 3-0 #RUS. With Russia reduced to 10 early, hardly a taxing evening’s work for Uruguay. Laxalt was very impactful from LB, Nandez tireless and effective in midfield and Bentancur his usual, smooth self. Godin dominant, gobbled up Dzyuba. #WorldCup
El Matador Struck Late
Edinson Cavani made it 3-0 with a close-range finish (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Cavani FINALLY gets his goal! https://t.co/PZqOGuMXG7
El Matador 🙌
Cavani scores his first goal of World Cup 2018 🇺🇾
💥 Edinson Cavani 💥 https://t.co/M9rNcf0Uo6
Cavani Scores Late for Uruguay
3-0 Cavani's got his goal. Suarez header at corner, Akinfeev saves but Cavani there on the rebound.
Smolov nearly helped pull one back for Russia! https://t.co/x2odABphF6
Really feels like, in this heat, if you'd given Uruguay and Russia the option to shake hands and go shower after the second goal and the red card, they both might have taken it.
Suarez trying to give Cavani a goal - but neither of them the quickest at this point.
Denis Cheryshev is the 6th player in #WorldCup history with a goal and an own goal in the same tournament. Russia also became the 3rd team to record an own goal and red card in the same World Cup match since red cards were introduced in 1970 (2006 Italy, 2014 Honduras). #URURUS https://t.co/jwa6t0HHaN
The crowd have really picked up in this second half. Having been silenced by #URU in the first 45 minutes they've really got behind their team since the break. As the below shows #RUS are having a go. ➡ https://t.co/M8rdrKze2J #bbcworldcup #worldcup #URU #RUS #URURUS https://t.co/NzutzuaK8s
Uruguay Fans Enjoying the 2-0 Lead
Uruguay haven't created a ton of chances since the half-time break, and neither have Russia. Suarez, Cavani and Co. are on track to top Group A to face the second-place team in Group B in the round of 16, while Russia is in line for a matchup with the Group B winner.
💪🇺🇾💪 #URURUS https://t.co/QQGcPKbYjr
Substitutions
Smolov comes on for Miranchuk, as Russia make their third change. De Arrascaeta replaces Bentancur for Uruguay.
Uruguayans LOVED how that first half went. 🇺🇾 🎥: cabuchalja/Twitter https://t.co/kCQw7V4ojG
Vecino and Torreira both have more than 90.9% pass completion so far against Russia. Impressive duo. #URU #RUS #WorldCup
46' 2nd Half is Underway!
Russia make their second chance out of the break, as Kuziaev replaces Gazinskii. Fernandes came on for Cheryshev at the end of the first half after Smolnikov was sent off.
As it stands right now, Uruguay tops Group A with Russia in second. https://t.co/LtKAkRgoXF
Uruguay in Total Control at the Half
HT // @Uruguay look set to top Group A after an impressive first-half in Samara... #URURUS https://t.co/is1pXEVShc
Uruguay's 2nd Goal Officially Called a Cheryshev Own Goal
There have been six own goals in the tournament, which is one more than Harry Kane scored for England in two games.
With the Denis Cheryshev own goal, the 2018 #WorldCup has matched the 1998 World Cup for the most own goals in a single tournament with 6. https://t.co/lc0mra4YWX
Moment of Madness Sees Russia Down to 10 Men
Smolnikov sent off and this could get ugly 😬(🎥 US only, tap to view)
Things go from bad to worse for Russia as Smolnikov is shown his second yellow! The hosts will play the final 55 minutes with 10 men. https://t.co/3VJ0VQ869T
Uruguay Should Cruise to 1st Place in Group
Smolnikov picks up his 2nd yellow. Can't have any complaints. On a yellow and completely takes out Laxalt. Mindless. And #URU most certainly now will win the game and Group A.
Russia Down to 10 Men
RED CARD! Things go from bad to worse for Russia, as Igor Smolnikov draws a second yellow, leaving Russia with 10 men down 2-0 in the 37th minute.
Uruguay fans enjoying their 2-0 lead in Samara. #URURUS https://t.co/MfY1eJj8fa
Suarez Gets His Second Goal of the Tournament 🇺🇾
Luis Suarez makes his mark at the World Cup 🇺🇾 https://t.co/YKGPxy6gIV
Uruguay Putting the Hurt on Russia
2-0 up and flying (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Uruguay get another! A long distance shot deflects into the back of the net to put Uruguay up 2-0. https://t.co/RvwB8oKOcy
Live at 2PM ET — Spain vs. Morocco
Wicked deflection. Uruguay in pole position now. This team has the balance of defensive strength and attacking threats that could see them go far in the competition
GOAL URUGUAY!
The shot appears to deflect off Cheryshev into the back of the net.
2-0 Uruguay already - corner half cleared to Laxalt and his pretty wild bouncer deflected and wrongfoots Akinfeev completely.
Dzyuba Trying to Create Chances for Russia
Dzyuba is unstoppable in the air and shows it with his knockdown to Cheryshev, he shot is right a Muslera. #URU #RUS #WorldCup
Suarez Rocket Gets Uruguay Started
Uruguay on course to finish top of Group A (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Luis Suarez puts Uruguay up 1-0 on Russia early in the game! https://t.co/0Sa3aYzS5Y
Luis Suárez leads way for Uruguay to spoil 10-man Russia’s party