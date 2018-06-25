Copy Link Icon

Russia vs. Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Samara

Top spot in Group A is up for grabs as host nation Russia and Uruguay face off at Samara Arena on Monday. Russia came into the World Cup with little form to their name, but they have been impressive in seeing off Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A clash with Luis Suarez and Co. is a far tougher prospect, but the home fans will be confident of a positive showing. And with their superior goal difference (plus-seven), a draw would be enough to top the group.