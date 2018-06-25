Russia vs. Uruguay: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Top spot in Group A is up for grabs as host nation Russia and Uruguay face off at Samara Arena on Monday. Russia came into the World Cup with little form to their name, but they have been impressive in seeing off Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A clash with Luis Suarez and Co. is a far tougher prospect, but the home fans will be confident of a positive showing. And with their superior goal difference (plus-seven), a draw would be enough to top the group.

    El Matador Struck Late

    Edinson Cavani made it 3-0 with a close-range finish (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    El Matador 🙌

    Cavani scores his first goal of World Cup 2018 🇺🇾

    Cavani Scores Late for Uruguay

    Uruguay Fans Enjoying the 2-0 Lead

    Uruguay haven't created a ton of chances since the half-time break, and neither have Russia. Suarez, Cavani and Co. are on track to top Group A to face the second-place team in Group B in the round of 16, while Russia is in line for a matchup with the Group B winner.

    Substitutions

    Smolov comes on for Miranchuk, as Russia make their third change. De Arrascaeta replaces Bentancur for Uruguay.

    46' 2nd Half is Underway!

    Russia make their second chance out of the break, as Kuziaev replaces Gazinskii. Fernandes came on for Cheryshev at the end of the first half after Smolnikov was sent off.

    Uruguay in Total Control at the Half

    Uruguay's 2nd Goal Officially Called a Cheryshev Own Goal

    There have been six own goals in the tournament, which is one more than Harry Kane scored for England in two games.

    Moment of Madness Sees Russia Down to 10 Men

    Smolnikov sent off and this could get ugly 😬(🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Uruguay Should Cruise to 1st Place in Group

    Russia Down to 10 Men

    Suarez Gets His Second Goal of the Tournament 🇺🇾

    Uruguay Putting the Hurt on Russia

    2-0 up and flying (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    GOAL URUGUAY!

    The shot appears to deflect off Cheryshev into the back of the net.

    Dzyuba Trying to Create Chances for Russia

    Suarez Rocket Gets Uruguay Started

    Uruguay on course to finish top of Group A (🎥 US only, tap to view)