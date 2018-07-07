Russia vs Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Russia and Croatia face off in a World Cup quarter-final with a semi-final clash against England on the line. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic have led Croatia's progress through the tournament so far but a penalty shoot-out against Denmark almost saw them out. Russia beat Spain on a shoot-out too and it's anyone's guess which way this quarter-final will go.
Denis Cheryshev 31', Andrej Kramaric 39'
Lineups: RUS - Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Cheryshev, Kuzyaev, Zobnin, Golovin, Samedov, Dzyuba. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic, Modric, Rakitic, Rebic, Kramaric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
8/10 - With Cherysev´s goal, #RUS scored eight goals in their last 10 shots on target in #Rusia2018. Snipers. https://t.co/rmLAureX1N
HALF-TIME #RUS 1 -1 #CRO: All-square at the break. It's been an even game all the way through. Russia stopping Croatia from playing, and with the crowd behind them they look really dangerous going forward. #WorldCup https://t.co/HaqA7RIDeC
Half time
44'
Last minute. Russia mount a raid down the left as Cheryshev tries to beat Vrsaljko, but the full-back defends well.
Two minutes added on.
A lovely header from Andrej Kramaric 👌🏻 #WorldCup https://t.co/mJHXDPRvPC
42'
Just a few minutes to go before the break; both goals have come out of nothing really. Another very close match here.
Croatia please, just to save us from the headlines and hot takes on London-Moscow relations and jokes about poisoning spies by people who have never watched a game of football in their life...
Croatia Are Level with Russia (🎥 US Only)
Mandzukic picks out Kramaric and it's 1-1
#MundialTelemundo ¡La fiesta duró poco! Andrej Kramaric empata el encuentro y pone en la pelea a #CRO ante #RUS . Así lo narró 🎙 @sadovnik1965 https://t.co/60nPUBfAwJ
All Square!
Croatia break down the left, Mandzukic finds space and clips a cross to Kramaric, who is unmarked and stoops to glance home a header for 1-1.
Almost certainly the first day a past (Kramaric) and present (Maguire) Leicester player have scored in a World Cup quarter-final.
39' - GOAL!
38'
Strinic booked now for pulling back his man.
I like Croatia, and picked them (like everyone does?) as dark horses. But even if they win this game, they're not that scary. They beat a meltdown Argentina side and that's about it.
35'
Lovren is yellow carded for smashing through the back of Dzyuba. Fernandes gets in down the right but clips the ball out of play. Croatia rattled right now.
Russia Can't Be Stopped 😱
Certified banger had Russia 1-0 up vs. Croatia (🎥 US Only, Tap to view)
#MundialTelemundo ¡Que siga la ilusión! @Cheryshev anota un verdadero golazo y pone a soñar a toda #RUS . Así lo narra 🎙 @sadovnik1965 https://t.co/TQ5d5QiXay
HAMMER STRIKE!!
Cheryshev picks it up, neat one-two with Dzyuba...and then absolutely spanks it top bins, brilliant hit and Russia are ahead out of nothing!
Here we go... WHAT A STRIKE from Denis Cheryshev. That is sensational and Russia have the lead against Croatia #RUSCRO
31' - GOAL!
Russia 1-0 Croatia Denis Cheryshev
30'
Perisic glances a low header goalward, but wide of the far post. Samedov is then fouled by Strinic at the other end; crossing chance for Russia...curled straight at Subasic.
Have to say, Mario Fernandes has been fantastic in this World Cup
26'
Russia chasing shadows over the last five minutes, but they've shown against Spain they're capable of doing that to good effect.
22'
Lots of possession for Croatia, but it's in deep areas at the moment. Not hurting Russia, but not letting them have the ball either.
We're rooting for an England - Russia semi-final, as we don't have an exhibition on the history of Croatian football at the moment... 🇷🇺 https://t.co/P8NHk2gT74 https://t.co/LbW0bxmH2n
18'
Rakitic fires the free-kick over. At the other end, Fernandes gets onto a long pass and finds Samedov, but his touch in the box lets him down.
#CRO's Rebic has been great so far. Wriggled away from challenges at least three times to create something.
14'
Rebic again proving the key man in Croatia's attack so far. He takes on three and wins a free-kick just outside the box. Shooting chance.
Mandzuikic doing his best Marcus Berg impression there #CRO
10'
Croatia just starting to dominate possession now after Russia's early burst. Golovin is essentially a second striker in these early stages, waiting to lead counters. Mandzukic is free in the box as Vrsaljko crosses low - but the striker miscues and shoots straight up in the air.
This English media portrayal of Artyom Dzyuba as some sort of Andy Carroll on speed is highly amusing
6'
Dzyuba rockets a volley in from 10 yards but Lovren makes a brave block. At the other end Rebic turns Kudriashov with ease and drills in a low cross which Akinfeev has to parry behind.
It's actually what looks like 4-4-2 from Cherchesov. Brave enough. Can one of the slowest duo of centre backs at the World Cup - Ignashevich & Kutepov - cope with #CRO attacking threat?
2'
Early run forward from Cheryshev after a neat lay-off from Dzyuba, but Vida goes all the way with him and deflects the shot away.
Croatia: here’s our golden generation, may I recommend a Kovacic, a Rakitic or maybe a Luk- Mirabelli: I’ll take a Kalinic, a Strinic and an Alen Halilovic please.
Kick-off!
Underway in Sochi!
One spot remains in the semi-finals... Let's find out who's claiming it! #RUSCRO // #WorldCup https://t.co/HNye4iRZZH
Home Soil
Russia have beaten Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Spain - on penalties - to get this far. Can they go one further?
#RUS seen as the underdogs, Yuri Zhirkov starts from the bench after suffering a calf injury. In their shootout victory over Denmark, #CRO's Subašić became the first goalkeeper to save 3 penalties in a #WorldCup game. The winner goes on to play #ENG in Moscow on Weds. #RUSCRO https://t.co/kxp5RQ61Za
Make it happen, @Ibra_official 🍟 https://t.co/pGMmqPQVY4
World Cup Immortalised on Beer Mats
World Cup Live: Russia vs. Croatia
30 Mins to KO
Rakitic, Modric and Rebic have been stand-outs for Croatia during the World Cup. Will they lead the side to the last four today?
#CRO #CRO #CRO #CRO They reached the semi-finals in 1998... can @HNS_CFF do it again? #RUSCRO // #WorldCup https://t.co/KzqLyNgpTf
Who Will Face England?
So England await Russia or Croatia in the semi-final and the teams are in. RUS - Kudriashov at left-back, Cheryshev returns to the starting XI and Dzyuba starts up front. CRO - Kramaric gets the nod to start off Mandzukic, so Rakitic and Modric are in a midfield pairing.
Wow... What a feeling! World Cup Semi Final. Bring it on 🏴🦁❤️ https://t.co/VlzZx5Lo1U
Keep It Clean, Lads
A combined 13 players enter #RUSCRO on yellow cards, including top stars on each side. Another would keep them out of the semifinal https://t.co/6tnXyzP2xN https://t.co/v0BAGxPf6R
Reaction
All square at the break after an entertaining half.