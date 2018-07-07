Copy Link Icon

Russia vs Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Russia (National Football) vs Croatia (National Football)

Sochi

Russia and Croatia face off in a World Cup quarter-final with a semi-final clash against England on the line. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic have led Croatia's progress through the tournament so far but a penalty shoot-out against Denmark almost saw them out. Russia beat Spain on a shoot-out too and it's anyone's guess which way this quarter-final will go.