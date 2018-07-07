Russia vs Croatia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

Russia (National Football) logo
Russia (National Football)
vs
Croatia (National Football) logo
Croatia (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jul 7, 2018Sochi
Karl Matchett

Russia and Croatia face off in a World Cup quarter-final with a semi-final clash against England on the line. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic have led Croatia's progress through the tournament so far but a penalty shoot-out against Denmark almost saw them out. Russia beat Spain on a shoot-out too and it's anyone's guess which way this quarter-final will go.

  1. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  2. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    Russia 1-1 Croatia

    Denis Cheryshev 31', Andrej Kramaric 39'

    Lineups: RUS - Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Cheryshev, Kuzyaev, Zobnin, Golovin, Samedov, Dzyuba. CRO - Subasic, Vrsaljko, Vida, Lovren, Strinic, Modric, Rakitic, Rebic, Kramaric, Perisic, Mandzukic.

  3. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    Reaction

    All square at the break after an entertaining half.

  6. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Half time

    Russia 1-1 Croatia

  7. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  8. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  11. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    44'

    Last minute. Russia mount a raid down the left as Cheryshev tries to beat Vrsaljko, but the full-back defends well.

    Two minutes added on.

  12. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

    42'

    Just a few minutes to go before the break; both goals have come out of nothing really. Another very close match here.

  13. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Croatia Are Level with Russia (🎥 US Only)

    Mandzukic picks out Kramaric and it's 1-1

  14. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  16. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

    All Square!

    Croatia break down the left, Mandzukic finds space and clips a cross to Kramaric, who is unmarked and stoops to glance home a header for 1-1.

  19. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    39' - GOAL!

    Russia 1-1 Croatia Andrej Kramaric

  21. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

    38'

    Strinic booked now for pulling back his man.

  22. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon17 minutes ago

    35'

    Lovren is yellow carded for smashing through the back of Dzyuba. Fernandes gets in down the right but clips the ball out of play. Croatia rattled right now.

  27. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Russia Can't Be Stopped 😱

    Certified banger had Russia 1-0 up vs. Croatia (🎥 US Only, Tap to view)

  28. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    HAMMER STRIKE!!

    Cheryshev picks it up, neat one-two with Dzyuba...and then absolutely spanks it top bins, brilliant hit and Russia are ahead out of nothing!

  29. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  33. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    31' - GOAL!

    Russia 1-0 Croatia Denis Cheryshev

  34. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

    30'

    Perisic glances a low header goalward, but wide of the far post. Samedov is then fouled by Strinic at the other end; crossing chance for Russia...curled straight at Subasic.

  36. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

    26'

    Russia chasing shadows over the last five minutes, but they've shown against Spain they're capable of doing that to good effect.

  37. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    22'

    Lots of possession for Croatia, but it's in deep areas at the moment. Not hurting Russia, but not letting them have the ball either.

  41. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    18'

    Rakitic fires the free-kick over. At the other end, Fernandes gets onto a long pass and finds Samedov, but his touch in the box lets him down.

  42. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  44. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    14'

    Rebic again proving the key man in Croatia's attack so far. He takes on three and wins a free-kick just outside the box. Shooting chance.

  46. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    10'

    Croatia just starting to dominate possession now after Russia's early burst. Golovin is essentially a second striker in these early stages, waiting to lead counters. Mandzukic is free in the box as Vrsaljko crosses low - but the striker miscues and shoots straight up in the air.

  47. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  49. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    6'

    Dzyuba rockets a volley in from 10 yards but Lovren makes a brave block. At the other end Rebic turns Kudriashov with ease and drills in a low cross which Akinfeev has to parry behind.

  51. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    2'

    Early run forward from Cheryshev after a neat lay-off from Dzyuba, but Vida goes all the way with him and deflects the shot away.

  52. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Kick-off!

    Underway in Sochi!

  56. Clock Icon5:47 pm

    Home Soil

    Russia have beaten Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Spain - on penalties - to get this far. Can they go one further?

  57. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon5:45 pm

  61. Clock Icon5:52 pm

    World Cup Immortalised on Beer Mats

    Video Play Button
    Russia vs. Croatia - July 07, 2018 logo
    Russia vs. Croatia - July 07, 2018

    World Cup Immortalised on Beer Mats

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

  62. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  64. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    World Cup Live: Russia vs. Croatia

    Russia vs. Croatia - July 07, 2018 logo
    Russia vs. Croatia - July 07, 2018

    World Cup Live: Russia vs. Croatia

    via Bleacher Report

  66. Clock Icon5:31 pm

    30 Mins to KO

    Rakitic, Modric and Rebic have been stand-outs for Croatia during the World Cup. Will they lead the side to the last four today?

  67. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon5:20 pm

    Who Will Face England?

    So England await Russia or Croatia in the semi-final and the teams are in. RUS - Kudriashov at left-back, Cheryshev returns to the starting XI and Dzyuba starts up front. CRO - Kramaric gets the nod to start off Mandzukic, so Rakitic and Modric are in a midfield pairing.

  71. Clock Icon4:50 pm

    Keep It Clean, Lads

  72. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon13 minutes ago