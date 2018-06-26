Portugal vs Iran: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
The final round of games in Group B takes place on Monday, and Portugal face off against Iran with a place in the last 16 of the World Cup at stake. After a stunning 3-3 draw with Spain and a tough 1-0 win over Morocco, Portugal are a point ahead of Iran in the standings and know a draw will be enough to take them through. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. cannot take things easy, as an Iran win would almost certainly eliminate them.
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
ITV Football @itvfootball
Both second halves are underway! Will Spain overcome Morocco and will Portugal win group B? https://t.co/cT2Xu1KboQ
B/R Football @brfootball
Outside-of-the-boot vibes 🇵🇹 https://t.co/lZAcC89Txc
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
34y 272d - Ricardo Quaresma is the oldest player to score on his first World Cup start (34 years, 272 days) since Yahya Golmohammadi for Iran against Mexico in 2006 (35 years, 84 days). Trivela. #IRNPOR #POR #WorldCup https://t.co/LxL8DI0M84
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
At halftime of both games, this is where things currently stand in Group B at the #WorldCup: - #POR will go through as winners and play #RUS. - #ESP will go through as runners up and play #URU.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven
Back Page Football @bpfootball
Stop Everything and Watch Quaresma's Golazo
Portugal lead Iran after one of this World Cup's best goals (🎥 US only, tap to view)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
OH MY, Quaresma! 😱😱 The 34-year-old rewards his manager with a beautiful outside-of-the-foot shot that finds the upper corner. https://t.co/wmhTCm7X8y
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Sensational goal by Quaresma. Loves an outside of the foot curler.
Julian Sul @TheLegendofSul
StevieV @Radioguy76
Sahra @Kaboli_
Quaresma Opens the Scoring for Portugal!
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
Quaresma!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ITV Football @itvfootball
Strike! Ronaldo shoots from about 30 yards out, but it's straightforward for Beiranvand to save. Perhaps he's got Harry Kane's tally in his mind...! @TeamMelliIran 0️⃣-0️⃣ @selecaoportugal #IRNPOR #IRN #POR #WorldCup
Ezatolahi's Header Straight at Patricio
Brett Martel @brettmartel
#Iran Ezatolahi gets a header on Jahanbakhsh's free kick but right at #Portugal keeper Patricio.
Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts
ছোট নবাব 💛💙💜💚 @iamSHR143
Raphael Honigstein @honigstein
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
A LOT of possession for #POR and plenty of territorial advantage but just one shot on target to show for it. 🖥 @BBCOne 💻 https://t.co/BazXoCDi1D #bbcworldcup #worldcup #IRN #POR #IRNPOR https://t.co/XvUieEeWkd
Spain Hit Back Immediately 🔥
Iniesta made up for that big mistake to set up Isco's equaliser (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Iniesta makes up for his mistake! A beautiful team goal ends with an Iniesta assist to Isco that makes it 1-1. https://t.co/g9FvCMJYRO
Portugal's Adrien Got Deleted 💀
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Close your legs, Adrien 🙃 https://t.co/joBqZGR06x
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
dave @DaveGhashghai
Reza @TheRezalution
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
@BBCOne @BBCFOUR #IRN 0-0 #POR #ESP 1-1 #MAR Annnnnd just like that Spain are back on top. Isco equalises just five minutes later and it's as you were in Group B. #WorldCup https://t.co/o9a6apOkov
OMG Spain, WYD!
Iniesta and Ramos combined for a howler to let Morocco lead early (🎥 US only, tap to view)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
MOROCCO TAKE THE LEAD OVER SPAIN! Iniesta and Ramos lose the ball in midfield and Boutaib takes advantage. https://t.co/s1GpylxGI5
Elsewhere in Group B, Morocco Have Scored
Paul Carr @PaulCarrTM
🇲🇦 Morocco goal! As it stands: - IRN 0-0 POR - ESP 0-1 MAR - Portugal wins the group - Spain is runner-up on GD over Iran
Football365 @F365
Jack Pitt-Brooke @JackPittBrooke
Joao Mario's Shot Goes High After Iran Mistake (US Only)
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Uh... guys. You're on the same team https://t.co/ERQAN40SnG
Ronaldo's 1st Chance of the Game Saved by Beiranvand
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
Fantastic touch by João Mário sets up chance for Ronaldo. Keeper saves.
JD @DROSE17PG
🇵🇹खेमाज🇩🇪 #CHAMPION# @Khem_Raaj7
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
#IRN believes. https://t.co/OmAgU0F8lp
ITV Football @itvfootball
KICK-OFF: Final Group B matches underway. Plenty to play for... @TeamMelliIran 🆚 @selecaoportugal @SeFutbol 🆚 @EnMaroc #IRNPOR #ESPMAR #WorldCup https://t.co/UoJe70H59T
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
hgolzari @hgolzari
Iran v Portugal Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictionsvia GoalPortugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Group B is set up for a thrilling finish! #POR advance with a win/draw #ESP advance with a win/draw #IRN advance with a win, or a draw & Spain loss by 2+ goals If Portugal and Spain get the exact same result, the first tiebreaker is Fair Play points. 👀 https://t.co/Nawqxu2aaq
Hoda Katebi @hodakatebi
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive
Cristiano Ronaldo will equal Miroslav Klose in second place for most appearances in World Cup and EUROs combined: 38 - Schweinsteiger #GER 37 - Klose #GER 37 - @Cristiano #POR 36 - Matthäus #GER 36 - Maldini ITA 34 - Lahm #GER 32 - Thuram #FRA #WorldCup #IRNPOR
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to become the first Portuguese player to score in all 3 Group Stage matches at a single #WorldCup More importantly, Portugal will advance to the Round of 16 with a win or a draw vs Iran. #IRN vs #POR - 2 ET https://t.co/Fbg9Bv03gZ
Pouneh Ahari @pounehahari
Leander Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
"It's not impossible, but we have to be conscious that there are teams stronger than ours." Cristiano Ronaldo discusses Portugal's chances at winning the FIFA World Cup and how he stays motivated to win more. https://t.co/DdTbLE3Pp5
Goal @goal
🇵🇹 #EndSars @DanZaddy
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2 - This is Iran and Portugal’s second encounter at the World Cup, after 2006. Portugal won 2-0 thanks to goals from Deco and Cristiano Ronaldo, including what was Ronaldo’s first ever goal in the tournament. Beginnings. #IRNPOR #POR #WorldCup https://t.co/fGXVWa9NLn
Goal USA @GoalUSA
Iran vs Portugal is about to kick off - but how do fans from both countries think the Group B clash will end? https://t.co/dvidgKsKgX
Adnan 🇵🇹🇩🇪 @AdnanJan7
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
The importance of Sporting Clube de Portugal and their amazing academy evident in this line-up. 8 of the 11 made in Alcochete: Rui Patricio, Cedric, José Fonte, William, Adrien, João Mário, Quaresma and Cristiano Ronaldo.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
It will be an emotional encounter for Carlos Queiroz, with his #IRN side meeting his native #POR for a place in the Round of 16. However, he's certainly not the first coach to go up against the land of his birth at a #WorldCup. DISCOVER MORE 👉 https://t.co/je5RgxhXIc https://t.co/xtej1LNnkT
Coutinhojr30 @coutinhojr30
AS English @English_AS
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
#IRNPOR // The teams are in! https://t.co/tmsdH1iunk
