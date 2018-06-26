Portugal vs Iran: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Portugal (National Football) logo
Portugal (National Football)
vs
Iran (National Football) logo
Iran (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jun 25, 2018Saransk
Joe Tansey

The final round of games in Group B takes place on Monday, and Portugal face off against Iran with a place in the last 16 of the World Cup at stake. After a stunning 3-3 draw with Spain and a tough 1-0 win over Morocco, Portugal are a point ahead of Iran in the standings and know a draw will be enough to take them through. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. cannot take things easy, as an Iran win would almost certainly eliminate them.

  1. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  2. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  3. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

  7. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  8. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  11. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    Literally Nobody Can Handle That Quaresma Goal

    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018 logo
    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018

    Literally Nobody Can Handle That Quaresma Goal

    via Bleacher Report

  12. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    Stop Everything and Watch Quaresma's Golazo

    Portugal lead Iran after one of this World Cup's best goals (🎥 US only, tap to view)

  13. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

  14. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  16. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    Quaresma Opens the Scoring for Portugal!

  19. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

  21. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Ezatolahi's Header Straight at Patricio

  22. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

  27. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

    Spain Hit Back Immediately 🔥

    Iniesta made up for that big mistake to set up Isco's equaliser (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

  28. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

    Portugal's Adrien Got Deleted 💀

  29. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  33. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  34. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    OMG Spain, WYD!

    Iniesta and Ramos combined for a howler to let Morocco lead early (🎥 US only, tap to view)

  36. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Elsewhere in Group B, Morocco Have Scored

  37. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  39. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Joao Mario's Shot Goes High After Iran Mistake (US Only)

  41. Clock Icon6:04 pm

    Ronaldo's 1st Chance of the Game Saved by Beiranvand

  42. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  44. Clock Icon6:02 pm

  46. Clock Icon6:01 pm

  47. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  49. Clock Icon5:55 pm

    Iran v Portugal Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018 logo
    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018

    Iran v Portugal Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

    Getty
    via Goal

  51. Clock Icon5:50 pm

  52. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  54. Clock Icon5:45 pm

  56. Clock Icon5:38 pm

  57. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

    Live: Spain vs. Morocco

    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018 logo
    Portugal vs. Iran - June 26, 2018

    Live: Spain vs. Morocco

    via Bleacher Report

  61. Clock Icon5:29 pm

  62. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  64. Clock Icon5:27 pm

  66. Clock Icon5:17 pm

  67. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon5:14 pm

  71. Clock Icon5:11 pm

  72. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon5:01 pm