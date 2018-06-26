Copy Link Icon

Portugal vs Iran: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Portugal (National Football) vs Iran (National Football)

Saransk

The final round of games in Group B takes place on Monday, and Portugal face off against Iran with a place in the last 16 of the World Cup at stake. After a stunning 3-3 draw with Spain and a tough 1-0 win over Morocco, Portugal are a point ahead of Iran in the standings and know a draw will be enough to take them through. But Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. cannot take things easy, as an Iran win would almost certainly eliminate them.