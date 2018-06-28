Japan vs Poland: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Japan (National Football)vsPoland (National Football)
Group H concludes on Thursday, with Japan facing off against Poland knowing that a point will be good enough to take them into the knockout stages of the World Cup. After losing their opening two games of the tournament, Poland will be heading home after their clash with Japan in Volgograd. Still, Robert Lewandowski and co can have a say in the outcome of the group as Japan currently top the group but have Colombia and Senegal breathing down their necks.
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker @davisjsn
Fantastic save by #JPN goalkeeper Kawashima to deny #POL at the back post.
Big News in the Other Group H Game
This could hurt Colombia's chances of advancing, which in turn could benefit Japan.
AS English @English_AS
James off injured.
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
No goals in Group H's matches so far today... As it stands: 1) #JPN 2) #SEN ------------- 3) #COL 4) #POL #WorldCup #JPNPOL // #SENCOL https://t.co/DUB6LYgQub
VAR Overturns Penalty in Other Group H Game
With the penalty reversal in Colombia-Senegal, we're still scoreless across Group H.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Early VAR decision goes in favor of Colombia as the ref overturns the penalty! https://t.co/gT4uGzOPR1
Live_tw_net @Live_tw_net
Cristiano Ronaldo @TeamCR7Japan
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Fabianski Makes an Early Save as Japan Puts on the Pressure
The save by Fabianski came a minute after Okazaki headed a shot wide left of the net.
Optus Sport @OptusSport
13' Japan pressing #JPNPOL Poland under the pump in the early stages, with Fabiański having to make a smart save to deny Japan the opening goal. Japan 0-0 Poland #JPNPOL #OptusSport #WorldCup
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
10 - Poland haven't kept a clean sheet in a World Cup match since beating Portugal 1-0 in 1986, conceding 23 goals in their 10 games since then. Vulnerable. #POL #JPNPOL #WorldCup https://t.co/kSnJkXKTfI
Japan-Poland Is Underway
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
KICK-OFF! TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcye6wm Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/8nyxPnxWNS #JPN 👉 @FIFAWorldCupJPN #POL 👉 @FIFAWorldCupPOL #⃣ #JPNPOL
football x outdoor @FootballOutdoor
EiF @EiFSoccer
⚽🇵🇱Ryan Hubbard 🇵🇱⚽ @Ryan_Hubbard
Japan Secure a Spot in the Knockout Round with a Win
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
3 teams. 2 spots. Here are the simple scenarios for the Group H finale: #JPN advance with a win or draw, or a #COL loss #SEN advance with a win or draw #COL advance with a win, or a draw & #JPN loss https://t.co/5Ydc7Suslj
ITV Football @itvfootball
It's been a poor tournament for Lewandowski and Poland Can he sign off with a goal this afternoon? #POL #WorldCup https://t.co/z5cUTM6OPO
- via Bleacher Report
Live: Colombia vs. Senegal
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
LittleTokyo Vibes @LTVibes
Ryan Walean (JPop) @ryandtw_jpop
- via Bleacher Report
Live: Japan vs. Poland
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
4 - Only in 2002 (5) have Japan scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than the four they've scored so far in 2018. Flair. #JPN #JPNPOL #WorldCup https://t.co/upNAGNhzEe
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
FACT Wojciech Szczesny has made only one save at this World Cup (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup #JPNPOL https://t.co/o1l4gsuC0d
Yan Graphic @gfx_yan
Goal @goal
Confucian Brewer @confucianbrewer
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Can #JPN qualify today? Find out by watching #JPNPOL, which begins in just over 30 minutes! 👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
#POL have started a World Cup with two straight defeats for their third tournament in a row (alongside 2002 and 2006). (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #WorldCup #JPNPOL https://t.co/oOnsgGLWu2
Japan Make Loads of Changes 👀
Coupe du Monde 🏆 @fifaworldcup_fr
LES COMPOSITIONS #JPN #POL #JPNPOL #CM2018 https://t.co/FRkQhKKPWY
TCD @theculturedivis
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
#JPN v #POL #SEN v #COL 🇯🇵 and 🇸🇳 need just a point to qualify. A 🇨🇴 win sees them go through. If 🇨🇴 win, 🇯🇵 need to lose by less goals than 🇸🇳 to progress. If 🇨🇴 draw and 🇯🇵 lose, 🇨🇴 go through. This group... 🤯 #WorldCup https://t.co/s5PslmwK2O
Paul Carr @PaulCarrTM
Last day of the group stage! Schedule & simplest advancing scenarios: 10 AM ET: - #SEN vs #COL - #JPN vs #POL 🇯🇵: win/draw 🇸🇳: win/draw 🇨🇴: win 2 ET: - #ENG vs #BEL - #PAN vs #TUN 🏴 🇧🇪: winner wins group; Fair Play pts decides winner if they draw
Yan Graphic @gfx_yan
°° IgorGonçalves 💀👽 @Igor_SGoncalves
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
A huge day in Group H... TEAM NEWS (1/2) // #JPNPOL #WorldCup https://t.co/3ti1MOX1O4
- via the Guardian
Japan v Poland: World Cup 2018 – live!
Lord Quavius @EnnisEra
Yan Graphic @gfx_yan
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
SHION BABEL @BABEL_ROCK
COPA90 @COPA90
アダムです '¯\_(ツ)_/¯' 🇬🇧↔️🇯🇵 @ajltucker
Falco Javazi @fjavazi
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
GengHui @tangenghui
Kat @katboado
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Son Heung Min @thehassanmalik
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Ryan Walean (JPop) @ryandtw_jpop
Ryan Walean (JPop) @ryandtw_jpop
COPA90 @COPA90
Cristiano Ronaldo @TeamCR7Japan
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
🇯🇵 GO ⚽ FORWARD 🇯🇵 @YuumaTsukumo
Susan @CirqueDuSolis
Official Cattorney @bundgaardF
sheryl @resplendentx
Kawashima Makes a Fantastic Save at the Left Post!