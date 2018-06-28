Japan vs Poland: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Japan (National Football) logo
Japan (National Football)
vs
Poland (National Football) logo
Poland (National Football)

2:00pm UTC Jun 28, 2018Volgograd
Joe Tansey

Group H concludes on Thursday, with Japan facing off against Poland knowing that a point will be good enough to take them into the knockout stages of the World Cup. After losing their opening two games of the tournament, Poland will be heading home after their clash with Japan in Volgograd. Still, Robert Lewandowski and co can have a say in the outcome of the group as Japan currently top the group but have Colombia and Senegal breathing down their necks.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon1 minute ago

    Kawashima Makes a Fantastic Save at the Left Post!

  3. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    Big News in the Other Group H Game

    This could hurt Colombia's chances of advancing, which in turn could benefit Japan.

  4. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    VAR Overturns Penalty in Other Group H Game

    With the penalty reversal in Colombia-Senegal, we're still scoreless across Group H.

  7. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  8. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  9. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  11. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    Fabianski Makes an Early Save as Japan Puts on the Pressure

    The save by Fabianski came a minute after Okazaki headed a shot wide left of the net.

  12. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

  13. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    Japan-Poland Is Underway

  14. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  16. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    Japan Secure a Spot in the Knockout Round with a Win

  19. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  21. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    Live: Colombia vs. Senegal

    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018 logo
    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018

    Live: Colombia vs. Senegal

    via Bleacher Report

  22. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon17 minutes ago

    Live: Japan vs. Poland

    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018 logo
    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018

    Live: Japan vs. Poland

    via Bleacher Report

  27. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  28. Clock Icon1:33 pm

  29. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  33. Clock Icon1:29 pm

  34. Clock Icon1:22 pm

  36. Clock Icon1:18 pm

    Japan Make Loads of Changes 👀

  37. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon1:17 pm

  41. Clock Icon1:02 pm

  42. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  44. Clock Icon12:54 pm

  46. Clock Icon12:46 pm

    Japan v Poland: World Cup 2018 – live!

    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018 logo
    Poland vs. Japan - June 28, 2018

    Japan v Poland: World Cup 2018 – live!

    Barry Glendenning
    via the Guardian

  47. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  49. Clock Icon14 minutes ago

  51. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

  52. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

  54. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

  56. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

  57. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

  61. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

  62. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

  64. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

  66. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

  67. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

  71. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

  72. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon30 minutes ago