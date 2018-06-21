France vs. Peru: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

France (National Football)
Peru (National Football)

3:00pm UTC Jun 21, 2018 Yekaterinburg
Karl Matchett

Paul Pogba's France face Peru in Group C knowing that a win will all but secure their passage to the knockout rounds. Peru are desperate for a win after a frustrating 1-0 defeat vs. Denmark in their last match.

    France 1-0 Peru (1H)

    Kylian Mbappe 33'

    Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Theo, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. PER - Gallese, Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Rodriguez, Yotun, Aquino, Cueva, Carrillo, Flores, Guerrero.

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    Opener!

    Mbappe deserves the goal, but it was a tap-in. Pogba won back possession, moves it down the left and then a deflected shot falls to Mbappe two yards out - 1-0 to France!

    33' - GOAL!

    France 1-0 Peru Kylian Mbappe

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    32'

    Best chance of the game. Peru open up France with a quick passing move and it falls to Guerrero - but he blasts it straight at Lloris, who saves with his legs. Fortunate France.

    28'

    Mbappe takes a whack in the back and needs a bit of treatment. He has been France's brightest spark today, without question.

    25'

    Guerrero into the book, much to the forward's disgust. Peru holding their own here, though neither side have really created a clear opening as yet.

    21'

    End-to-end here, impressive stuff from both sides in the final third. Neither completely secure in defence.

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    Fastest Player at World Cup...

    17'

    Two threatening moments for France, both involving Mbappe. Griezmann's shot is most threatening, forcing Gallese into a save with his knees. Advincula then bursts away down the right and Matuidi almost tears his shirt off his back; yellow card for the Frenchman.

    14'

    Varane gets up highest to head a corner goalward, but it flies just past the far post. Mbappe wants a VAR review for a pull in the box, but he was making the most of it.

    12'

    Pogba shoots from an angle and about 25 yards out; it's always swinging just wide but Gallese was uncertain and had to fly to his right to make sure.

    9'

    Pogba with one or two silky touches in midfield, and wins a free-kick. France can't make anything of it though - but then Griezmann is suddenly in after a lucky bounce...and blazes off target.

    5'

    Yotun spots Lloris off his line and tries a shot from all of 50 yards, but it floats just a little off target. Almost an embarrassing moment for the 100-cap goalkeeper.

    2'

    Fast start from France, ranging down the left with Theo looking lively.

    Kick-off!

    We are underway!

    Anthems!

    Players are out, crowd is ready, national anthems are being sung! Next it's match time.

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    10 Mins to KO

    A fantastic game earlier in this group, can France v Peru match up to it?

    Peru's Chances?

    The Peruvians will consider themselves unfortunate to have lost to Denmark last time out. They created plenty, but couldn't find the net - including missing a penalty.

    Qualifcation on the Line

    France win and they are through. Simple as that. If Peru win, the group will be wide open heading into the last round of games. And a draw...well, France will be top with Denmark and facing a key final-day fixture.

    Group C Again

    Australia have taken a point against Denmark, now France can qualify with a win against Peru. FRA - Matuidi is in for Dembele, Griezmann and Mbappe start. PER - Advincula starts at right-back again, Guerrero is in from the start up front.

    Lloris Joins the Legends

    Peru vs. France - June 21, 2018

    Football Leaders 🎖

