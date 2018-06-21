France vs. Peru: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
France (National Football)vsPeru (National Football)
Paul Pogba's France face Peru in Group C knowing that a win will all but secure their passage to the knockout rounds. Peru are desperate for a win after a frustrating 1-0 defeat vs. Denmark in their last match.
France 1-0 Peru (1H)
Kylian Mbappe 33'
Lineups: FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Theo, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud. PER - Gallese, Advincula, Ramos, Trauco, Rodriguez, Yotun, Aquino, Cueva, Carrillo, Flores, Guerrero.
Opener!
Mbappe deserves the goal, but it was a tap-in. Pogba won back possession, moves it down the left and then a deflected shot falls to Mbappe two yards out - 1-0 to France!
Great play by Pogba to win the ball and help set up Mbappé’s goal.
33' - GOAL!
France 1-0 Peru Kylian Mbappe
32'
Best chance of the game. Peru open up France with a quick passing move and it falls to Guerrero - but he blasts it straight at Lloris, who saves with his legs. Fortunate France.
Peru have got to take those kind of chances. Carved the French open Decent save but was right at Lloris
28'
Mbappe takes a whack in the back and needs a bit of treatment. He has been France's brightest spark today, without question.
25'
Guerrero into the book, much to the forward's disgust. Peru holding their own here, though neither side have really created a clear opening as yet.
I don't think Samuel Umtiti wants to mess with Paolo Guerreiro. He's not about that life #worldcup #FRAPER
21'
End-to-end here, impressive stuff from both sides in the final third. Neither completely secure in defence.
Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman
Since Euro 2016, Giroud being on the field gives 🇫🇷 a balance that they don’t have when they don’t play a “natural #9”. It allows the talent in other spots to really come thru. #WorldCup
17'
Two threatening moments for France, both involving Mbappe. Griezmann's shot is most threatening, forcing Gallese into a save with his knees. Advincula then bursts away down the right and Matuidi almost tears his shirt off his back; yellow card for the Frenchman.
Kylian Mbappe is 19. N I N E T E E N.
14'
Varane gets up highest to head a corner goalward, but it flies just past the far post. Mbappe wants a VAR review for a pull in the box, but he was making the most of it.
12'
Pogba shoots from an angle and about 25 yards out; it's always swinging just wide but Gallese was uncertain and had to fly to his right to make sure.
Can only imagine Matuidi is playing on the left to try and help with the threat of Luis Advíncula. Other than that, there’s legitimately no discernible reason why he’d be playing.
9'
Pogba with one or two silky touches in midfield, and wins a free-kick. France can't make anything of it though - but then Griezmann is suddenly in after a lucky bounce...and blazes off target.
As national anthems go, that was right up there from #PER https://t.co/AwgoStnage
5'
Yotun spots Lloris off his line and tries a shot from all of 50 yards, but it floats just a little off target. Almost an embarrassing moment for the 100-cap goalkeeper.
2'
Fast start from France, ranging down the left with Theo looking lively.
Peruvians to the left of me... Peruvians to the right... Here I am stuck in the middle with Peru. #bbcworldcup https://t.co/nf8RnAsAEe
Kick-off!
We are underway!
Anthems!
Players are out, crowd is ready, national anthems are being sung! Next it's match time.
⚽️ Today, Giroud can move within two goals of Trezeguet in the list of all-time top scorers for #FRA 5⃣1⃣ Henry 4⃣1⃣ Platini 3⃣4⃣ Trezeguet 3⃣1⃣ Giroud, Zidane #FRAPER #WorldCup https://t.co/wHSN5KJWyn
World Cup Live: France vs. Peru
10 Mins to KO
A fantastic game earlier in this group, can France v Peru match up to it?
Might as well be in Lima, to be honest. Peruvians everywhere. That will be the title of the official FIFA film of this tournament. https://t.co/bjw3tnVu7W
Peru's Chances?
The Peruvians will consider themselves unfortunate to have lost to Denmark last time out. They created plenty, but couldn't find the net - including missing a penalty.
There's a real South American atmosphere about the Ekaterinburg Arena for #FRAPER. Stands are filled with #PER fans. Incredible turnout.
Qualifcation on the Line
France win and they are through. Simple as that. If Peru win, the group will be wide open heading into the last round of games. And a draw...well, France will be top with Denmark and facing a key final-day fixture.
FACT Peru have failed to win any of their last seven World Cup matches (2D, 5L), being outscored 17-2 in those matches after beating Iran 4-1 in their last World Cup victory in 1978. (VIA @STATSOnThePitch ) #FRAPER #Worldcup https://t.co/zNcwH04bip
Group C Again
Australia have taken a point against Denmark, now France can qualify with a win against Peru. FRA - Matuidi is in for Dembele, Griezmann and Mbappe start. PER - Advincula starts at right-back again, Guerrero is in from the start up front.
Right, on to Match 2 today... Here are the teams for #FRAPER! #WorldCup https://t.co/wUNoPu9498
Lloris Joins the Legends
100 - Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷 is the 7th player to reach 100 caps with France 💯: 142 ✅ Thuram 123 ✅ Henry 116 ✅ Desailly 108 ✅ Zidane 107 ✅ Vieira 103 ✅ Deschamps 100 ✅ Lloris Club. #FRAPER #WorldCup https://t.co/urQ3jRViGC
Video Ref Pivotal as Australia and Denmark Draw
Artists in art 🎨 https://t.co/l47fRYwJ2K
