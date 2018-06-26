Australia vs. Peru: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Australia (National Football) logo
Australia (National Football)
vs
Peru (National Football) logo
Peru (National Football)

2:00pm UTC Jun 26, 2018Sochi
Joe Tansey

Australia face Peru in Group C on Tuesday at Fisht Stadium, knowing they need a win and for Denmark to falter if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup. Peru are already out after losing their first two games, but Australia can progress if Denmark fail to get at least a point against an already-qualified France. With a place in the last 16 on the line, expect the Socceroos to go for it in Sochi, Russia.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    Elsewhere in Group C....

    France and Denmark will go through despite playing a boring affair in Moscow.

  3. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

    Australia Make Their Final Change

    Irvine joins Arzani and Cahill on the field as Australian substitutes.

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  9. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  11. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

  12. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Cahill Hoping to Revive Australia's Hopes of Staying Alive

    Australia need three goals in 30 minutes to have a chance of moving on.

  13. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

  14. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  16. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  17. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  18. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

  19. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

    Guerrero Ends Australia's Hopes

    Peru's captain makes it 2-0 and lights out for the Aussies (🎥US only, tap to view)

  21. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    Guerrero Gets His Goal 🙌

    He could've missed the tournament completely but the Peru captain makes his mark

  22. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  23. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  24. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  26. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

    GOAL PERU!

    Guerrero hands the South American side a 2-0 lead! That should kill off Australia's knockout-round hopes.

  27. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Aquino Enters for Peru in Place of Yotun

  28. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  29. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  31. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  32. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  33. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  34. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  36. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    They Netted Their First Since 1982 👏

    Andre Carrillo scores a belter against Australia.

  37. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  38. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  39. Clock Icon2:47 pm

  41. Clock Icon2:36 pm

    Australia Continue to Threaten in the Final Third

  42. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  43. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  44. Clock Icon2:30 pm

    Rogic Dances Through Defense, Puts Shot on Goal

    Rogic cuts through a few defenders to put an attempt on net, but if he passed to an open Juric, the Socceroos might have scored.

  46. Clock Icon2:28 pm

  47. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  48. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  49. Clock Icon2:34 pm

    That's What the World Cup Means

  51. Clock Icon2:24 pm

  52. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  54. Clock Icon2:36 pm

    Peru with a Dagger to Australian Hearts

    The Aussies need to win but already-eliminated Peru aren't giving it up easy (🎥 US only, tap to view)

  56. Clock Icon2:20 pm

  57. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  59. Clock Icon2:19 pm

    Carrillo Opens the Scoring for Peru!

    Carrillo delivers a beautiful volleyed attempt from distance into the bottom-left part of the net!

  61. Clock Icon2:11 pm

    A High Boot from Jedinak Ends Up in a Caution

  62. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  64. Clock Icon2:10 pm

  66. Clock Icon2:08 pm

  67. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon2:07 pm

  71. Clock Icon2:06 pm

    World Cup of Penalties

    Russia 2018 has already set one record

  72. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon2:10 pm

    We're Underway in Sochi!

    Australia need a win to stay in contention for a knockout-round spot.