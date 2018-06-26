Copy Link Icon

Australia vs. Peru: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Australia (National Football) vs Peru (National Football)

Sochi

Australia face Peru in Group C on Tuesday at Fisht Stadium, knowing they need a win and for Denmark to falter if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup. Peru are already out after losing their first two games, but Australia can progress if Denmark fail to get at least a point against an already-qualified France. With a place in the last 16 on the line, expect the Socceroos to go for it in Sochi, Russia.