Australia vs. Peru: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Australia (National Football)vsPeru (National Football)
Australia face Peru in Group C on Tuesday at Fisht Stadium, knowing they need a win and for Denmark to falter if they are to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup. Peru are already out after losing their first two games, but Australia can progress if Denmark fail to get at least a point against an already-qualified France. With a place in the last 16 on the line, expect the Socceroos to go for it in Sochi, Russia.
Not ‘unlucky’- that mindset must change. Love effort but lack polish. Possession % and number of shots irrelevant & shouldn’t be mistaken for dominance. What u ultimately do with ur chances is literally all that counts. Should be primary @Socceroos focus over next 4yrs #AUSPER
Australia Make Their Final Change
Irvine joins Arzani and Cahill on the field as Australian substitutes.
Cahill Hoping to Revive Australia's Hopes of Staying Alive
Australia need three goals in 30 minutes to have a chance of moving on.
Oldest players to score at the #WorldCup representing South-American teams: Varela (#URU) - 36 years, 279 days v England in 1954 Martín Palermo (#ARG) - 36 years, 227 days v Greece in 2010 Paolo Guerrero (#PER) - 34 years, 176 days v Australia in 2018 #AUSPER
Guerrero Ends Australia's Hopes
Peru's captain makes it 2-0 and lights out for the Aussies (🎥US only, tap to view)
Guerrero Gets His Goal 🙌
He could've missed the tournament completely but the Peru captain makes his mark
GOAL PERU!
Guerrero hands the South American side a 2-0 lead! That should kill off Australia's knockout-round hopes.
Aquino Enters for Peru in Place of Yotun
Key stats: 👉 #AUS have won only one #WorldCup match after conceding the opener (W1-D2-L9), a 3-1 win against #JPN in 2006 👉 André Carrillo is the first player to score a World Cup goal for #PER since Guillermo la Rosa in 1982 #AUSPER https://t.co/FHNZczApbD
As it stands at half in Group C: - DEN 0-0 FRA - AUS 0-1 PER - France wins the group; Denmark advances as runner-up - Still something to play for in FRA-DEN: group winner likely gets an easier quarter of the draw (NGA/ARG/ISL and URU/POR as opposed to probably CRO and ESP)
They Netted Their First Since 1982 👏
Andre Carrillo scores a belter against Australia.
Australia Continue to Threaten in the Final Third
Rogic Dances Through Defense, Puts Shot on Goal
Rogic cuts through a few defenders to put an attempt on net, but if he passed to an open Juric, the Socceroos might have scored.
That's What the World Cup Means
Peru with a Dagger to Australian Hearts
The Aussies need to win but already-eliminated Peru aren't giving it up easy (🎥 US only, tap to view)
Carrillo Opens the Scoring for Peru!
Carrillo delivers a beautiful volleyed attempt from distance into the bottom-left part of the net!
A High Boot from Jedinak Ends Up in a Caution
World Cup of Penalties
Russia 2018 has already set one record
We're Underway in Sochi!
Australia need a win to stay in contention for a knockout-round spot.
Elsewhere in Group C....
France and Denmark will go through despite playing a boring affair in Moscow.