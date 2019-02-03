Copy Link Icon

Super Bowl 53 2019: Live Updates, Score, Highlights for Patriots vs. Rams

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. In the last championship meeting between these franchises, Bill Belichick won his first title as a head coach with 24-year-old Tom Brady. Four Lombardi Trophies later, they're back to add another victorious chapter to their dynasty. Los Angeles became a contender with head coach Sean McVay and an explosive offense, featuring quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and recently, C.J. Anderson as a presence in the backfield. Last offseason, the Rams acquired big-name players, Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks for a game of this magnitude. We'll find out if it's enough to dethrone the most successful NFL franchise over the last two decades.