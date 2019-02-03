Super Bowl 53 2019: Live Updates, Score, Highlights for Patriots vs. Rams

11:30pm UTC Feb 3, 2019Atlanta
Maurice Moton

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. In the last championship meeting between these franchises, Bill Belichick won his first title as a head coach with 24-year-old Tom Brady. Four Lombardi Trophies later, they're back to add another victorious chapter to their dynasty. Los Angeles became a contender with head coach Sean McVay and an explosive offense, featuring quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and recently, C.J. Anderson as a presence in the backfield. Last offseason, the Rams acquired big-name players, Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks for a game of this magnitude. We'll find out if it's enough to dethrone the most successful NFL franchise over the last two decades.

    Super Bowl Live: Pats Offense Struggling Early

    Super Bowl Live: Pats Offense Struggling Early

    Best/Worst Super Bowl Commercials as They Happen

    Best/Worst Super Bowl Commercials as They Happen

    How's the Knee, Todd Gurley?

    Gurley logged four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. He'll likely split carries with C.J. Anderson throughout this contest. One has to wonder if knee inflammation remains a factor in his lighter workload. He sat out Weeks 16 and 17 because of the injury.

    Rams Might Want to Cover Edelman 🤔

    Donald Introduces Himself to Brady

    Ramsey Tweets Regret Over Losing Fowler

    Ramsey Tweets Regret Over Losing Fowler

    Adam Wells
    Re-Defining the Meaning of Champs — 🛒

    Re-Defining the Meaning of Champs — 🛒

    The Patriots Finish Another Touchdown-less 1st Quarter in the Super Bowl

    New England continues to start slow in title games.

    Peters Giving QB Nightmares

    Down Goes Brady 💪

    Correction: It's Julian Edelman's 108th Playoff Catch 👐

    It's not exactly a gazillion but still impressive.

    Brady's 1st Sack of Playoffs

    Brady Finds Edelman for 25 Yds 🎥

    Brady Finds Edelman for 25 Yds 🎥

    Someone Tried to Silence Tony Romo 😂

    It's the Super Bowl, and he's spilling the goods on the broadcast, can't have it.

    Manny Taking the Rams

    NFL Players Calling Out SB Refs

    NFL Players Calling Out SB Refs

    We've Got YG on Our IG

    Ayee

    Can Anyone Guess the Patriots Game Plan?

    The Rams ranked 23rd against the run this season. The Patriots have 331 combined rushing yards over the last two games. You do the math. New England may try to pound the football all night.

    ICYMI: Robey-Coleman Wants to Put a Dagger in Pats 🤬

    ICYMI: Robey-Coleman Wants to Put a Dagger in Pats 🤬

    Tyler Dunne
    Kirk Cousins Weighs in from His Couch

    He's not wrong though. The Patriots moved the ball consistently in the opening quarter, but they haven't been able to score.

    Rob Gronkowski Back to Form 😤

    Gronkowski averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game this season. That's his lowest rate since his rookie year. He caught six passes for 79 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With an extra week of rest, we could see vintage Gronkowski tonight.

    Nantz Jinxed Gostkowski 🎥

    Nantz Jinxed Gostkowski 🎥

    thecheckdown
    Support Your Bros ✊

    Make-Up Call? 🤷‍♂️

    Saints fans in attendance are probably livid.

    Brady to Gronk Is Timeless

    Sideline View of Rams Picking Brady 🔥🎥

    Sideline View of Rams Picking Brady 🔥🎥

    Julian Edelman Went to the Sticks

    Brady puts the interception behind him and targets the team's leading wide receiver for a first down. The Patriots look unfazed by an early turnover.

    Suh and Fowler Tag-Team