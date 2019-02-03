Super Bowl 53 2019: Live Updates, Score, Highlights for Patriots vs. Rams
New England PatriotsvsLos Angeles Rams
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. In the last championship meeting between these franchises, Bill Belichick won his first title as a head coach with 24-year-old Tom Brady. Four Lombardi Trophies later, they're back to add another victorious chapter to their dynasty. Los Angeles became a contender with head coach Sean McVay and an explosive offense, featuring quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and recently, C.J. Anderson as a presence in the backfield. Last offseason, the Rams acquired big-name players, Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks for a game of this magnitude. We'll find out if it's enough to dethrone the most successful NFL franchise over the last two decades.
Pats Pulpit @patspulpit
- February 3, 2019
The B/R Super Bowl Experience
Scroll down for ⬇️ • Live updates • Every commercial • S--t talk with other B/R NFL fans
- February 4, 2019
- via Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams - February 03, 2019
Super Bowl Live: Pats Offense Struggling Early
- Invalid Date
- February 3, 2019
Best/Worst Super Bowl Commercials as They Happenvia Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams - February 03, 2019
Best/Worst Super Bowl Commercials as They Happen
- February 4, 2019
Doug Kyed @DougKyed
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Matt Chatham @chatham58
How's the Knee, Todd Gurley?
Gurley logged four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. He'll likely split carries with C.J. Anderson throughout this contest. One has to wonder if knee inflammation remains a factor in his lighter workload. He sat out Weeks 16 and 17 because of the injury.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
No Gurley on 3rd down
Rams Might Want to Cover Edelman 🤔
NFL @NFL
.@edelman11 finds all sorts of open space. And Tom Brady takes advantage. Move the sticks! 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/jxNm1HCoyc
Donald Introduces Himself to Brady
charles mcdonald (lakers 27-25) @FourVerts
i'm swooning https://t.co/4BGoDsnqNY
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
Herbie Teope @HerbieTeope
Ramsey Tweets Regret Over Losing Fowlervia Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams - February 03, 2019
Ramsey Tweets Regret Over Losing Fowler
- February 3, 2019
- via B/R SHOP
Re-Defining the Meaning of Champs — 🛒
- February 4, 2019
The Patriots Finish Another Touchdown-less 1st Quarter in the Super Bowl
New England continues to start slow in title games.
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Patriots first-quarter #SuperBowl scoring history with Tom Brady: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
Michael Giardi @MikeGiardi
Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN
Peters Giving QB Nightmares
Kirk Cousins @KirkCousins8
Marcus Peters has always made me nervous. Dude goes rogue 😂
Down Goes Brady 💪
NFL @NFL
The @RamsNFL's defensive front is causing problems 😤😤😤 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/XMjZOXGh9Q
Correction: It's Julian Edelman's 108th Playoff Catch 👐
It's not exactly a gazillion but still impressive.
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Edelman's "gazillionth" playoff catch 😂 @Edelman11 #SBLIII https://t.co/D86B0FfQHf
Matt Bowen @MattBowen41
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
trey wingo @wingoz
Brady's 1st Sack of Playoffs
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
First sack of the postseason on Brady 😬 https://t.co/IomPJL7WCE
- via Twitter
Brady Finds Edelman for 25 Yds 🎥
Someone Tried to Silence Tony Romo 😂
It's the Super Bowl, and he's spilling the goods on the broadcast, can't have it.
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Romo knows too much! They're trying to silence him! 😳 @tonyromo https://t.co/UDLkcLk55h
Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
Manny Taking the Rams
Yahoo Sports MLB @MLByahoosports
Manny Machado, not rooting for Boston. https://t.co/rXEgjjnEsd
- via Bleacher Report
NFL Players Calling Out SB Refs
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
New England Patriots @Patriots
We've Got YG on Our IG
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
We're in the building with @YG at #SBLIII Keep up with us on https://t.co/dj6tuI1nmZ https://t.co/uQt5bLlhCj
Ayee
James Espinoza™ @JVMES4152
Oakland!!! https://t.co/YeyYNajzvn
Andy Hart @JumboHart
Evan Lazar @ezlazar
Can Anyone Guess the Patriots Game Plan?
The Rams ranked 23rd against the run this season. The Patriots have 331 combined rushing yards over the last two games. You do the math. New England may try to pound the football all night.
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Already six different players with a rushing attempt: Sony Michel Rex Burkhead Cordarrelle Patterson James White Robert Woods Todd Gurley
ICYMI: Robey-Coleman Wants to Put a Dagger in Pats 🤬via Bleacher ReportNew England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams - February 03, 2019
ICYMI: Robey-Coleman Wants to Put a Dagger in Pats 🤬
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Kirk Cousins Weighs in from His Couch
He's not wrong though. The Patriots moved the ball consistently in the opening quarter, but they haven't been able to score.
Kirk Cousins @KirkCousins8
Wow. Uncharacteristic for the Pats. First a Brady INT that was unforced and then a missed kick by one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL. Rams HAVE to make them pay. Can’t let Pats get away with that!
- February 3, 2019
Rob Gronkowski Back to Form 😤
Gronkowski averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game this season. That's his lowest rate since his rookie year. He caught six passes for 79 yards in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With an extra week of rest, we could see vintage Gronkowski tonight.
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Gronk back at full health is scary 😤 https://t.co/dgeTuvdoKE
- February 4, 2019
David J. Chao, MD @ProFootballDoc
Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ
- via Twitter
Nantz Jinxed Gostkowski 🎥
- February 3, 2019
Support Your Bros ✊
Jerick Mckinnon @JetMckinnon1
Go get that ring CP!
- February 4, 2019
Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS
Pats Pulpit @patspulpit
- February 3, 2019
Make-Up Call? 🤷♂️
Saints fans in attendance are probably livid.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman got flagged early in Super Bowl LIII. Saints fans: https://t.co/47lcNH6Asx
Brady to Gronk Is Timeless
NFL @NFL
TB12 to GRONK! #EverythingWeGot 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/KB1lIhDJCL
- February 4, 2019
trey wingo @wingoz
The MMQB @theMMQB
- February 3, 2019
- via Twitter
Sideline View of Rams Picking Brady 🔥🎥
Julian Edelman Went to the Sticks
Brady puts the interception behind him and targets the team's leading wide receiver for a first down. The Patriots look unfazed by an early turnover.
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Mr. Reliable = @Edelman11 💪 https://t.co/SGuivKbGud
- February 4, 2019
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
MarkMaske @MarkMaske
- February 3, 2019
Suh and Fowler Tag-Team
NFL @NFL
Nope. #LARams 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/TQK1Q5pZ6R
Super Bowl Live: Pats Offense Struggling Early