NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 2
Follow live as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of NBA Free Agency. Things have already gotten off to a booming start, with LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and other stars such as Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all re-signing with their respective teams. However, much is still left undecided. For example, where will DeMarcus Cousins play next season? Will he join LeBron in Los Angeles, John Wall in Washington or will he re-up with the New Orleans Pelicans? Will the San Antonio Spurs finally relent and trade Kawhi Leonard? We will have all of that covered for you, so keep it locked right here.
Andrew Gilman @AndrewGilmanOK
Saturday was a great moment for Oklahoma City and its fans. It doesn't mean the Thunder will be better next season, though. https://t.co/u2MjKo8SMT
Still Plenty of Good Free Agents Left
DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans, Derrick Favors, etc.
Definitely a deep free-agent class this summer that goes far beyond just LeBron and the rest of the biggest names.
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
Remaining NBA free agents. #NBA https://t.co/mB4djpJPkf
Well, It Remains to Be Seen
It's not like he has done all that much yet. LeBron simply wanted Los Angeles. Not sure how much Magic actually did to land him.
Sekou Smith @SekouSmithNBA
Those skeptics who doubted @MagicJohnson when he took over running the Lakers need to go back and delete those shady hot takes they fired off. He dove in from the start with Rob Pelinka and they've done everything you could want a front office to do to right the ship.
Gotta Be Giannis, Right?
Giannis right now, Jayson Tatum later.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Now that LeBron James is gone, the best player in the Eastern Conference is...?
It's a Thought, but I Would Say No
Let's remember that the Spurs haven't exactly handed this all that well.
Quixem Ramirez @quixem
Here’s a piping hot take: Is the way Kawhi is handling his (likely) departure worse than LeBron’s Decision in 2010 and Durant leaving OKC to join the Warriors? (Because I think so. He’s literally stringing out a respected franchise for more a year to get to LA.)
Where Does OKC Rank in the West?
As it stands right now, the Warriors, Rockets and Spurs (with Kawhi) are all better than the Thunder. The Jazz also just beat the Thunder in the playoffs, so you have to give them their respect, as well.
Let's assume the Spurs trade Kawhi to the Lakers. You then have Golden State, Houston, Los Angeles and Utah/OKC.