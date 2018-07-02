NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 2

12:05pm UTC Jul 2, 2018NBA
Matthew Schmidt

Follow live as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of NBA Free Agency. Things have already gotten off to a booming start, with LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and other stars such as Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all re-signing with their respective teams. However, much is still left undecided. For example, where will DeMarcus Cousins play next season? Will he join LeBron in Los Angeles, John Wall in Washington or will he re-up with the New Orleans Pelicans? Will the San Antonio Spurs finally relent and trade Kawhi Leonard? We will have all of that covered for you, so keep it locked right here.

  1. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

    Where Does OKC Rank in the West?

    As it stands right now, the Warriors, Rockets and Spurs (with Kawhi) are all better than the Thunder. The Jazz also just beat the Thunder in the playoffs, so you have to give them their respect, as well.

    Let's assume the Spurs trade Kawhi to the Lakers. You then have Golden State, Houston, Los Angeles and Utah/OKC.

  2. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Still Plenty of Good Free Agents Left

    DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans, Derrick Favors, etc.

    Definitely a deep free-agent class this summer that goes far beyond just LeBron and the rest of the biggest names.

  3. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

    Well, It Remains to Be Seen

    It's not like he has done all that much yet. LeBron simply wanted Los Angeles. Not sure how much Magic actually did to land him.

  4. Clock Icon12:17 pm

    Gotta Be Giannis, Right?

    Giannis right now, Jayson Tatum later.

  6. Clock Icon12:01 pm

    It's a Thought, but I Would Say No

    Let's remember that the Spurs haven't exactly handed this all that well.