NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 2

NBA

Follow live as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of NBA Free Agency. Things have already gotten off to a booming start, with LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and other stars such as Kevin Durant, Paul George and Chris Paul all re-signing with their respective teams. However, much is still left undecided. For example, where will DeMarcus Cousins play next season? Will he join LeBron in Los Angeles, John Wall in Washington or will he re-up with the New Orleans Pelicans? Will the San Antonio Spurs finally relent and trade Kawhi Leonard? We will have all of that covered for you, so keep it locked right here.