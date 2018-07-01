NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 1

Follow along as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of 2018 NBA Free Agency. The free-agent period officially opened at 12:01 a.m. ET, and we have already seen plenty of action with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George all re-signing with their respective teams and DeAndre Jordan agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, we turn our attention to LeBron James and the rest of the field. Is James Los Angeles bound, or will he return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers? Keep it locked here as Bleacher Report keeps you up to speed.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

    The Knicks?

    What would the Knicks want with an aging big man who can barely even move anymore?

  2. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

    Zach LaVine and Trae Young Sounds Nice

    Would definitely be a great shooting backcourt. Remember, though: the Bulls can match any offer made to LaVine.

  3. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    Thunder Would Save $91 Million by Shedding Melo

    Yes; you read that right. The Thunder would save a whopping $91 million by stretching Carmelo Anthony and replacing him with a minimum player.

    So, it looks like Anthony could be on his way out of OKC.

  4. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    Potential Bargain: Kyle O'Quinn

    Whoever signs Kyle O'Quinn will be getting a potential steal (contract details permitting, of course). He would fit very well on a contender. Can absolutely see Golden State making a push for him. Indiana (although they just spent some dough on McDermott), New Orleans, Portland and Philadelphia also strike me as potential landing spots.

  6. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

    Biggest Takeaway? LA Hype Is Overrated

    Add Paul George to the ever-growing list of stars who have seemed "bound" for LA only to end up elsewhere. While I still expect the Lakers to land LeBron and at least one of Kawhi and DeMarcus Cousins this summer, I think it's finally time to pull back on expecting everyone to play for the Lakers.

  7. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Shake Milton Out of Summer League

    Keep in mind that Milton could also be a trade chip for the 76ers, so this is definitely bad news in numerous ways.

  8. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Ersan Ilyasova a Great Signing for Milwaukee

    I also love the signing of Ersan Ilyasova for the Bucks. They need some shooters around Giannis, and Ilyasova gives them just that.

  9. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Sorry, Philly

    Not sure why so many people considered them to be a viable option anyway. A ton of uncertainty there as far as Embiid's health and the fit with Simmons.

  11. Clock Icon12:16 pm

    Not Sure the Clippers Have Enough

    Does a package centered around Tobias Harris entice San Antonio? The Clippers also have draft choices Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, plus young big man Montrezl Harrell.

  12. Clock Icon12:13 pm

    Aron Baynes Is a Bargain for Boston

    What may be the most under-the-radar move so far is Aron Baynes re-signing with the Boston Celtics on a cheap two-year deal. He did a tremendous job on Joel Embiid in the playoffs this past year.

  13. Clock Icon12:06 pm

    LeBron in the Mile High City?!

    It's never going to happen, but the idea is certainly interesting.

  14. Clock Icon12:03 pm

    Who Will Be the Next Star to Sign?

    Will the Lakers land DeMarcus Cousins first? Will LeBron make an early decision?