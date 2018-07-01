Copy Link Icon

NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 1

NBA

Follow along as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of 2018 NBA Free Agency. The free-agent period officially opened at 12:01 a.m. ET, and we have already seen plenty of action with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George all re-signing with their respective teams and DeAndre Jordan agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, we turn our attention to LeBron James and the rest of the field. Is James Los Angeles bound, or will he return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers? Keep it locked here as Bleacher Report keeps you up to speed.