NBA Free Agency 2018: Live Updates, Rumors and Signings for July 1

Follow along as Bleacher Report provides you with wall-to-wall coverage of 2018 NBA Free Agency. The free-agent period officially opened at 12:01 a.m. ET, and we have already seen plenty of action with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Paul George all re-signing with their respective teams and DeAndre Jordan agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, we turn our attention to LeBron James and the rest of the field. Is James Los Angeles bound, or will he return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers? Keep it locked here as Bleacher Report keeps you up to speed.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
I'm hearing that Amir Johnson is receiving interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks.
Zach LaVine and Trae Young Sounds Nice
Would definitely be a great shooting backcourt. Remember, though: the Bulls can match any offer made to LaVine.
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
#Hawks among those with interest in #Bulls restricted free agent Zach LaVine. #NBA https://t.co/sTPfLZ8E3Y
Thunder Would Save $91 Million by Shedding Melo
Yes; you read that right. The Thunder would save a whopping $91 million by stretching Carmelo Anthony and replacing him with a minimum player.
So, it looks like Anthony could be on his way out of OKC.
HoopsHype @hoopshype
"I don’t think Paul George would have returned to OKC if the roster was going to be the same. Moving on from Carmelo makes the most sense." https://t.co/vhEfqDEwlS
Potential Bargain: Kyle O'Quinn
Whoever signs Kyle O'Quinn will be getting a potential steal (contract details permitting, of course). He would fit very well on a contender. Can absolutely see Golden State making a push for him. Indiana (although they just spent some dough on McDermott), New Orleans, Portland and Philadelphia also strike me as potential landing spots.
Biggest Takeaway? LA Hype Is Overrated
Add Paul George to the ever-growing list of stars who have seemed "bound" for LA only to end up elsewhere. While I still expect the Lakers to land LeBron and at least one of Kawhi and DeMarcus Cousins this summer, I think it's finally time to pull back on expecting everyone to play for the Lakers.
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers made it no further with Paul George than they did with Kevin Durant two years ago. Didn’t even get a meeting. What the Lakers should take away from PG’s hard pass: https://t.co/fNYlwCYq06 @TheAthleticLA
Shake Milton Out of Summer League
Keep in mind that Milton could also be a trade chip for the 76ers, so this is definitely bad news in numerous ways.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers second-round pick Shake Milton will NOT play in the #NBASummerLeague. He suffered a stress fracture in his back during the predraft process and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Ersan Ilyasova a Great Signing for Milwaukee
I also love the signing of Ersan Ilyasova for the Bucks. They need some shooters around Giannis, and Ilyasova gives them just that.
Sorry, Philly
Not sure why so many people considered them to be a viable option anyway. A ton of uncertainty there as far as Embiid's health and the fit with Simmons.
Trey Rodriguez @TreyRodriguezNY
#Sixers were informed they are not an option by LeBron’s camp.
Not Sure the Clippers Have Enough
Does a package centered around Tobias Harris entice San Antonio? The Clippers also have draft choices Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, plus young big man Montrezl Harrell.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers haven’t abandoned pursuit of acquiring San Antonio Spurs’ All-Star Kawhi Leonard. He remains a high offseason priority for LAC.
Aron Baynes Is a Bargain for Boston
What may be the most under-the-radar move so far is Aron Baynes re-signing with the Boston Celtics on a cheap two-year deal. He did a tremendous job on Joel Embiid in the playoffs this past year.
LeBron in the Mile High City?!
It's never going to happen, but the idea is certainly interesting.
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
With Jokic and Barton on board, the Denver Nuggets will turn their attention to one more free agent: LeBron James. The Nuggets have been in contact with James's agent and will aggressively pursue a meeting.
Who Will Be the Next Star to Sign?
Will the Lakers land DeMarcus Cousins first? Will LeBron make an early decision?
The Knicks?
What would the Knicks want with an aging big man who can barely even move anymore?