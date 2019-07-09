Roger Cormier @yayroger
Freddie Freeman hit against Justin Verlander with Joe Buck and John Smoltz talking to him through an earpiece. He struck out, obviously. https://t.co/AQcsoNBKub
Live: MLB All-Star Game
Brantley drops an RBI double into the gap to put the AL up 1-0via Bleacher ReportNational League vs. American League - July 09, 2019
Moment of Silence for Skaggs
A moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs. https://t.co/CfCzmltV6W
Verlander Is Filthy 🤢
Justin Verlander freezing Freddie Freeman with a nasty slider. https://t.co/NKoq2pfW9J
Trout Honors Tyler Skaggs 🙏
No. 45, Mike Trout. ❤️ https://t.co/IlLP71eSNH
Odds for MLB All-Star Game
Will AL win their seventh straight tonight?
AL vs. NL tonight 👀 https://t.co/lKVvm9BwR6
Freddie Freeman Mic'd Up
Good interview, bad at-bat