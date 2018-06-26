Spain vs Morocco: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Spain (National Football)vsMorocco (National Football)
The final round of games in Group B take place on Monday, and Spain face Morocco knowing a point will be enough to take them through to the knockout stages. After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal and laboured 1-0 win over Iran, Spain are well placed to advance – as they face a Morocco side who are already eliminated. Morocco are without a point to their name, but played well in both their games. Can they stun Spain at the Kaliningrad Stadium?
Both second halves are underway! Will Spain overcome Morocco and will Portugal win group B? https://t.co/cT2Xu1KboQ
9 - Isco Alarcon has scored more goals for Spain than any other player since the start of 2017 (nine goals). Stellar. #ESP #MAR #ESPMAR #WorldCup https://t.co/a6F4k3CaP7
At halftime of both games, this is where things currently stand in Group B at the #WorldCup: - #POR will go through as winners and play #RUS. - #ESP will go through as runners up and play #URU.
H/T #ESP 1-1 #MAR ⚽ Boutaib 14’ ⚽ Isco 19' Khalid Boutaib scores Morocco’s first World Cup goal since 1998. Spain level it with a classic passing move. Chances on both sides #WorldCup #ESPMAR https://t.co/6Ygeto2jVW
OH MY, Quaresma! 😱😱 The 34-year-old rewards his manager with a beautiful outside-of-the-foot shot that finds the upper corner. https://t.co/wmhTCm7X8y
Iniesta twinkle-toeing down the left and Diego Costa soooo close to popping it home.
22' ⚠ El Ahmadi 29' ⚠ Amrabat 31' ⚠ da Costa 31' ⚠ Boussoufa #MAR had four players receive yellow cards over a nine-minute period against #ESP https://t.co/RRszfqsxI3
Harsh Tackles Continue to Come in from Morocco
Boutaib now with a cruncher on Isco - who is so full of confidence now.
4th Yellow to Morocco in the 1st Half
Another one. Manuel da Costa with no intention of getting the ball rakes Isco's leg. Yellow.
If #ESP high line doesn't cost them tonight, it surely will later in the tournament. One pass is all it has taken #MOR to get in behind.
De Gea Comes Up with a Big Save!
DE GEA!!!!! HE'S MADE A SAVE!!!
Spain Hit Back Immediately 🔥
Iniesta made up for that big mistake to set up Isco's equaliser (🎥 US Only, tap to view)
Iniesta makes up for his mistake! A beautiful team goal ends with an Iniesta assist to Isco that makes it 1-1. https://t.co/g9FvCMJYRO
@BBCOne @BBCFOUR #IRN 0-0 #POR #ESP 1-1 #MAR Annnnnd just like that Spain are back on top. Isco equalises just five minutes later and it's as you were in Group B. #WorldCup https://t.co/o9a6apOkov
Isco brings #ESP straight back into it. Thanks to Iniesta who played his part in the foul up that led to #MOR goal.
Isco Ties It Up!
1-1. Classic Spain. Isco from Iniesta.
Morocco Take Advantage of Spain's Mistake (US Only)
MOROCCO TAKE THE LEAD OVER SPAIN! Iniesta and Ramos lose the ball in midfield and Boutaib takes advantage. https://t.co/s1GpylxGI5
"Ramos the last player you'd expect to be involved in lack of concentration like that," claims Spanish TV.
Boutaib Takes Advantage of a Turnover and Scores for Morocco!
GOAL ... Morocco!
Pique Delivers Hard Tackle
Morocco shout at the referee with red-card claims after Pique goes in with a two-footed challenge. The Spanish defender is lucky to still be on the field.
What is Piqué doing coming in 2-footed like that? Couple of wildly uncharacteristic plays by him in this World Cup.
- via Football-espana
Spain v Morocco LIVE
Early Frustration Cools Down Before Cards Handed Out
Ramos squaring up to Amrabat [who is very fired up for this...]
Are Morocco Capable of Pulling Off an Upset?
#Morocco fans all smiles ahead of taking on #Spain. You never know what can happen. #ESPMOR #WorldCup https://t.co/8RaYqcKqNn
KICK-OFF: Final Group B matches underway. Plenty to play for... @TeamMelliIran 🆚 @selecaoportugal @SeFutbol 🆚 @EnMaroc #IRNPOR #ESPMAR #WorldCup https://t.co/UoJe70H59T
- via Football-espana
Line-ups: Spain-Morocco
Group B is set up for a thrilling finish! #POR advance with a win/draw #ESP advance with a win/draw #IRN advance with a win, or a draw & Spain loss by 2+ goals If Portugal and Spain get the exact same result, the first tiebreaker is Fair Play points. 👀 https://t.co/Nawqxu2aaq
Hierro's (quite sensible, considering) policy seems to be as boring as possible - and keep senior / most influential members of squad happy too. Much more than picking an XI based on targeting weaknesses identified in opponents.
Spain will advance to the Round of 16 with a win or draw vs Morocco. Spain has reached the knockout round in 3 of its last 4 #WorldCup appearances (failed to do so in 2014 as defending champion). #ESP vs #MAR - 2 ET https://t.co/xT2WQKIykY
- via Morocco World News
Morocco’s Midfielder Hakim Ziyech to Leave Ajax for AS Roma
🎯 #ESP attempted 800 passes vs. #IRN, the highest total in a single game so far at the #WorldCup (@STATSOnThePitch) https://t.co/ML4OZ8nAGc
🗣 "He's in great form, scored three goals, he helps the team a lot and we are very happy with him!" @Lucasvazquez91 has nothing but praise for @SeFutbol teammate @diegocosta https://t.co/VzLpbS8gi1
8 - Spain have won their final group game in each of the last eight World Cup tournaments; a run stretching back to 1986. Sealed. #ESPMAR #ESP #WorldCup https://t.co/cc2QhKJS98
Stop Everything and Watch Quaresma's Golazo
Portugal lead Iran after one of this World Cup's best goals (🎥 US only, tap to view)