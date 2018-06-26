Spain vs Morocco: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

6:00pm UTC Jun 25, 2018Kaliningrad
Joe Tansey

The final round of games in Group B take place on Monday, and Spain face Morocco knowing a point will be enough to take them through to the knockout stages. After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal and laboured 1-0 win over Iran, Spain are well placed to advance – as they face a Morocco side who are already eliminated. Morocco are without a point to their name, but played well in both their games. Can they stun Spain at the Kaliningrad Stadium?

    Stop Everything and Watch Quaresma's Golazo

    Portugal lead Iran after one of this World Cup's best goals (🎥 US only, tap to view)

    Harsh Tackles Continue to Come in from Morocco

    4th Yellow to Morocco in the 1st Half

    De Gea Comes Up with a Big Save!

    Spain Hit Back Immediately 🔥

    Iniesta made up for that big mistake to set up Isco's equaliser (🎥 US Only, tap to view)

    Isco Ties It Up!

    Morocco Take Advantage of Spain's Mistake (US Only)

    Boutaib Takes Advantage of a Turnover and Scores for Morocco!

    Pique Delivers Hard Tackle

    Morocco shout at the referee with red-card claims after Pique goes in with a two-footed challenge. The Spanish defender is lucky to still be on the field.

    Spain v Morocco LIVE

    Early Frustration Cools Down Before Cards Handed Out

    Are Morocco Capable of Pulling Off an Upset?

    Line-ups: Spain-Morocco

    Morocco’s Midfielder Hakim Ziyech to Leave Ajax for AS Roma

    Morocco’s Midfielder Hakim Ziyech to Leave Ajax for AS Roma

