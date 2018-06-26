Copy Link Icon

Spain vs Morocco: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Spain (National Football) vs Morocco (National Football)

Kaliningrad

The final round of games in Group B take place on Monday, and Spain face Morocco knowing a point will be enough to take them through to the knockout stages. After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal and laboured 1-0 win over Iran, Spain are well placed to advance – as they face a Morocco side who are already eliminated. Morocco are without a point to their name, but played well in both their games. Can they stun Spain at the Kaliningrad Stadium?