Copy Link Icon

MLB Home Run Derby 2018: Live Updates, Results and Highlights

Washington, D.C.

Bryce Harper headlines the field for the 2018 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in his home stadium. The eight-man field taking the plate at Nationals Park is made up of seven National League sluggers and one from the American League. Harper faces Freddie Freeman in the first round of the event bracket. Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar is the top seed, and he'll take on Rhys Hoskins to start. Alex Bregman vs. Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez vs. Max Muncy are the other two matchups.