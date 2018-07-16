MLB Home Run Derby 2018: Live Updates, Results and Highlights
Bryce Harper headlines the field for the 2018 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in his home stadium. The eight-man field taking the plate at Nationals Park is made up of seven National League sluggers and one from the American League. Harper faces Freddie Freeman in the first round of the event bracket. Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar is the top seed, and he'll take on Rhys Hoskins to start. Alex Bregman vs. Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez vs. Max Muncy are the other two matchups.
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
17 with no bonus. Max Muncy. #HRDerby https://t.co/1Blf1p0z3O
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
Max Muncy advanced to the second round of the derby. He hit 17 dingers, which was one more than Javy Baez hit.
Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider
Max Muncy, folks.
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
Javy hits bombs. https://t.co/AK7CV0Y7ez
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Javier Baez hit a ball 479 feet. Wow. #HomeRunDerby
Baez Now at the Plate
Jesse Sanchez @JesseSanchezMLB
"I know the pressure is not going to be a problem for him. Hopefully, he gets it right. He better get it right because I’m winning this thing." -- Cubs second baseman @javy23baez on his older brother Gadiel, who is pitching to him in tonight's #HRDerby
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
So. Close. 😱 Watch the #HRDerby on SN NOW: https://t.co/nDY772TrFr https://t.co/alPCaajqiB
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
That Schwarber-Bregman duel was one of the most fun Derby rounds in recent memory. Bregman's last swing missed tying it by 2 feet. So he lost, 16-15. But an awesome round by the Derby's favorite mighty mite.
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Schwarber says goodbye to Bregman What a round. https://t.co/lxJ91yyNi8
theScore @theScore
Alex Bregman was THIS close, but Kyle Schwarber advances! ✅ Kyle Schwarber: 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 ❌ Alex Bregman: 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
Ruthian round for Kyle Schwarber, with 7 HR into the 2nd deck in RF, one into the 3rd deck down the RF line and 16 overall. Schwarber is a Derby titan waiting to happen.
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
Tank you very much. https://t.co/JeE6H5grjK
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Schwarber puts an exclamation point on his round with a shot into the third deck in RF, then one in the center field seats. He finished with 16. Bregman up next. #HomeRunDerby
theScore @theScore
The @Phillies' LF moves on! ✅ Rhys Hoskins: 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 ❌ Jesus Aguilar: 💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣 https://t.co/TFusK7C4FD
Hoskins Advances!
Scott Lauber @ScottLauber
Jesus Aguilar took his time between swings and didn't pull as many homers as Rhys Hoskins. Aguilar finished with 11 homers, six fewer than Hoskins, who is in the semifinals. Hoskins will face winner of Alex Bregman-Kyle Schwarber. #Phillies
Mike Trout @MikeTrout
Hoskins 👀!!! #wow
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
Rhys Hoskins got it rolling after his time out, peppering those LF seats with a dozen HR in the last couple of minutes. His 463-foot rocket deep into the LF stands was his best bolt.
Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies
1⃣7⃣ for 1⃣7⃣! #HRDerby https://t.co/DDNnnPg3lX
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
POINT = PROVEN!!! @RoFlo #HRDerby https://t.co/FdIJlKmTZW
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
No. 8 seed Rhys Hoskins started out slowly, but he mashed his way to 17 home runs in the first round. That's the number for No. 1 seed Jesus Aguilar to beat. #HomeRunDerby
Hoskins and Aguilar First Up at Nationals Park
All-Star Game @AllStarGame
The first round is about to start: @rhyshoskins vs @JAguilarMKE. Who ya got? https://t.co/X9wBLIGc6J
Hoskins Enters as the No. 8 Seed
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
"Absolutely fired up. I grew up watching it as a kid." The @Phillies' @rhyshoskins talks with @TheMayorsOffice about being a part of tonight. #HRDerby https://t.co/az90mHzjpS
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Bryce Harper’s cleats tonight for the HR Derby https://t.co/WRc3YwRggp
SB Nation @SBNation
Bryce Harper's bandana 🔥 https://t.co/h0TPNoEvOM
Which of the 8 Sluggers Will Win the 2018 Home Run Derby?
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
Who ya got? #HRDerby https://t.co/ygMirPN5S6
Adnan Virk, ESPN @adnanESPN
Almost time #HRDerby https://t.co/jahWsH1JZq
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Bryce Harper will try to do something tonight that's only happened twice in MLB history. https://t.co/C5eCEBwwAV
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
The bracket for the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby! https://t.co/tai9MAU4yG
MLB @MLB
This is gonna be fun. #HRDerby https://t.co/55XnToAHNK
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Tonight a new MLB Home Run Derby champ will be crowned! But first, a look back at the last 10: https://t.co/AB6jx54pou
Muncy Puts on a Show to Beat Baez