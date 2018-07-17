MLB All-Star Game 2018: Live Updates, Score and Highlights
The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, who won Monday's Home Run Derby, headlines the NL roster alongside starting pitcher Max Scherzer. The AL possesses a loaded lineup led by Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve. Chris Sale will start for the AL for the third straight season.
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
Scott Lauber @ScottLauber
#Phillies ace Aaron Nola will pitch the fifth inning for the National League. Sal Perez (Royals), Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Jose Altuve (Astros) are due for the American Leaguers.
Brad Galli @BradGalli
Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez recorded a strikeout in the fourth inning of the #AllStarGame https://t.co/CH195yqynH
LaVelle E. Neal III @LaVelleNeal
Blake Snell gets two strikeouts in the fourth but walks Nick Markakis. So here comes Joe Jimenez.
Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan
Blake Snell is out for a second inning, apparently to atone for being left off the original roster.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Cut4 @Cut4
Craig Hyatt @HyattCraig
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
All-Star, @WContreras40. https://t.co/NGaFi4J2Ze
Machado Batting for the 2nd Time
If the reports are correct, Machado will be a member of the Dodgers soon.
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Here's Manny Machado representing the #Orioles for perhaps the final time tonight
Foltynewicz on the Mound for the NL in the 4th
Gabe Burns @GabeBurnsAJC
Mike Foltynewicz is warming up. He will get the fourth inning.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder
Cespedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays
Unofficial count, 21 pitches for #Rays Snell, allowed the 1 run on the Contreras homer, had the walk and 1 K
Chicago Cubs @Cubs
District of Contreras. https://t.co/CsUSHfuRs6
Contreras Puts the NL on the Board
Contreras hits a home run over the left field fence off Tampa's Blake Snell, who came in for Severino to start the third.
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Willson Contreras now goes deep for third HR of this All-Star game
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
2nd Career ASG Homer for Trout
Making his case for his third All-Star Game MVP.
Angels @Angels
This All-Star doesn't need to prove himself, but why not? Atta boy @MikeTrout! https://t.co/LBEdVgp9wo
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
Mike Trout's all-star career (so far) 17 PA 7-for-14 3 walks 2 HR 2 MVP awards Apparently, he's pretty good.
Trout Homers to Left Off deGrom!
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
MIKE TROUT. 2-0, AL #AllStarGame
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Beyond the Box Score @BtBScore
DeGrom Comes in for Scherzer
David Lennon @DPLennon
Jacob deGrom to face Betts, Altuve and Trout. #Mets #ASG
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Luis Severino works around a leadoff double by Matt Kemp, striking out Bryce Harper and Brandon Crawford on his way to a scoreless second inning. #AllStarGame
Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan
Manny is DEFINITELY going to LA, right? https://t.co/mwxoUxoXGJ
Jayson Stark @jaysonst
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes
Harper strikes out swinging.
Kemp Leads Off the 2nd with a Double
Harper is at the plate looking to drive home Kemp.
Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider
Matt Kemp laces an RBI double off Severino in his first at-bat.
Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
Severino Replaces Sale
Pete Abraham @PeteAbe
Luis Severino gathered the infield at the mound, took a group selfie then walked a few steps and threw the phone to the dugout. It landed on the dirt. He must have a hell of a case.
Scherzer's Night Is Done After 2 Innings
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Max Scherzer finishes with four strikeouts in 2 IP. Gave up just the solo HR to Judge.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
ALL RISE IN THE ALL STAR GAME. Aaron Judge goes YARD off Max Scherzer. https://t.co/O7KsG13Tx4
Stephen Whyno @SWhyno
Aaron Judge just hit a baseball very far off Max Scherzer ... caught by Yankees teammate Luis Severino in the AL bullpen.
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Judge Homers to Give the AL the Lead!!
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Aaron Judge, who else?
Scherzer Starts 2nd for NL, deGrom Warming in Bullpen
Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1
Sorry deGrom was warming after the top of the 1st so I thought he would come in to start the second, but Roberts sticking to plan to have Scherzer at least begin the second. #apologies
Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The two batters Max Scherzer struck out in the 1st inning are leading MLB with a .359 BA (Betts) and 2nd with a .332 BA (Altuve), respectively.
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Max Scherzer and Chris Sale exchange scoreless innings to start the night. #AllStarGame
Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer
Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder
Baez Singles on the 1st Pitch Delivered by Sale
Carrie Muskat @CarrieMuskat
Javy being Javy. #Cubs
Scherzer Works Way Out of Jam
Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman
Scherzer walked Trout at the end of a tough, 8-pitch battle, then gave up a single to Martinez, but he escapes a scoreless 1st inning with 2 strikeouts and 19 total pitches. Hit 98 mph several times.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Scherzer gets Betts looking, then strikes out Altuve with a 98 mph fastball. The DC crowd roared in approval. #AllStarGame
Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes
Scherzer starts Betts with two 96 mph fastballs.
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja
Betts, Altuve and Trout Start the Game for the AL
Boston Red Sox @RedSox
That AL lineup tho. https://t.co/3XdJW7XPTR
Jimenez Strikes Out Crawford to End 4th