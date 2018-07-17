Copy Link Icon

MLB All-Star Game 2018: Live Updates, Score and Highlights

Washington, D.C.

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, who won Monday's Home Run Derby, headlines the NL roster alongside starting pitcher Max Scherzer. The AL possesses a loaded lineup led by Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve. Chris Sale will start for the AL for the third straight season.