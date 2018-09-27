Vikings vs. Rams: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Thursday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings logo
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Los Angeles Rams logo
Los Angeles Rams

12:20am UTC Sep 28, 2018Los Angeles
Zach Kruse

Two of the most talented teams in the NFC meet Thursday night for a primetime showdown in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) are going on the road after suffering a 21-point home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, while the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) are flying high after starting the season with three straight double-digit wins. Can Jared Goff and Todd Gurley keep the Rams rolling, or will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings get back on track with a big road win?

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  3. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    HALFTIME: RAMS 28, VIKINGS 20

    The first 30 minutes of football in Los Angeles Thursday night included six touchdowns, eight scoring drives, 48 total points, 29 first downs, 594 total yards, two punts and zero turnovers.

    Jared Goff has completed 13 of 17 passes for 251 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs, while Kirk Cousins has 25 completions for 255 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

    The Rams lead the Vikings in a crazy shootout, 28-20.

  6. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

    Vikings Cut into Lead

    The Vikings drove the field and were able to convert a field goal to cut the Rams' lead to 28-20. This wild shootout is headed for halftime.

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  9. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  11. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    Sam Shields Saves the TD!

  12. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

  13. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

  14. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  16. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  17. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  18. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    Goff Throws His 4th TD of the First Half 👀🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Goff Throws His 4th TD of the First Half 👀🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

  19. Clock Icon21 minutes ago

    Goff to Cooks for 6

  21. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Aqib Is Loving This 😂

  22. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  23. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  24. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  26. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    THE RAMS CAN'T BE STOPPED!

    Jared Goff just threw his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, connecting with Brandin Cooks for a 47-yard score late in the second quarter. Goff is now 13/17 for 251 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams lead a highly entertaining TNF matchup, 28-17.

  27. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Thielen Chasing Moss' Record

  28. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Thielen Gets Two Feet Down

  29. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  31. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  32. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

  33. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    Goff's Right on the Money 💪🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Goff's Right on the Money 💪🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

  34. Clock Icon35 minutes ago

    Goff Dime to Kupp

  36. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

    WHAT A THROW!

    The Rams have retaken the lead on a beautiful touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp. He threw it over two Vikings defenders in the corner of the end zone for the score. It was Goff's third touchdown pass of the night, and Kupp's second scoring catch. The Rams now lead, 21-17.

  37. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  38. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

  39. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

    Diggs 💯

  41. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    First punt alert!

    The Vikings have forced a punt. Two straight Jared Goff incompletions created a three-and-out and the first punt of the night. The Rams offense is the first to blink. The two teams had scored on the first five possessions. It's still 17-14 Vikings.

  42. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  43. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  44. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

  46. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Sean McVay Chest Bumps Goff After TD 😅🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Sean McVay Chest Bumps Goff After TD 😅🎥

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

  47. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  48. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

  49. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Vikings Keeping Up with the Rams 🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Vikings Keeping Up with the Rams 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

  51. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Aldrick TD X2

  52. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

  53. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    SHOOTOUT!

    Defense is optional in LA. The Vikings needed only three plays to go 75 yards and score the go-ahead touchdown. Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes, including the 17-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson. It's now 17-14. Cousins has completed 15-of-18 passes for 193 yards and two scores. Both QBs are absolutely dialed in. Rams ball up next.

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Goff + Kupp Link for 70 Yds 👀🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Goff + Kupp Link for 70 Yds 👀🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

  57. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  58. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  59. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Goff to Kupp for 70!

  61. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Rams burn Barr again!

    The Rams are picking on Vikings LB Anthony Barr. After hitting Todd Gurley for a touchdown against Barr's coverage on the first drive, Rams QB Jared Goff went deep to Cooper Kupp for a 70-yard score with Barr trailing in coverage again. The touchdown gave the Rams a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. Goff is 8-of-10 passing for 127 yards and two scores so far.

  62. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

  63. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  64. Clock Icon1:03 am

    Bailey Banks it in

    The Vikings took back the lead on Dan Bailey's 37-yard field goal. The kick sailed right but hit the upright and doinked through for three points. The Vikings went 56 yards in 12 plays to retake the lead, 10-7.

  66. Clock Icon1:06 am

    Dan Bailey Banks It in 🎥

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018 logo
    Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018

    Dan Bailey Banks It in 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

  67. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  68. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  69. Clock Icon1:00 am

    Was Thielen Ever Touched Down?

  71. Clock Icon12:59 am

    Look at This Sandlot Play

  72. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  73. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

  74. Clock Icon12:58 am

    Refs Rob Vikings of a TD!

    A missed call robbed the Vikings of a touchdown. Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen deep, and officials whistled the play dead after Thielen went tumbling down to the ground. Replays showed Marcus Peters never touched Thielen, who would have scored.