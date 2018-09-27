Vikings vs. Rams: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Thursday Night Football
Minnesota VikingsvsLos Angeles Rams
Two of the most talented teams in the NFC meet Thursday night for a primetime showdown in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) are going on the road after suffering a 21-point home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, while the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) are flying high after starting the season with three straight double-digit wins. Can Jared Goff and Todd Gurley keep the Rams rolling, or will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings get back on track with a big road win?
Jarrett Bell @JarrettBell
Vikings PR @VikingsPR
.@KirkCousins8 has thrown for 255 yards in the 1st half, the 2nd-highest total of his career in the 1st half of any single game. Cousins career high in the 1st half came vs. New Orleans (11/15/15) when he threw for 295 yards.
NFL @NFL
#LARams Halftime Stats @JaredGoff16: 13/17. 251 yards. 4 TDs. @CooperKupp: 6 catches. 129 yards. 2 TDs. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EuNzyyUbo5
HALFTIME: RAMS 28, VIKINGS 20
The first 30 minutes of football in Los Angeles Thursday night included six touchdowns, eight scoring drives, 48 total points, 29 first downs, 594 total yards, two punts and zero turnovers.
Jared Goff has completed 13 of 17 passes for 251 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs, while Kirk Cousins has 25 completions for 255 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.
The Rams lead the Vikings in a crazy shootout, 28-20.
Vikings Cut into Lead
The Vikings drove the field and were able to convert a field goal to cut the Rams' lead to 28-20. This wild shootout is headed for halftime.
Josh Hermsmeyer @friscojosh
The Ringer @ringer
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Sam Shields, what a recovery. Destroyed off the line, takes flight to break it up https://t.co/P463hSFAUg
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Jared Goff has 250 pass yards & 4 pass TD in the first half: • Most pass TD (4) by a Rams QB in a half since Kurt Warner in 1999 • Matches Goff’s career high for pass TD (Weeks 9 & 16, 2017) • First QB with 250 pass yards & 4 pass TD in a 1st half since Drew Brees in 2015
Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Vikings hadn't allowed 20+ Points in 3 straight games since doing so in 5 straight in 2016 (team went 1-4 in that span).
Jarrett Bell @JarrettBell
The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog @DailyNorseman
NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL
Goff Throws His 4th TD of the First Half 👀🎥via TwitterMinnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams - September 27, 2018
Goff Throws His 4th TD of the First Half 👀🎥
Goff to Cooks for 6
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@brandincooks went DEEP 🎯 https://t.co/KfPqB2Fi6t
Aqib Is Loving This 😂
AqibTalib21 @AqibTalib21
Diiimmmeee!!!
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Josh Hermsmeyer @friscojosh
Chad Graff @ChadGraff
THE RAMS CAN'T BE STOPPED!
Jared Goff just threw his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, connecting with Brandin Cooks for a 47-yard score late in the second quarter. Goff is now 13/17 for 251 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams lead a highly entertaining TNF matchup, 28-17.
Thielen Chasing Moss' Record
Vikings PR @VikingsPR
.@athielen19 now has 400 receiving yards this season, trailing only @RandyMoss' 434 receiving yards in 2003 for the most in team history through 4 games to start a season.
Thielen Gets Two Feet Down
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Thielen is such a technician https://t.co/A3TOnq25X3
The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog @DailyNorseman
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
Chad Graff @ChadGraff
- via Twitter
Goff's Right on the Money 💪🎥
Goff Dime to Kupp
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Welcome to the Sean McVay Institute of Play Design. https://t.co/rxhNzHILlX
WHAT A THROW!
The Rams have retaken the lead on a beautiful touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp. He threw it over two Vikings defenders in the corner of the end zone for the score. It was Goff's third touchdown pass of the night, and Kupp's second scoring catch. The Rams now lead, 21-17.
Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
Diggs 💯
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
He shifted into 5th gear easily (via @NFL) https://t.co/A1C2p9pjWt
First punt alert!
The Vikings have forced a punt. Two straight Jared Goff incompletions created a three-and-out and the first punt of the night. The Rams offense is the first to blink. The two teams had scored on the first five possessions. It's still 17-14 Vikings.
Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis
Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons
Vikings PR @VikingsPR
#Vikings LS Kevin McDermott is questionable to return with a finger injury.
- via Twitter
Sean McVay Chest Bumps Goff After TD 😅🎥
Chad Graff @ChadGraff
The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog @DailyNorseman
- via Twitter
Vikings Keeping Up with the Rams 🎥
Aldrick TD X2
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
All @AldrickRobinson does is catch touchdowns. #Skol https://t.co/MCdsPh2Yat
Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL
Daniel House @DanielHouseNFL
SHOOTOUT!
Defense is optional in LA. The Vikings needed only three plays to go 75 yards and score the go-ahead touchdown. Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes, including the 17-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson. It's now 17-14. Cousins has completed 15-of-18 passes for 193 yards and two scores. Both QBs are absolutely dialed in. Rams ball up next.
- via Twitter
Goff + Kupp Link for 70 Yds 👀🎥
Greg Beacham @gregbeacham
Ben Goessling @GoesslingStrib
Goff to Kupp for 70!
Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL
A 70-YARD TOUCHDOWN‼️ @JaredGoff16 finds @CooperKupp for six! https://t.co/r8792ClZSi
Rams burn Barr again!
The Rams are picking on Vikings LB Anthony Barr. After hitting Todd Gurley for a touchdown against Barr's coverage on the first drive, Rams QB Jared Goff went deep to Cooper Kupp for a 70-yard score with Barr trailing in coverage again. The touchdown gave the Rams a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. Goff is 8-of-10 passing for 127 yards and two scores so far.
NFL Research @NFLResearch
The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog @DailyNorseman
Bailey Banks it in
The Vikings took back the lead on Dan Bailey's 37-yard field goal. The kick sailed right but hit the upright and doinked through for three points. The Vikings went 56 yards in 12 plays to retake the lead, 10-7.
- via Twitter
Dan Bailey Banks It in 🎥
Brian Hall @MNBrianHall
TurfShowTimes @TurfShowTimes
Was Thielen Ever Touched Down?
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
Big-time throw from Cousins. Not sure if Thielen was touched down, so crisis averted for the Rams https://t.co/klSXVCW947
Look at This Sandlot Play
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
.@stefondiggs and @KirkCousins8 out here playing keep away 😂 https://t.co/pAy2iA23Qa
StatsCentre @StatsCentre
The Daily Norseman, a Minnesota Vikings blog @DailyNorseman
Refs Rob Vikings of a TD!
A missed call robbed the Vikings of a touchdown. Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen deep, and officials whistled the play dead after Thielen went tumbling down to the ground. Replays showed Marcus Peters never touched Thielen, who would have scored.
Sam Shields Saves the TD!