Vikings vs. Rams: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Thursday Night Football

HALFTIME: RAMS 28, VIKINGS 20

The first 30 minutes of football in Los Angeles Thursday night included six touchdowns, eight scoring drives, 48 total points, 29 first downs, 594 total yards, two punts and zero turnovers.

Jared Goff has completed 13 of 17 passes for 251 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs, while Kirk Cousins has 25 completions for 255 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

The Rams lead the Vikings in a crazy shootout, 28-20.