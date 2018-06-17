Germany vs Mexico: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Germany (National Football)vsMexico (National Football)
Defending World Cup champions Germany take on Chicharito's Mexico in the opening game of Group F. El Tri's first game at Russia 2018 will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium, Russia's national stadium in Moscow.
Cameron🤘🏼 @CameronBernius
Germany 0-1 Mexico (FT)
Hirving Lozano 34'.
Lineups: GER - Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Plattenhardt; Kroos, Khedira; Muller, Ozil, Draxler; Werner. MEX - Ochoa; Ayala, Moreno, Salcedo; Gallardo, Herrera, Guardado, Layun; Vela, Lozano, Hernandez.
Germany vs Mexico: Criticised for being sterile, Juan Carlos Osorio provides El Tri with their biggest World Cup celebration
'Chucky' Lozano goal causes earthquake in Mexico City
Paul Lisker @PaulLisker
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
ELECTRIC lady @Fonz_worthh
Mexico shows no fear in executing Osorio's game plan and beating Germany
Germany 0 Mexico 1: Lozano stuns woeful reigning champions
B/R Football @brfootball
Argentina 1-1 Iceland Germany 0-1 Mexico Meanwhile, somewhere not in Russia... https://t.co/KeK34ZuWsH
A L E £. (علی) 🌈 @SociopathicPaki
Kartika Restu A @KartikaaAnggara
Amjad 🇩🇪 @AmjadzAROUR
Lozano Snaps Germany's 563-Minute World Cup Streak
Mexico Show vs. Germany Lights Up Twitter 🤩➡️
Andrew Beasley @BassTunedToRed
#GER 0-1 #MEX (via @StatsZone): 26 shots for Germany today, but only a couple which were central, close to goal and not blocked. Great defending from #MEX https://t.co/9ujok2HZHA
Mahesh Mistry @SolveTheMistry
Jessica Lopez @lopezjrae
Sonia Chávez🌼 @soniaachaavez
Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft
Germany just leaving Neuer up in Mexico's box for the final minute summed up their attitude to guarding against counterattacks.
Drinks Are On...Ice Cube?!
Ice Cube @icecube
Mexico 1 - Germany 0 ⚽️ Tequila shots on me !!!
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
My ears. My ears. Deafening noise here. Mexico fans going crazy and with good reason. They deserved that. What a performance to humble the world champions.. #GERMEX 0-1
Jose Bustos @JBust96
Ashish @Ashnaldo
Abdul Rahman Nazeer @i_arnazeerji
Archie Rhind-Tutt @archiert1
Germany 0-1 Mexico It ain’t easy being World Champions. Germany lose an opening game of a World Cup for the first time since 1982. https://t.co/hpubPnH1Y8
Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman
Kudos to 🇲🇽 & Juan Carlos Osorio for an excellent performance defeating the defending #WorldCup champions. Could have easily won by 2 or 3 goals. 👍🏼
Reaction
Mexico fans and players celebrate - an enormous result, and a shocking defeat for the reigning world champions.
Rob Stone @RobStoneONFOX
That might be the biggest win in the long & proud history of #MEX . Keep doing what you are doing #worldcup
Lexi @_pachecoalexia
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
Full time
Germany 0-1 Mexico
90+2'
Gomez dives in the box, wants a penalty. Nothing doing. Neuer is up for a last-ditch corner...Mexico clear.
Ted Knutson @mixedknuts
I love Jerome Boateng. I do not love Jerome Boateng shooting from range while Germany have a lot of men in the box.
Law Abiding Citizen @itsJabu
Rob Skywalker @TheLastJedi83
Injury time
Three minutes added on
89'
Woodwork!! Kimmich nods the ball down, Brandt is onto it and smashes one goalward - wide off the outside of the post! Herrera is booked for time wasting.
Alex Gee @NWIWindycityfan
Mahonri ⚽️ @mahonri12
87'
Gallardo gets to the byline but his cross floats behind. At the other end a cross reaches Mario Gomez, but his header drifts off target.
GER sub: Brandt on for Werner.
Ann Odong 🐨 @AnnOdong
By now we really shouldn't be surprised by the defending #WorldCup champions playing meh in their opening match. It's practically tradition since 2002. #GERMEX
85'
Final five minutes. Hummels is booked for another foul. Mexico have everyone back defending...and defend they do, forcing Germany back once more.
Rory Greenfield @RoryGreenfield
I get the feeling Germany would bring on a 40 year old Klose, if they could.
10 @fuen10s
Ethan Marchman @Marchmanel
82'
Layun with another counter and he rockets a shot, right through the laces...but it's miles off target. Really disappointing. Muller now fouls Herrera and it's a yellow card.
GER Sub
Gomez for Plattenhardt
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Crazy to think this is Rafa Marquez's fifth World Cup. Feels like he was viciously headbutting Cobi Jones in his first World Cup just yesterday.
D. Clark @D_Clark19
EL!AN ◾◽ @Elianvillegas69
78'
Layun speeds away on the counter, takes on Boateng and gets a shooting chance within range...but blazes over.
Goal @goal
Trailing to Mexico with just 15 minutes left? Joachim Low smells trouble... https://t.co/ELwu8TRmq4
'No Wonder Trump Wants a Wall!' - Marvellous Mexico Take Plaudits
'AIN @ainabas_
Prince Kwesi Addae @addaeprince418
75'
Kroos whips in a low shot from the edge of the area...just wide. Ochoa not troubled but Germany coming closer. Surely they'll break Mexico down with this relentless pressure.
Kay Murray @KayLMurray
Rafa Marquez comes on and makes it five World Cups that he’s featured in. 🇲🇽
Number 5 for Rafa ❤️
B/R Football @brfootball
Rafa Marquez makes #WorldCup history 🙌🇲🇽 https://t.co/Y6iyTOOWYV
Kundai Marvel..🇿🇼🇿🇦 @kundiemarvel
airwhick 🧟♂️ @_erikguerrero
73'
Mexico sitting so deep now. Can they survive another 20 minutes doing this?
MEX sub: Rafa Marquez on for Guardado.
Adam Hurrey @FootballCliches
On comes Raul Jimenez, and here is his official World Cup portrait photo https://t.co/ARiYpCHMsl
Chucky Earned His Cover 😏
B/R Football @brfootball
Make it happen, @EASPORTSFIFA 🇲🇽 https://t.co/Vih2jjXQ1z
Mohammad Baajour @MohammadBaajour
World Citizen @WorldCitizenLA
70'
Hernandez makes a great run behind the defence and bursts into the box, but Hummels catches him and the striker goes to ground too easily. No penalty.
Manish Bhasin @_manishbhasin
Germany all over Mexico. Joachim Low’s side clearly sniffing an equaliser..
Achtung, baby! Germany swamped by Mexico wave