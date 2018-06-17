Germany vs Mexico: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game

3:00pm UTC Jun 17, 2018Moscow
Karl Matchett

Defending World Cup champions Germany take on Chicharito's Mexico in the opening game of Group F. El Tri's first game at Russia 2018 will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium, Russia's national stadium in Moscow.

    Germany 0-1 Mexico (FT)

    Hirving Lozano 34'.

    Lineups: GER - Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Plattenhardt; Kroos, Khedira; Muller, Ozil, Draxler; Werner. MEX - Ochoa; Ayala, Moreno, Salcedo; Gallardo, Herrera, Guardado, Layun; Vela, Lozano, Hernandez.

    Meanwhile, on Another Timeline...

  26. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Reaction

    Mexico fans and players celebrate - an enormous result, and a shocking defeat for the reigning world champions.

    Full time

    Germany 0-1 Mexico

    90+2'

    Gomez dives in the box, wants a penalty. Nothing doing. Neuer is up for a last-ditch corner...Mexico clear.

    Injury time

    Three minutes added on

    89'

    Woodwork!! Kimmich nods the ball down, Brandt is onto it and smashes one goalward - wide off the outside of the post! Herrera is booked for time wasting.

    87'

    Gallardo gets to the byline but his cross floats behind. At the other end a cross reaches Mario Gomez, but his header drifts off target.

    GER sub: Brandt on for Werner.

    85'

    Final five minutes. Hummels is booked for another foul. Mexico have everyone back defending...and defend they do, forcing Germany back once more.

    82'

    Layun with another counter and he rockets a shot, right through the laces...but it's miles off target. Really disappointing. Muller now fouls Herrera and it's a yellow card.

    GER Sub

    Gomez for Plattenhardt

    78'

    Layun speeds away on the counter, takes on Boateng and gets a shooting chance within range...but blazes over.

    Kroos whips in a low shot from the edge of the area...just wide. Ochoa not troubled but Germany coming closer. Surely they'll break Mexico down with this relentless pressure.

    Mexico sitting so deep now. Can they survive another 20 minutes doing this?

    MEX sub: Rafa Marquez on for Guardado.

    Hernandez makes a great run behind the defence and bursts into the box, but Hummels catches him and the striker goes to ground too easily. No penalty.