Copy Link Icon

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Live Updates and Score for 2018 World Series Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox

Boston

Clayton Kershaw will lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into Game 1 of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Kershaw, who threw a scoreless ninth to clinch the National League pennant, is hoping to help Los Angeles win its first title since 1988. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros last year. Boston, meanwhile, is aiming for its fourth World Series victory since 2004. The Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale, making Game 1 a showdown between two of the best southpaws in the league.