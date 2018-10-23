Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Live Updates and Score for 2018 World Series Game 1

12:09am UTC Oct 24, 2018
David Kenyon

Clayton Kershaw will lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into Game 1 of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Kershaw, who threw a scoreless ninth to clinch the National League pennant, is hoping to help Los Angeles win its first title since 1988. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros last year. Boston, meanwhile, is aiming for its fourth World Series victory since 2004. The Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale, making Game 1 a showdown between two of the best southpaws in the league.

    Sale Escapes Further Damage

    He struck out Taylor and induced a harmless groundout to end the half, but it's highly unlikely Sale throws more than five innings today.

    Consider that a win for Los Angeles.

    Manny Machado Ties Game 1 Up

    Dodgers Tie It Up

    Pressure on Sale

    Red Sox 2, Dodgers 1 (End 2nd Inning)

    Say "thank you" to those scary analytics, Dodgers fans.

    Bradley absolutely smashed that ball up the middle, but Los Angeles had Machado in the perfect position.

    Sox Threatening Again

    Runners on 1st and 3rd with one out, and Jackie Bradley Jr. at the dish.

    Kemp Wasted No Time

    Sale Says ‘Bend the Knee’

    Dodgers Making Sale Work

    He escapes the half-inning without further damage, but Chris Taylor, Kemp and Puig all worked a full count.

    Dodgers Get on the Board in Game 1

    Sale Says ‘Bend the Knee’

    Kemp Crushes One

    The eight-pitch battle ends with Kemp taking Sale yard.

    ‘Kershaw’ Chants at Fenway 🔊

    Red Sox tee'd off on Kershaw in the 1st inning

    Red Sox 2, Dodgers 0 (End 1st Inning)

    RBI singles from both Benintendi and Martinez have Boston in front.

    Kershaw Stumbling Early 👀

    Crooked Numbers Early!

    Kershaw is a legendary pitcher. But he's not doing anything to change the narrative of his performance during the postseason.

    Benintendi heads home on J.D. Martinez's single.

    Red Sox Strike First

    Sox Jump on Kershaw

    Freese misplayed a foul ball, and Mookie Betts singled on the next pitch. After a stolen base, Andrew Benintendi brought home the likely AL MVP.

    Machado Booed by Fenway 🗣

    When You're a HOFer, You Get 2 Pitches 😂

    Dodgers Go Scoreless

    Sale coaxes a soft flyout from Manny Machado, ending the top half.

    Two strikeouts for the southpaw in the inning.

    Shame, Shame

    He was merely 25 outs away.

    David Freese breaks up the no-no with a single the opposite way.

    Fenway Cheers Dave Roberts, Boos Machado

    Sale Starts with a K

    You Ready for This?

    Kershaw's first start in Boston. Sale's first in the World Series.

    Let's go!

    Big Applause for Dave Roberts 👏

    Game 1 Coming Up!

    Bogaerts Wants ✌️

    Game 1 Still on Schedule