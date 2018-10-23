Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Live Updates and Score for 2018 World Series Game 1
Los Angeles DodgersvsBoston Red Sox
Clayton Kershaw will lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into Game 1 of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Kershaw, who threw a scoreless ninth to clinch the National League pennant, is hoping to help Los Angeles win its first title since 1988. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros last year. Boston, meanwhile, is aiming for its fourth World Series victory since 2004. The Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale, making Game 1 a showdown between two of the best southpaws in the league.
Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation
Erik Boland @eboland11
72 pitches through three for Sale #WorldSeries
Manny Machado Ties Game 1 Up
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Manny thriving off the boos 😂 (via @MLB) https://t.co/qg5d1osi5B
Dodgers Tie It Up
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Manny Machado ties the game with an RBI single into left. Chris Sale is wobbling and is at 66 pitches with one out in the second. Three straight singles for the Dodgers to make it 2-2.
Pressure on Sale
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
David Freese is 2-2 and the #Dodgers have a man on 1st and second (Turner singled) with one out.
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
Chavez Ravine Fiends @RavineFiends
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Red Sox 2, Dodgers 1 (End 2nd Inning)
Say "thank you" to those scary analytics, Dodgers fans.
Bradley absolutely smashed that ball up the middle, but Los Angeles had Machado in the perfect position.
J.P. Hoornstra @jphoornstra
Clayton Kershaw needed a double-play groundout. He got one, despite JBJ hitting a baseball 104 mph through his 5-hole.
Sox Threatening Again
Runners on 1st and 3rd with one out, and Jackie Bradley Jr. at the dish.
Ryan Hannable @RyanHannable
Sandy Leon's first hit of the postseason comes against Clayton Kershaw.
Kemp Wasted No Time
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
.@TheRealMattKemp goes yard in his first EVER #WorldSeries at-bat. He is the first player to do that since teammate Chris Taylor did it in 2017. https://t.co/Q2rsJu9Elu
Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation
True Blue LA @truebluela
Sale Says ‘Bend the Knee’
Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja
Chris Sale, Winner by TKO over Chris Taylor (by 80mph Slider). 🥊 https://t.co/eprsnWpBZk
Dodgers Making Sale Work
He escapes the half-inning without further damage, but Chris Taylor, Kemp and Puig all worked a full count.
Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
Sale 51 pitches through 2 IP.
Dodgers Get on the Board in Game 1
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Matt Kemp sends one to the Monster Seats ☄️ (via @MLBONFOX) https://t.co/pok4BEd23M
Baseball King™ @BasebaIlKing
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
🇨🇦Dr. Loomis🏀 @DFSBBallGuy
Sale Says ‘Bend the Knee’
Pitcher List @PitcherList
Chris Sale slider for his third strikeout in four outs + strut. https://t.co/kQgHMA47Xs
Kemp Crushes One
The eight-pitch battle ends with Kemp taking Sale yard.
Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo
Matt Kemp into the Monster seats and it's back to a 1-run lead for Boston.
Alex Speier @alexspeier
All three Red Sox hits were on sliders. The Red Sox saw 10 sliders and swung at 7 (two of the takes were balls). Kershaw's being aggressive in and around the strike zone with it, with little velo variation from his fastball, and the Sox seem to be hunting it.
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Molly Knight @molly_knight
‘Kershaw’ Chants at Fenway 🔊
Red Sox tee'd off on Kershaw in the 1st inning
Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte
“Kershaw chants” #WorldSeries https://t.co/JC0oVDVwLC
Red Sox 2, Dodgers 0 (End 1st Inning)
RBI singles from both Benintendi and Martinez have Boston in front.
Kershaw Stumbling Early 👀
New Account @ftbeard_17
2-0 #RedSox #WorldSeries https://t.co/6xUBwkaKIG
Jesse Spector @jessespector
Mike Wise @MikeWiseguy
Crooked Numbers Early!
Kershaw is a legendary pitcher. But he's not doing anything to change the narrative of his performance during the postseason.
Benintendi heads home on J.D. Martinez's single.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Clayton Kershaw's fastball is sitting at 90 mph, and the Red Sox are teeing off on it. It's now 2-0. More troublesome is that his slider is 88-89. The lack of separation between the pitches could be awfully problematic.
Red Sox Strike First
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Fenway is LOUD Boston leads 1-0 (via @FOXSports) https://t.co/kCxyW9Qc6e
Baseball Hall ⚾ @baseballhall
Chad Moriyama @ChadMoriyama
Sox Jump on Kershaw
Freese misplayed a foul ball, and Mookie Betts singled on the next pitch. After a stolen base, Andrew Benintendi brought home the likely AL MVP.
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
David Freese couldn't make a play on a twisting foul ball. Granted another strike, Mookie Betts singled, stole second and scored on a single by Andrew Benintendi. 1-0, Sox.
Machado Booed by Fenway 🗣
Cespedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
Big boos for Machado from the Boston crowd. They must not be fans of the hair I guess. https://t.co/qYhpwCK5xQ
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
When You're a HOFer, You Get 2 Pitches 😂
MLB @MLB
🎵 CAAAAAAAAARL Yastrzemski ... CAAAAAAAAARL Yastrzemski … The man they call Yaz. 🎵 #WorldSeries https://t.co/KyiOnzIb3m
Dodgers Go Scoreless
Sale coaxes a soft flyout from Manny Machado, ending the top half.
Two strikeouts for the southpaw in the inning.
Jason Mastrodonato @JMastrodonato
Sale's slider seems to be working. Hasn't had it consistenly this postseason. But some bad swings from the Dodgers in his 21-pitch first inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers
Alex Speier @alexspeier
Shame, Shame
He was merely 25 outs away.
David Freese breaks up the no-no with a single the opposite way.
J.P. Hoornstra @jphoornstra
Chris Sale will not throw a no-hitter today.
- via Bleacher Report
Fenway Cheers Dave Roberts, Boos Machado
Mike Petraglia @Trags
Daren Willman @darenw
Sale Starts with a K
Jen McCaffrey @jcmccaffrey
Sale tops out at 94mph and strikes out Dozier looking to get things underway.
You Ready for This?
Kershaw's first start in Boston. Sale's first in the World Series.
Let's go!
Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation
Ian Browne @IanMBrowne
Big Applause for Dave Roberts 👏
MLB @MLB
Boston loves Dave Roberts. #WorldSeries https://t.co/jwZ0T0qtSy
Game 1 Coming Up!
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
IT’S ALMOST TIME. Who ya got? https://t.co/5ZUuvRb5Sm
Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation
Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr
- October 23, 2018
Ryan Hannable @RyanHannable
As expected, during pregame intros Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets loud applause, while Manny Machado gets loud boos.
Bogaerts Wants ✌️
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
Xander Bogaerts is the lone position player left from the 2013 @RedSox #WorldSeries roster. Will he get his 2nd ring? https://t.co/WLtgNeRkVi
- October 24, 2018
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
Pedro Moura @pedromoura
- October 23, 2018
Game 1 Still on Schedule
Alanna Rizzo @alannarizzo
Despite earlier rain, lightning & thunder, we are scheduled to start on time. 5:09 PM PT/8:09 PM EDT.
Sale Escapes Further Damage
He struck out Taylor and induced a harmless groundout to end the half, but it's highly unlikely Sale throws more than five innings today.
Consider that a win for Los Angeles.