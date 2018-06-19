Colombia vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
Colombia (National Football)vsJapan (National Football)
The World Cup gets its first sight of the hugely exciting Colombia side when they face off against Japan at the Saransk Arena on Tuesday. Group H is the final pool to get underway, but it could be one worth waiting for if the likes of Juan Quintero and Radamel Falcao hit the ground running for Colombia. The South Americans made it to the quarter finals four years ago and will be looking for that at least this time around. It will be a tough task for a Japan side who will look to Shinji Kagawa for inspiration.
HT // #COLJPN A goal at the start and end of the first half, plus the first red card of the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup Thoughts on the first 45'? https://t.co/DsNZraXAkn
No effort from #JPN to force the issue and make it 2-0 against 10 men. Blocked passing lanes into midfield, but did so in an incredibly passive manner. Falcao’s done a great job of forcing half chances for #COL, though. #WorldCup
Japan's keeper just couldn't get to this Colombia equalizer in time https://t.co/Jcdg1eK4pM
What a Cheeky Free-Kick from Quintero (US Only)
Colombia earn a valuable equalizer minutes before the half-time whistle.
Cheeky free kick from Quintero! The Colombian hits it under the wall and sneaks it into the near post to equalize vs Japan. https://t.co/Q3qm22FYs0
There have now been more free-kicks scored at the 2018 #WorldCup (4) than there were in the entire 2014 tournament (3). ☑️ Golovin ☑️ Ronaldo ☑️ Kolarov ☑️ Quintero Worldwide set-piece practice. 🎯 https://t.co/1xTFb5YHWR
GOAL COLOMBIA!
Quintero rolls his free-kick from the right wing underneath the wall and he sneaks the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.
Quintero goes under the wall!
Another Reason for Cuadrado Being Taken Off
Don't think Cuadrado off for tactical reasons - passed a late fitness test so probably to do with that
Cuadrado Subbed Off by Pekerman
Taking off Cuadrado isn't a popular call, but the Colombia boss is looking for more out of his side defensively.
Surprised to see Cuadrado being hooked, but his decision-making has been really dreadful...
Game Starting To Settle Down A Bit
After a frantic 10-15 minutes after the red card, Japan are starting to show more patience on the ball, which will help them keep Colombia from equalizing and gaining confidence down a man,
Penny for James' thoughts rn?
Mood. https://t.co/UiTmtUyv4d
What a start for #JPN. More than they could have hoped for. See how #COL rearrange but that powerful central midfield was a key for them
Instant Colombia Meltdown! 😱
Ridiculous handball put Colombia down to 10...and 1-0 down (🎥 US Only)
Kagawa slots home the penalty to give Japan the early lead after Carlos Sanchez's handball in the box! https://t.co/Y9HXuLvGOV
Sanchez Earns the 2nd-Fastest Red Card in World Cup History
02:56 - Carlos Sanchez's red card after two minutes and 56 seconds is the second fastest shown in World Cup history, after Jose Alberto Batista for Uruguay vs Scotland in 1986 (54 seconds). Handed. #COL #COLJPN #WorldCup
Kagawa Finishes from the Spot! 1-0 Japan
GOAL! #COL 0-1 #JPN Shinji Kagawa slots home the penalty! Ospina went the wrong way. Colombia with it all to do with 10 men #WorldCup #COLJPN
Just 4 minutes in to Colombia vs Japan, Colombia get the first red card of the #WorldCup 😳 https://t.co/MxZloVfAoU
Sanchez Sent Off for Handling the Ball in the Box
After Ospina makes a save, the rebound leaks out in the box and Sanchez blocks the second shot with his right hand. Sanchez is sent off for a denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.
First red card of the World Cup to Carlos Sanchez
After Switching Sides, We're Underway in Saransk!
Toss mayhem. Teams having to change sides after referee misunderstood Falcao's call.
Keep an Eye on Quintero Throughout the Game
James Rodriguez absence a blow for Colombia but I like Quintero as a player and Col fans do, too. Interesting to see him in a more central role. #COLJPN
World Cup Live: Colombia vs. Japan
🇨🇴 Keep an eye out for "El Cole" amongst the crowd at #COLJPN 👀 Gustavo Llanos has become an unofficial mascot for his team, donning colourful costumes to represent Colombia's national symbol - the condor. In our collection we have one of his hats from the 2014 #WorldCup https://t.co/otLCcOfoD5
Colombian Fans Excited for Their Team's World Cup Opener
Colombia finally get their #WorldCup under way. Join us live on @BBCOne now! #COLJPN https://t.co/NRKx0Ec4q7
18 - None of Colombia's previous 18 games at the World Cup have ended 0-0; only USA (33) and Austria (29) have played more without a goalless draw at the competition. Thrills. #COL #COLJPN #WorldCup
Get Hyped for Matchday 6 ⬇️
James Rodriguez came off the bench against Japan four years ago in Brazil to seal a 4-1 win with a late goal as Colombia made it three wins from three. Colombia's main man is again a sub here; will history be repeated?
Colombian Fans Out in Force
50 minutes till kick off - many have made the journey over from Columbia #COLJPN #WorldCup https://t.co/iXudINdOsj
No James in the Colombia in Starting XI
James Rodriguez has been dealing with a calf strain and he's deemed not fit to start against Japan.
No James Rodriguez for Colombia - that's a blow (the 2014 Golden Boot winner has been struggling with a calf problem). Falcao makes his World Cup debut. Brighton's Izquierdo starts... Okazaki not fit enough to make the Japan XI. https://t.co/UUirZKrj7S
James Rodriguez Benched for Colombia vs. Japan
TEAM NEWS | #COLJPN Here are the Starting XIs... #WorldCup https://t.co/86LFG2Ssjv
