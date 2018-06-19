Colombia vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

12:00pm UTC Jun 19, 2018Saransk
Joe Tansey

The World Cup gets its first sight of the hugely exciting Colombia side when they face off against Japan at the Saransk Arena on Tuesday. Group H is the final pool to get underway, but it could be one worth waiting for if the likes of Juan Quintero and Radamel Falcao hit the ground running for Colombia. The South Americans made it to the quarter finals four years ago and will be looking for that at least this time around. It will be a tough task for a Japan side who will look to Shinji Kagawa for inspiration.

    Colombia and Japan Tied at Half-time

    What a Cheeky Free-Kick from Quintero (US Only)

    Colombia earn a valuable equalizer minutes before the half-time whistle.

    GOAL COLOMBIA!

    Quintero rolls his free-kick from the right wing underneath the wall and he sneaks the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

    Another Reason for Cuadrado Being Taken Off

    Cuadrado Subbed Off by Pekerman

    Taking off Cuadrado isn't a popular call, but the Colombia boss is looking for more out of his side defensively.

    Game Starting To Settle Down A Bit

    After a frantic 10-15 minutes after the red card, Japan are starting to show more patience on the ball, which will help them keep Colombia from equalizing and gaining confidence down a man,

  21. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    Instant Colombia Meltdown! 😱

    Ridiculous handball put Colombia down to 10...and 1-0 down (🎥 US Only)

  28. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

    Sanchez Earns the 2nd-Fastest Red Card in World Cup History

  33. Clock Icon43 minutes ago

    Kagawa Finishes from the Spot! 1-0 Japan

    Sanchez Sent Off for Handling the Ball in the Box

    After Ospina makes a save, the rebound leaks out in the box and Sanchez blocks the second shot with his right hand. Sanchez is sent off for a denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

    After Switching Sides, We're Underway in Saransk!

    Keep an Eye on Quintero Throughout the Game

    World Cup Live: Colombia vs. Japan

    World Cup Live: Colombia vs. Japan

    Colombian Fans Excited for Their Team's World Cup Opener

    Get Hyped for Matchday 6 ⬇️

    Colombian Fans Out in Force

    No James in the Colombia in Starting XI

    James Rodriguez has been dealing with a calf strain and he's deemed not fit to start against Japan.

