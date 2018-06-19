Copy Link Icon

Colombia vs Japan: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

Colombia (National Football) vs Japan (National Football)

Saransk

The World Cup gets its first sight of the hugely exciting Colombia side when they face off against Japan at the Saransk Arena on Tuesday. Group H is the final pool to get underway, but it could be one worth waiting for if the likes of Juan Quintero and Radamel Falcao hit the ground running for Colombia. The South Americans made it to the quarter finals four years ago and will be looking for that at least this time around. It will be a tough task for a Japan side who will look to Shinji Kagawa for inspiration.