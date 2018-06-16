Argentina vs. Iceland: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from 2018 World Cup Game
Argentina (National Football)vsIceland (National Football)
Messi steps on the World Cup stage for Argentina in the Group D opener vs. Iceland. The Europeans surprised everyone in the 2016 Euros, but this is Messi's final chance at World Cup glory. Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow hosts.
#ISL fans have taken over Russia ahead of their first-ever #WorldCup game 👏👏 (via @iamanch) https://t.co/JrGtpPPsJX
Argentina 0-0 Iceland (1H)
Lineups: ARG - Caballero, Salvio, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Biglia, Mascherano, Meza, Messi, Di Maria, Aguero. ISL - Halldorsson, Saeversson, R Sigurdsson, Arnason, Magnusson, J Gudmundsson, Bjarnason, G Sigurdsson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, Finnbogason.
Live: Argentina vs. Iceland
How to Destroy with Argentina on FIFA 🎮
Time to make the most of Messi and friends
Excited for Argentina? Here’s how to get the most out of them in FIFA 18 World Cup 🇦🇷🎮 https://t.co/e6kG7gIKBA
Messi Has Unfinished Business
2014: ❌ 2015: ❌ 2016: ❌ Leo Messi has unfinished business https://t.co/WzB59r3GN0
Messi Watch
So much expectation on Messi...particularly after Cristiano's efforts last night, rightly or wrongly.
3 - Lionel Messi scored in all three of his group stage appearances for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup (four goals). Warm. #WorldCup #ARG #ISL https://t.co/wsaGWnjaFt
Lineups
Argentina look full of attacking flair, with two holding midfielders in place behind them. Iceland go with Finnbogason in attack, supported by Sigurdsson in the attacking midfield line.
The matches keep on coming! Next up: #ARGISL https://t.co/gbtQB307a6
Argentina v Iceland Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictionsvia GoalIceland vs. Argentina - June 16, 2018
Argentina v Iceland: World Cup 2018 – live!
Next Up!
Argentina and Iceland will kick off Group D in just over an hour!
Iceland fans getting ready. We are all going to be Vikings soon! #worldcup https://t.co/6QCYNly1y2
Argentina v Iceland Betting Tips: Messi good value to open his World Cup accountvia GoalIceland vs. Argentina - June 16, 2018
Iceland fans practise synchronised thunder clap ahead of Argentina match – videovia the GuardianIceland vs. Argentina - June 16, 2018
Argentina vs. Iceland – World Cup match thread
#SmiteTheWorld: Iceland World Cup News On The Day Of Reckoning
Argentina vs. Iceland Lineups
Messi and Aguero start
Iceland Is Ready for Messi 👏