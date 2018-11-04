Copy Link Icon

Packers vs. Patriots: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots

Foxborough

The New England Patriots (6-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) at Gillette Stadium for Sunday Night Football in a battle between the 12s. The matchup features arguably the top two quarterbacks in the game, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers look to avoid their first two-game skid of the season, following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots have won five consecutive games and lead the AFC East. They're also undefeated at home (4-0) this year.