Packers vs. Patriots: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers
vs
New England Patriots

1:20am UTC Nov 5, 2018Foxborough
Maurice Moton

The New England Patriots (6-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) at Gillette Stadium for Sunday Night Football in a battle between the 12s. The matchup features arguably the top two quarterbacks in the game, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers look to avoid their first two-game skid of the season, following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots have won five consecutive games and lead the AFC East. They're also undefeated at home (4-0) this year.

    Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots Score Recap

    James White 8-yard run. Extra point is good. (7-0 Patriots)

    Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal (7-3 Patriots)

    Stephen Gostkowski 28-yard field goal (10-3 Patriots)

    🚨Injury Alert🚨

    Jason Spriggs replaced Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

    Brady Goes Deep to Flash 👀

    Patriots' 1st Quarter Snap Breakdown

    On his only snap, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 11 yards.

  11. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

    The Brady, Edelman Connection Never Gets Old

  12. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    Josh Jones Finally Sees the Field

    Jones has played just four defensive snaps this season. After appearing in all 16 games and starting seven last year, he's been lost in the safety rotation under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

  13. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

    Patriots Go with Uptempo Offense

    Brady has been decisive, throwing quick passes with a mix of handoffs in between. He's yet to test the Packers deep downfield.

  18. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    A Heavy Dose of James White in Patriots' First Drive

    White leads the Patriots in yards from scrimmage with 707 this season. He's primarily a pass-catcher but racked up 18 yards on the ground during the opening drive.

  19. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Brady and Cora Selfie 🏆

  21. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

    Keionta Davis Makes His 2nd Start

    Davis has shown the ability to push through the trenches. He's logged five solo tackles, three resulted in a loss of yardage.

  26. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

    Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan 👌

    Without Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots will rely heavily on their wide receiver trio.

  27. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    James White Scores on Opening Drive

  28. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Tramon Williams Starts at Safety

    The Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins. Williams transitions from cornerback to safety. He lined up at the position with the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 campaign under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

  33. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Packers Win the Coin Toss, Choose to Defer

    We'll see Tom Brady without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel first.

    Red Sox Came in on a Duckboat ⛵

  36. Clock Icon1:14 am

    Keep an 👁 on Aaron Rodgers' Knee Tonight

    If Rodgers sheds his knee brace, we could see him scramble a little more and use his legs to extend plays.

    SNF Live: Rodgers vs. Brady from Foxboro

    Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots - November 04, 2018

    SNF Live: Rodgers vs. Brady from Foxboro

    via Bleacher Report

  41. Clock Icon1:11 am

    Marcus Cannon Starting at Right Tackle

    It's an upgrade for Tom Brady's pass protection and outside runs. Running back Kenjon Barner will see an uptick in carries without Sony Michel on the field.

  44. Clock Icon1:04 am

    Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel Out for Patriots

    Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots - November 04, 2018

    Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel Out for Patriots

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

  46. Clock Icon12:58 am

    Packers Take the Field at Gillette Stadium

    At 3-3-1, the Packers need a stellar performance from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay looks to avoid consecutive losses.

  49. Clock Icon12:56 am

    👎👎

  51. Clock Icon12:50 am

    Packers Corner Tramon Williams to Help Fill Safety Void Created by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Exit

    Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots - November 04, 2018

    Packers Corner Tramon Williams to Help Fill Safety Void Created by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Exit

    Tom Silverstein
    via Packers News

  54. Clock Icon12:32 am

    Pack Are Ready 🧀

  56. November 4, 2018

  57. Clock Icon11:57 pm

    Allison Out for SNF

  58. November 5, 2018

  61. Clock Icon12:12 am

    Gronk Ruled Out vs. Packers on SNF

    Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots - November 04, 2018

    Gronk Ruled Out vs. Packers on SNF

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report
  63. November 4, 2018

  64. Clock Icon11:49 pm

    Are You Ready for Brady vs. Rodgers?

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won't go one-on-one, but we'll see these two quarterbacks on the field in the same game for the first time since 2014.

  65. November 5, 2018

