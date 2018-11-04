Packers vs. Patriots: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for Sunday Night Football
The New England Patriots (6-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) at Gillette Stadium for Sunday Night Football in a battle between the 12s. The matchup features arguably the top two quarterbacks in the game, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. The Packers look to avoid their first two-game skid of the season, following a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots have won five consecutive games and lead the AFC East. They're also undefeated at home (4-0) this year.
Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots Score Recap
James White 8-yard run. Extra point is good. (7-0 Patriots)
Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal (7-3 Patriots)
Stephen Gostkowski 28-yard field goal (10-3 Patriots)
#Packers T Bryan Bulaga has a knee injury and his return is questionable. #GBvsNE
Brady Goes Deep to Flash 👀
Incredible catch by Josh Gordon!! https://t.co/wEfs5DDKPV
Patriots' 1st Quarter Snap Breakdown
On his only snap, Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 11 yards.
WR snap tracker (end of first quarter): Julian Edelman 16, Chris Hogan 15, Josh Gordon 10, Phillip Dorsett 6, Cordarrelle Patterson 1. RB snap tracker: James White 15, Kenjon Barner 0. FB James Develin was on for 1 snap. TE snap tracker: Dwayne Allen 16.
The Brady, Edelman Connection Never Gets Old
Tom Brady flicking one to @Edelman11 👀 https://t.co/lkNlOv8wXv
Josh Jones Finally Sees the Field
Jones has played just four defensive snaps this season. After appearing in all 16 games and starting seven last year, he's been lost in the safety rotation under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.
Josh Jones at safety instead of Brice to start this drive.
Patriots Go with Uptempo Offense
Brady has been decisive, throwing quick passes with a mix of handoffs in between. He's yet to test the Packers deep downfield.
The #Patriots offense is moving faster without Gronk in the lineup. Weird.
A Heavy Dose of James White in Patriots' First Drive
White leads the Patriots in yards from scrimmage with 707 this season. He's primarily a pass-catcher but racked up 18 yards on the ground during the opening drive.
James White had six touches -- three carries and three receptions -- for 44 of the Patriots' 59 yards on their opening touchdown drive. https://t.co/oVeu6YVJSB
Brady and Cora Selfie 🏆
That happened. https://t.co/wqQWC0BjF1
Keionta Davis Makes His 2nd Start
Davis has shown the ability to push through the trenches. He's logged five solo tackles, three resulted in a loss of yardage.
Patriots defensive starters: DE: Deatrich Wise Jr. DT: Trey Flowers DT: Malcom Brown DE: Keionta Davis LB: Dont'a Hightower LB: Kyle Van Noy CB: Stephon Gilmore CB: Jason McCourty CB: Jonathan Jones S: Patrick Chung S: Devin McCourty This is a lighter front than the norm.
Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan 👌
Without Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots will rely heavily on their wide receiver trio.
Sometimes the Patriots substitute often on the first drive, exploring different matchups to see how the opposition might match up. Not in this game. It was pure 3-receiver package throughout. Up-tempo. A decisive start.
James White Scores on Opening Drive
SWEET FEET! James White with a touchdown on the opening drive! #GBvsNE #Patriots https://t.co/7FXCt0YTa7
Tramon Williams Starts at Safety
The Packers traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins. Williams transitions from cornerback to safety. He lined up at the position with the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 campaign under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.
Tramon Williams indeed starts at safety opposite Kentrell Brice on back end of #Packers defense. Good help on deep ball there.
Packers Win the Coin Toss, Choose to Defer
We'll see Tom Brady without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel first.
#Packers call tails, and tails never fails. They'll defer. Patriots will receiver. Here comes Tom Brady.
Red Sox Came in on a Duckboat ⛵
This is how you make an entrance, Part I. @RedSox | #GBvsNE | #GoPats https://t.co/hEA5aKvnk7
Keep an 👁 on Aaron Rodgers' Knee Tonight
If Rodgers sheds his knee brace, we could see him scramble a little more and use his legs to extend plays.
Aaron Rodgers did not appear to have a knee brace on during warmups. If he plays without it, it will be the first time since the Week 1 injury to his left knee. https://t.co/ga3cpOnXJW
SNF Live: Rodgers vs. Brady from Foxboro
Marcus Cannon Starting at Right Tackle
It's an upgrade for Tom Brady's pass protection and outside runs. Running back Kenjon Barner will see an uptick in carries without Sony Michel on the field.
In pre-game warmups, Marcus Cannon aligns with top unit at right tackle upon his return to action after missing the last two games (concussion).
Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel Out for Patriots
Packers Take the Field at Gillette Stadium
At 3-3-1, the Packers need a stellar performance from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay looks to avoid consecutive losses.
#Packers take the field for #SNF! #GBvsNE #GoPackGo https://t.co/D4b9wFaxrT
Packers Corner Tramon Williams to Help Fill Safety Void Created by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Exit
Pack Are Ready 🧀
PLAYMAKERS #GBvsNE #GoPackGo https://t.co/wk5bP3I3RA
Allison Out for SNF
Packers inactives. #GBvsNE https://t.co/VUfPYGcHlg
Gronk Ruled Out vs. Packers on SNF
Are You Ready for Brady vs. Rodgers?
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won't go one-on-one, but we'll see these two quarterbacks on the field in the same game for the first time since 2014.
2 hours 'til go time. #GBvsNE | 8:20 PM | @SNFonNBC | @985TheSportsHub https://t.co/kQxphM4OwU
🚨Injury Alert🚨
Jason Spriggs replaced Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.