Live Updates: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 Score, Highlights and Reaction for 2019 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Toronto, ON

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will begin their attempt to dethrone the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Toronto has home-court advantage for the series and defeated the Warriors in both regular-season matchups, but Golden State has invaluable Finals experience―and a bunch of All-Stars. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green propelled the Dubs to a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, and DeMarcus Cousins is active for Thursday's clash. Kevin Durant is still sidelined, but the Warriors are series favorites anyway.