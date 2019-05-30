Live Updates: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 Score, Highlights and Reaction for 2019 NBA Finals
Golden State WarriorsvsToronto Raptors
Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will begin their attempt to dethrone the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Toronto has home-court advantage for the series and defeated the Warriors in both regular-season matchups, but Golden State has invaluable Finals experience―and a bunch of All-Stars. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green propelled the Dubs to a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, and DeMarcus Cousins is active for Thursday's clash. Kevin Durant is still sidelined, but the Warriors are series favorites anyway.
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
Dieter Kurtenbach @dkurtenbach
Well, it’s fair to say the Raptors didn’t cower in the moment. Now let’s Boogie.
We Need to Keep Up the 🔥 Shooting
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Raptors came out HOT Toronto up 25-21 after 1Q https://t.co/vRheiE0lTj
- Invalid Date
- May 31, 2019
Jeff Siegel @jgsiegel
Powell replaces Leonard as he once again does not play the entire first quarter. They went away from that partway through the MIL series.
Did Klay Travel on This Dunk?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
K L 🔨 Y https://t.co/7QzRit1dgW
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe
E-40 vs. Drake 😂
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Drake and E40 not in the studio anymore 🤣 (Via @E40) https://t.co/QaWoOhpPYc
Steph Setting More Records
Yet another accolade for the greatest shooter in NBA history.
Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
With his second three-point field goal of the game, Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to hit 100 career threes in the NBA Finals.
Lowry to Green 🙌
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Pinpoint accuracy 🎯 https://t.co/b00ltaF2oW
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Raptors HQ @RaptorsHQ
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
E-40 Representing His Squad 👊
Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors
.@E40 reppin’ the Bay up in Toronto 💯💯💯 https://t.co/qTW4iXhbWt
Splash Brothers Take Over
Curry buried a pair of threes, and Thompson threw down a breakaway dunk to give the Warriors the lead thanks to an 8-0 run.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Two corner 3's from Curry, followed by a driving dunk from Thompson, and Golden State is up 19-18. Once-raucous crowd has been silenced.
Danny Green Has Arrived
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Danny Green when he makes it to the Finals https://t.co/czrwub15Gg
Vivek Jacob @VivekMJacob
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
Raptors 16, Warriors 11 (6:00 Remaining, 1st Quarter)
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
I've never seen a crowd here like this. Amped up for every possession. Stoked every time the Raptors launch a three-pointer ... and go berserk if they go in.
Raptors Ready to Fire
Green, Kawhi Leonard and Marc Gasol have all knocked down an early three.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Raptors have taken eight 3s the first five minutes.
Whole Arena Erupted 🔥
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Toronto home crowd was LOUD for the Raptors first #NBAFinals points. https://t.co/JTLNYdJNvx
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
SLAM @SLAMonline
👌
Danny Green becomes the answer to the all-important trivia question of first Raptors player to score in an NBA Finals.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Trey ball. Game on. #RTZ https://t.co/ApFopO8DkV
The 6ix Is Lit
But the Warriors are no strangers to noisy road environments. It's absolutely critical the Raptors take advantage of their home-court edge.
Paul Flannery @Pflanns
This is a phenomenal finals crowd
WE READY
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
The 6ix is ready for Game 1 https://t.co/AE5XaJqA97
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
William Lou @william_lou
Game 1 Starters
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your starters for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. https://t.co/lfXqyyfItr
Drake Covered Steph and KD Tattoos
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Drake appeared to cover up his Steph Curry and Kevin Durant tattoos for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals https://t.co/T3SLyAaNS0
Sam Holako @rapsfan
The Render @TheRenderNBA
Jordan Bell Starting Game 1
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jordan Bell gets the Finals Game 1 start at center for the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins is active and available
Moment Dell Saw Drake's Jersey 😂
The Undefeated @TheUndefeated
When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3O3dTzEr3V
SLAM @SLAMonline
Stadium @Stadium
A$AP Ferg with the Custom Jersey 🔥
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
🗣 A$AAAAAAP Ferg with the custom 🔥 https://t.co/MDMjd04Jeo
Paul Pierce Sucks Chant 👀
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
🗣 "Paul Pierce sucks" (via @BenGolliver) https://t.co/3t0A8GcOWO
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
InsideHoops.com NBA @InsideHoops
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#WetheNorth Kawhi Leonard is averaging 35.0 PPG this postseason on 3+ days rest.
NBA TV @NBATV
"League office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager and I think we ended up in a good place." Adam Silver on Drake actions during the ECF. https://t.co/UfWiZf6IrJ
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
The Render @TheRenderNBA
Drake in Dell Curry Raps Uni 💀
Drizzy shows up to Game 1 of the Finals in a signed Dell Curry jersey
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Drake is wearing an autographed Dell Curry Raptors jersey. That's some next level trolling. https://t.co/DgfkAX2SYM
Drake Goes Retro
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
It appears that Drake is wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. This will be my one and only #DrakeUpdate.
Vivek Jacob @VivekMJacob
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Playing 'We Are the Champions'?
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Jurassic Park bumpin’ “We Are The Champions” ahead of Game 1? 🤔 (via @NBCSWarriors) https://t.co/miUTONYySH
Boogie Back!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🔜 https://t.co/ukdzxntCXW
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
(((Eric Koreen))) @ekoreen
B/R Kicks @brkicks
OVO vibes on the OMN1S for Toronto’s first #NBAFinals. Historic. https://t.co/iXhcGfl0j7
Who Is Winning Finals MVP?
Make your pick in the comments ⬇️
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Finals MVP will be won by ______________? 🏆🧐 https://t.co/Ew88EqV4gN
Tim Kawakami @timkawakami
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
- May 30, 2019
Raptors Looking to Stay Hot
Toronto was 2-0 against Golden State during the regular season, too.
Sportsnet Stats @SNstats
#WeTheNorth were an NBA-best 22-8 (.733) vs Western Conference opponents this season.
Raptors 25, Warriors 21 (End 1st Quarter)
Curry leads all scorers with 11 points, but five triples for Toronto has the home team on top.