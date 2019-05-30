Live Updates: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1 Score, Highlights and Reaction for 2019 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors logo
Golden State Warriors
vs
Toronto Raptors logo
Toronto Raptors

1:00am UTC May 31, 2019Toronto, ON
David Kenyon

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will begin their attempt to dethrone the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Toronto has home-court advantage for the series and defeated the Warriors in both regular-season matchups, but Golden State has invaluable Finals experience―and a bunch of All-Stars. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green propelled the Dubs to a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, and DeMarcus Cousins is active for Thursday's clash. Kevin Durant is still sidelined, but the Warriors are series favorites anyway.

    Raptors 25, Warriors 21 (End 1st Quarter)

    Curry leads all scorers with 11 points, but five triples for Toronto has the home team on top.

    We Need to Keep Up the 🔥 Shooting

    Did Klay Travel on This Dunk?

    E-40 vs. Drake 😂

    Steph Setting More Records

    Yet another accolade for the greatest shooter in NBA history.

    Lowry to Green 🙌

    E-40 Representing His Squad 👊

    Splash Brothers Take Over

    Curry buried a pair of threes, and Thompson threw down a breakaway dunk to give the Warriors the lead thanks to an 8-0 run.

    Danny Green Has Arrived

    Raptors 16, Warriors 11 (6:00 Remaining, 1st Quarter)

    Raptors Ready to Fire

    Green, Kawhi Leonard and Marc Gasol have all knocked down an early three.

    Whole Arena Erupted 🔥

    👌

    Danny Green becomes the answer to the all-important trivia question of first Raptors player to score in an NBA Finals.

    The 6ix Is Lit

    But the Warriors are no strangers to noisy road environments. It's absolutely critical the Raptors take advantage of their home-court edge.

    WE READY

    Game 1 Starters

    Drake Covered Steph and KD Tattoos

    Jordan Bell Starting Game 1

    Moment Dell Saw Drake's Jersey 😂

    A$AP Ferg with the Custom Jersey 🔥

    Paul Pierce Sucks Chant 👀

    Drake in Dell Curry Raps Uni 💀

    Drizzy shows up to Game 1 of the Finals in a signed Dell Curry jersey

    Drake Goes Retro

    Playing 'We Are the Champions'?

    Boogie Back!

    Who Is Winning Finals MVP?

    Make your pick in the comments ⬇️

    Raptors Looking to Stay Hot

    Toronto was 2-0 against Golden State during the regular season, too.